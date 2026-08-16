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Telegram Proxy

Keep Telegram accounts on stable datacenter or ISP addresses with SOCKS5/HTTPS support, instant activation, and direct API control.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your Telegram proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated IP in Germany for Telegram and allowlist 203.0.113.7
  • Show which proxy services had the highest error rate today
  • Renew every proxy service expiring this week, under $200
  • Replace the IP assigned to my Europe account group when the next refresh is free
  • Export my current proxy lists as JSON
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.

AliceDieg, Last yearSource

Used proxy for 2 months and completely satisfied, clean IP, not blocked, good support. Very suitable for managing multiple accounts at the same time!

phuongheocon98Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Order minimums

I buy mini-proxy packets only here! It is very convenient for working in a tight circle! And there is no sense in overpaying for what you do not need! Advantageous tariff, the lowest price and work without failures!

Asmik RolinFineProxy internal platformSource

Hi! I was looking for a large number of proxies for affordable price for long time. Finally, I found it at fineproxy.org. Before I was overpaying 10x. After 1 month everything works. Thanks for your service!

MaksymTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Support

I have been familiar with FineProxy for some time. FineProxy has solved my problems for extracting data from the Internet and the good thing about this service is its stability and availability and the number of proxies they have. The proxy routing service, which has an extremely reasonable price, has reduced my costs in extracting data from the Internet. And the good thing about FineProxy is its support, which answers our questions and solves our problems in the shortest possible time. If you need a proxy for your services, I definitely suggest you to buy proxy routing service of FineProxy.

reza bhmSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

I’ve had a great experience using FineProxy. The speed and stability of their proxies are outstanding, and they offer a wide variety of options for different use cases. Setting up was simple, and their customer support is always available and efficient. I highly recommend FineProxy for anyone who needs a dependable proxy solution!

Tan NguyenProxyRate, Last yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What is the difference between SOCKS5 proxies and MTProto?General vs specific

SOCKS5 is a general-purpose protocol that routes all your traffic through a proxy server, while MTProto proxy Telegram uses is the app’s own encryption protocol designed specifically for secure messaging. SOCKS5 works across all apps and tools, including Telegram, browsers, and bots, whereas MTProto functions only inside Telegram clients. MTProto proxies handle only Telegram traffic and include an encryption layer optimized for that app. They are not interchangeable — SOCKS5 gives broader flexibility, MTProto is Telegram-only.

Do you provide MTProto proxies for Telegram?No — SOCKS5

FineProxy focuses on SOCKS5 and fully encrypted HTTPS proxies instead of MTProto. A high speed SOCKS5 proxy for Telegram (username and password) authentication works perfectly with the app and other platforms, while MTProto is limited to Telegram only. SOCKS5 and HTTPS connections are end-to-end encrypted and easier to integrate into automation tools, API clients, or desktop software. They also allow you to use one proxy for multiple platforms instead of a single app. In most real scenarios, a high-quality SOCKS5 proxy is more stable and secure than a public MTProto server.

So I can use your proxies instead of MTProto?Yes

Yes, absolutely. FineProxy’s SOCKS5 and HTTPS proxies are fully compatible with Telegram and can replace MTProto in every practical scenario. The connection remains encrypted end-to-end, and performance is often higher because it runs through optimized datacenter infrastructure. You can also use the same proxy in browsers, bots, and other automation tools — something MTProto doesn’t support. This makes SOCKS5 and HTTPS a more flexible and reliable option for both Telegram and multi-platform workflows.

Do your proxies work with Telegram bots?Yes

Yes, FineProxy’s SOCKS5 proxies work with all major Telegram bots and automation frameworks. For developers seeking the fastest proxy for Telegram API proxy requests, our datacenter infrastructure delivers low latency and consistent response times. You can generate proxy lists in any convenient format using the list constructor — CSV, TXT, JSON, or via API. Each proxy runs on FineProxy’s own IPv4 infrastructure with unlimited traffic and stable uptime, ensuring consistent bot performance even with large-scale tasks.

Are your proxies compatible with Telethon, Pyrogram, and other Telegram automation libraries?Yes

Yes, FineProxy’s SOCKS5 and HTTPS proxies integrate seamlessly with Telethon, Pyrogram, Aiogram, and other popular Python libraries for Telegram. These frameworks natively support SOCKS5 via the python-socks or PySocks packages — you simply pass the proxy host, port, and credentials into the client constructor. For Telethon, use the proxy parameter in TelegramClient(); for Pyrogram, configure the proxy dict in Client(). Static datacenter or ISP proxies work best here because they maintain persistent sessions and reduce re-authentication loops. Assign one static IP per account, keep your dependencies updated, and your automation pipeline will run reliably at scale.

