Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
RotatingBilled in API credits
Best for
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per address
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
Buy 100 datacenter IPs in South America and allowlist 203.0.113.7
Show today's success rate for my South American proxy traffic
Renew every service expiring this week, under $200
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Test notes
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
2011serving proxies since
Locations and stock
Qualitative, fast and stable working proxy, I’m very happy, this is exactly what I needed. In my country (Ukraine) many sites and social networks are blocked, now this problem is solved. Prices are pleasantly pleased, for a huge number of proxy (1000+) I’m paying only 20 dlrs, it’s cheaper and faster than a proxy you will not find anywhere, so I recommend this service to you.
Fineproxy.org impresses with its reliability and variety of proxies for different purposes. The range of countries is wide, connection is easy, and anonymity is guaranteed. Suitable for business and personal use.
If you're looking for high-quality proxies, Fineproxy is a great choice. I was impressed by the high speed and stable connection. Customer support works quickly and professionally. Yes, the prices are slightly above average, but for this level of service, it's justified. I'm satisfied with the results.
Fineproxy is a solid proxy provider with a good selection of servers worldwide. I’ve used their services for several months, mainly for SEO tools and market research, and the performance has been consistently reliable. Connection speed is fast, and IPs are rarely flagged or blocked. Their dashboard is easy to navigate, and setting up proxies is straightforward. Customer support is professional and replies quickly to inquiries. The pricing structure is competitive, especially for bulk packages. Overall, Fineproxy.org delivers excellent value and dependable service for both personal and business use.
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.
One of my favorite proxy servers. Quick installation. Pleases that unlimited traffic and speed at altitude. Technical support for six months of server use has never been delayed with help. I am pleased! I’ll give you five stars! Honored!
Which countries are included in South America proxies?The package includes
The package includes proxies from Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. This is a mixed-country setup, where IPs are assigned randomly from the pool. Selecting a specific country is not available.
What are South America proxies commonly used for?They are used
They are used for local web scraping, checking regional search results, working with social networks and marketplaces, and generating traffic from Latin American regions.
Can these proxies be used for multi-accounting?Yes
Yes, South America proxies are suitable for multi-account tasks when a specific country is not required. IPs are distributed across the pool to separate traffic.
How are South America proxies different from EU or US proxies?The key difference
The key difference is traffic geography. These IPs are useful when Latin American regions matter, where competition is often lower and local websites behave differently.
Do South America proxies affect internet speed?Any proxy adds
Any proxy adds a routing hop, but our infrastructure is built on latest-gen AMD EPYC hosts with 10–40 Gbit/s uplinks; individual endpoints sustain up to ~500 Mbit/s where target sites allow. In practice, customers see minimal overhead with correct pacing and concurrency.
Live South America Proxies Updated Every 15 Minutes
Free public South America proxies, regularly validated by us for speed and uptime. Copy a single IP or export the current list — no signup required.