Limited drops sell out in seconds. You have a bot, you have tasks set up, and then Nike bans your IP on the third request. That’s the part nobody talks about in bot setup guides — without the right proxies, the fastest bot in the world just gets blocked faster.
How drops actually work
Every major sneaker retailer handles traffic differently, and that changes which proxies you need.
Nike, Adidas, Supreme proxy — these sites use queue-based systems. When a hyped release goes live, you’re placed in a virtual line. The system checks your IP, your browser fingerprint, your cookies. Multiple entries from the same address? Straight to the back of the line, or just blocked outright.
Shopify-based stores (Kith, Palace, Undefeated) work differently — it’s a speed race. First to complete checkout wins. Here, raw connection speed matters more than how “residential” your IP looks.
Footsites (Foot Locker, Finish Line, Eastbay) fall somewhere in between. They have anti-bot protection, but it’s not as aggressive as Nike’s. Still, datacenter IPs get flagged regularly on these platforms.
The one-proxy-per-task rule
Every bot task needs its own IP address. Running 20 tasks through 5 proxies means 4 tasks per address — and the retailer sees 4 identical checkout attempts from one location. That’s an instant flag.
If you’re running 30 tasks on an AIO bot, you need 30 proxies. No shortcuts. The best sneaker proxy providers sell packages specifically sized for this — 50, 100, 250 IPs, because sneakerheads buy in those increments.
Which proxy type for which store
For Nike SNKRS and Adidas Confirmed — ISP proxies are the strongest choice. These sites run advanced anti-bot that flags datacenter IP ranges on sight. ISP proxies carry residential addresses (the site sees a regular home user) but run on datacenter infrastructure, so they’re fast enough for the checkout race. The address stays the same for the entire rental period — important for sites that track IP consistency across sessions.
For Shopify drops — datacenter proxies still work. Shopify’s bot protection is less aggressive about IP type and more focused on behavior and CAPTCHAs. Datacenter IPs are faster and cheaper, which matters when you’re running dozens of tasks and speed decides who gets the pair.
For Supreme — depends on the region. US drops are slightly more forgiving. EU releases check billing address against IP location, so you need proxies from the matching country. ISP proxies from the right geo are safest here.
The server piece
Proxies handle your identity. But your bot also needs to be physically close to the retailer’s servers to minimize latency. Most serious setups run bots on a VPS in the same region as the retailer — US East Coast for Nike and Footsites, EU for European drops. Your sneaker proxy server connects from that VPS, not from your home computer half a world away.
FineProxy’s datacenter connections hit up to 500 Mbps with low latency — when you run your bot from a nearby VPS through our proxies, the whole chain stays fast.
What gets you banned
Retailers detect bots through several layers:
- IP blacklists — known datacenter ranges and previously flagged addresses
- Rate limiting — too many requests from one IP in a short window
- Fingerprinting — browser settings, device info, connection patterns that look automated
- CAPTCHAs — reCAPTCHA and hCaptcha challenges during checkout
Clean, previously unused IPs solve the first problem. Dedicated proxies guarantee nobody else has burned your address on the same retailer. One task per proxy solves the rate problem. An anti-detect browser or proper bot configuration handles the fingerprint side.