Can I use them for multiple Telegram accounts?Yes — carefully

Technically yes, but we recommend assigning one static IP per Telegram account to keep sessions stable and minimize login verification prompts. This approach isolates activity between accounts and helps maintain cleaner IP reputation over time. For large-scale setups, use separate subnets or proxy lists per account group.

Is there a risk of being blocked by Telegram?Behaviour matters

Any proxy type carries some risk of temporary limits or bans, depending on user behavior. FineProxy provides clean, private IPv4 proxies, but responsible use matters: avoid spamming, aggressive automation, or frequent location changes. The risk depends more on how you operate than on the proxy itself.

Do I need to configure anything in Telegram?Once

Yes, open Telegram’s “Network & Proxy” section, select SOCKS5, and enter your proxy’s IP, port, and credentials. You can also use any software that supports proxies, such as automation frameworks or browser-based clients. Once connected, Telegram routes all traffic through your chosen FineProxy server with full IPv4 support.

Guide

Proxies for Telegram: Practical Guide for Group Operations and Public Data

Updated 16 Aug 2026 · 3 min read · FineProxy network team

Running Telegram operations at scale—audience parsing, public data scraping, user invitations, or managing many groups—requires reliable proxy infrastructure and consistent workflows. For teams looking for the best proxy for Telegram from FineProxy, we supply static datacenter proxies, Static ISP proxies, and rotational datacenter proxies on FineProxy-owned IPv4 ranges and hardware. All nodes run on AMD Threadripper in Tier-III/IV facilities with 10–40 Gbit/s uplinks, 99.9% uptime, and unlimited traffic; plans differ only by concurrency so you can scale throughput predictably.

Proxy Types for Telegram Workloads

Static Datacenter proxies

Cost-efficient and low-latency when you control request rates. Good for stable admin sessions, moderation tools, and light automation tied to known accounts. Use “one static IP per admin/account” to reduce login prompts.

Static ISP proxies

Provider-announced IPs that tend to keep long-lived sessions steady. Useful for business-critical admins, verified organizations, or region-locked operations where IP continuity reduces friction.

Rotational datacenter proxies

Best for public HTML/HTTP collection where IP diversity per request keeps retries low. Use them for cataloging public group metadata, member listings where accessible, monitoring public posts, or collecting profile snippets exposed in the web interfaces. Rotation improves throughput; you still need polite crawl settings.

MTProto vs SOCKS5 — Why We Recommend Universal Proxies

Telegram supports SOCKS5 and MTProto. MTProto is Telegram’s own transport and works only inside Telegram clients. SOCKS5 and fully encrypted HTTPS proxies work with Telegram and any other software—browsers, automation frameworks, API clients. At the same price, SOCKS5/HTTPS provide broader utility, simpler tooling support, and easier logging/auditing.

A reliable Telegram proxy server for fast download makes a difference when transferring media from groups or channels. High-bandwidth SOCKS5 or HTTPS proxies handle large files without throttling, while public MTProto endpoints often lack consistent speeds. Users in restricted regions can also unblock Telegram entirely through properly configured SOCKS5 or HTTPS proxies, restoring full access to chats, calls, and media.

Practical Setups for Real Tasks

A) Scraping Group Audiences

  • Use rotational datacenter proxies for collection workers; add 400–900 ms randomized delays.
  • Cap concurrency per target surface (e.g., public group page, search result pages) to avoid synchronized bursts.
  • Maintain per-session identifiers (UA, cookies where applicable) and avoid rapid pivoting across groups in a single session.

Signals to watch: rising 429/5xx, increasing timeouts, shifting result quality. Respond by reducing concurrency and widening delay jitter.

B) Scraping Public Group Information

  • Rotational pool for fetchers; datacenter static IPs for control dashboards.
  • Separate storage per group and timestamp changes; avoid re-fetching unchanged content.
  • Respect pagination and implement exponential backoff on transient errors.

C) Inviting Users to Groups

  • Use static proxies (datacenter or ISP) bound 1:1 to admin accounts.
  • Keep locations consistent; don’t region-hop across admin sessions.
  • Warm accounts gradually; space actions over time; monitor challenge prompts.

Risk control: The main risk is behavior, not transport. If prompts increase, pause, lower daily invite counts, and lengthen intervals.

D) Operating Many Groups (Moderation, Scheduling, Analytics)

  • Map each admin or service account to its own static IP.
  • Use separate sublists for teams/projects; never let crawlers reuse admin IPs.
  • Keep tool fingerprints consistent (don’t mix headless and full browser modes randomly).

Getting Started

Ready to buy working proxy for Telegram? Select a plan based on your concurrency needs: static IPs for account-bound sessions, rotational pools for data collection. All plans include unlimited traffic, IP or login authentication, and HTTP/HTTPS + SOCKS5 support.