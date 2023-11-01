Proxy for Discord
HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 with UDP support for Discord voice, bots, and multi-account management — static or rotating IPv4, unlimited traffic, API delivery.
Build your Discord proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated IP with UDP support for a Discord account
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my Discord proxy service
- Export my Discord proxy list as JSON
- Show which Discord proxy services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my Discord proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
FineProxy.Org is a fantastic service with fast and reliable proxies, affordable prices, and outstanding customer support. Highly recommended for all!
If you’re looking for a proxy service that combines speed, reliability, and affordability, Fineproxy is a solid choice. The ease of use, fast connection, and dependable anonymity make it ideal for everything from casual browsing to large-scale data operations. Highly recommended!
Traffic never metered
They provides high-speed, secure proxies with unlimited bandwidth, affordable pricing, and a user-friendly experience for all users. It’s a really nice service, I recommend fineproxy.org 100%.
Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!
API and agent access
Price is fair and proxies work just fine. Also the api part is easy to setup. For the price a easy recommend!
Switching to Fineproxy was one of the best decisions I’ve made. The setup process was incredibly smooth, and their proxies integrated seamlessly with my existing tools. What truly sets them apart is the peace of mind they offer – knowing I have access to a clean and robust IP pool whenever I need it. Highly recommend for anyone seeking hassle-free proxy services!
Why use proxies?Privacy and access
For privacy, separating work/personal profiles, and bypassing network restrictions at work, hotels, or campuses. Accessing Discord through a proxy server for unblocked Discord with authentication or IP binding works well for these cases.
How to unblock Discord voice chat?Use UDP SOCKS5
Voice and screen sharing use WebRTC, which requires UDP. HTTP proxies cannot handle this — you need SOCKS5 with UDP support. FineProxy SOCKS5 proxies support UDP, so voice connects without “RTC Connecting” or “No Route” errors. Configure the proxy at the system level or use a proxy client like Proxifier to route Discord.exe through SOCKS5.
Which protocols does Discord use, and what does this mean for proxies?TCP and UDP
Chats, the API, and client connections use HTTPS (TCP) traffic. Voice and screen sharing use WebRTC and require UDP. HTTP(S) proxies handle TCP traffic, while UDP requires SOCKS5 with UDP support.
Will voice chat work through your proxies?Yes, with UDP
Yes — with UDP enabled, voice chat and screen sharing work through our SOCKS5 proxies. Without UDP, voice may fail to connect or drop during ICE/STUN negotiation. Choose a better socks5 proxy for Discord that explicitly supports UDP.
What should I choose — HTTP or SOCKS5?Depends on voice
If you don’t need voice, use HTTP: it’s simpler to set up and compatible with browser/desktop clients. For the web version, proxy for Discord web via browser settings is enough. If voice or screen sharing is required, choose SOCKS5 with UDP support.
How to configure proxies on PC and mobile?Use system settings
Desktop Discord client inherits system proxy settings (Windows/macOS). The site web version uses browser or OS proxy settings. iOS/Android: set proxies in Wi-Fi settings. Bots and scripts (discord.py, discord.js, httpx): specify proxy in the client configuration. You can also run Discord via incognito socks proxy using a proxy client that routes only Discord traffic.
Does a proxy affect ping and quality?Yes
Yes — it adds extra hops and RTT. Choose a nearby location, maintain persistent connections (keep-alive/pooling), and ensure stable DNS. Proxies do not speed up your connection; the maximum is determined by your ISP and routing.
Can I use one proxy for many accounts?Not recommended
Technically yes, but we strongly recommend one static IP per account for Discord-style, sessioned workflows. Isolating accounts by IP reduces cross-signal risk (shared fingerprints, mixed cookies) and keeps login, profile edits, and actions consistent.
Will these proxies work with Discord bots?Yes
Our server-grade proxies integrate with most automation tools and custom scripts. You can upload proxy lists directly, pull them by URL, or use our REST API.
Are these shared or dedicated proxies?Both
Both options exist. Dedicated IPs are assigned to you only. Large pooled plans are shared and may be used by up to 3 customers per IP at the same time. Choose dedicated IPs for sensitive or long-lived accounts; use shared pools for lightweight tasks at scale.
Which proxies are suitable?Match the workload
For Discord, package proxies are usually preferred. A large IP pool can be divided among accounts, bots, and different tasks within a team. This format is also cost-effective: the more IPs in a package, the cheaper each one becomes. Match the proxy type to the workload:
Static datacenter proxies work for persistent connections, account management, moderation, and long-running sessions. Static ISP proxies carry addresses registered to real internet providers and are better suited to accounts that require extra trust.
Rotating proxies are best for bots and scraping, where requests need to be distributed across many addresses. For voice chat and screen sharing, choose SOCKS5 with UDP support. HTTP proxies only handle TCP traffic, so text and API calls work but voice does not.
FineProxy provides datacenter, ISP, and rotating packages with HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 support. Authenticate with login/password or an IP allowlist.