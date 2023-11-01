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Proxy for Sneaker Bot

One proxy per bot task — ISP proxies for Nike SNKRS and Adidas Confirmed, datacenter for Shopify drops. HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, geo-targeting by country, dedicated IPs that stay clean between drops.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build with footsite proxies.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 static ISP IPs in the USA for sneaker bot tasks
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my sneaker bot proxy service
  • Export my sneaker bot proxy list as JSON
  • Show which sneaker bot proxy services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my sneaker bot proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Always satisfied with fineproxy. They offer the best price and performance (and i checked a lot others), respond to support request very friendly and fast and you can even regenerate your proxies after a small time, free of charge.

Viktor SperrlichSaasHub, Last yearSource

One of the best services I’ve worked with. No lagging, high speed, huge packs of IPs from different countries and regions.&nbsp;Nice choice if you’re looking for quality and professionalism

Nicky TickFineProxy internal platformSource

Locations and stock

Fineproxy offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownDieg, 2+ years agoSource

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Running accounts

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

This page of proxies is the best I tried in my life, they are not banned anywhere and they are totally private I love it

Andres DomfTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How many proxies do I need for a drop?One per task

One per bot task, minimum. Running 25 tasks? You need 25 proxies. For hyped releases where you want maximum chances, experienced botters run 50-100+ tasks. FineProxy sells datacenter packages starting from small bundles — scale to whatever your bot setup requires.

Datacenter or ISP proxies for sneakers?Use both

ISP for Nike SNKRS, Adidas Confirmed, Supreme, and Footsites — they need residential-looking IPs. Datacenter for Shopify-based stores where speed beats stealth. If you’re hitting multiple retailers in one drop, having both types ready is the safest bet.

Do I need proxies from a specific country?Usually yes

Yes, usually. US drops need US proxies. EU Supreme drops need EU proxies matching your billing country. Japanese releases need Japanese IPs. Retailers check IP location against shipping and billing addresses — a mismatch can cancel your order even after checkout.

Can I reuse proxies between drops?If still clean

If the IPs are clean and weren’t banned on the last drop — yes. That’s the advantage of dedicated proxies: nobody else uses your addresses between drops, so they stay fresh. Shared proxy pools are riskier because someone else might have burned the IP on the same retailer before you.

What's the difference between AIO bot proxies and regular proxies?No technical difference

Nothing technical. An AIO bot (All-In-One) just supports multiple retailers in one tool. It uses standard HTTP/HTTPS or SOCKS5 proxies — the same ones you’d use for any other purpose. The difference is how many you need (one per task) and that they should be clean for the specific retailer you’re targeting.

Should I use rotating proxies for sneaker drops?Generally no

Generally no. Rotating proxies change your IP with every request or at set intervals, which is useful for scraping but harmful during checkout. Sneaker sites track IP consistency throughout the purchase flow — if your address changes mid-session, the site treats it as suspicious and drops your cart or triggers a CAPTCHA. Use static dedicated or static ISP proxies instead: one fixed IP per bot task for the entire session. The only scenario where rotating proxies help is monitoring restock pages before a drop, not the checkout itself.

Guide

Sneaker Proxies: What Actually Gets You Through Checkout

4 min readFineProxy network team

Limited drops sell out in seconds. You have a bot, you have tasks set up, and then Nike bans your IP on the third request. That’s the part nobody talks about in bot setup guides — without the right proxies, the fastest bot in the world just gets blocked faster.

How drops actually work

Every major sneaker retailer handles traffic differently, and that changes which proxies you need.

Nike, Adidas, Supreme proxy — these sites use queue-based systems. When a hyped release goes live, you’re placed in a virtual line. The system checks your IP, your browser fingerprint, your cookies. Multiple entries from the same address? Straight to the back of the line, or just blocked outright.

Shopify-based stores (Kith, Palace, Undefeated) work differently — it’s a speed race. First to complete checkout wins. Here, raw connection speed matters more than how “residential” your IP looks.

Footsites (Foot Locker, Finish Line, Eastbay) fall somewhere in between. They have anti-bot protection, but it’s not as aggressive as Nike’s. Still, datacenter IPs get flagged regularly on these platforms.

The one-proxy-per-task rule

Every bot task needs its own IP address. Running 20 tasks through 5 proxies means 4 tasks per address — and the retailer sees 4 identical checkout attempts from one location. That’s an instant flag.

If you’re running 30 tasks on an AIO bot, you need 30 proxies. No shortcuts. The best sneaker proxy providers sell packages specifically sized for this — 50, 100, 250 IPs, because sneakerheads buy in those increments.

Which proxy type for which store

For Nike SNKRS and Adidas Confirmed — ISP proxies are the strongest choice. These sites run advanced anti-bot that flags datacenter IP ranges on sight. ISP proxies carry residential addresses (the site sees a regular home user) but run on datacenter infrastructure, so they’re fast enough for the checkout race. The address stays the same for the entire rental period — important for sites that track IP consistency across sessions.

For Shopify drops — datacenter proxies still work. Shopify’s bot protection is less aggressive about IP type and more focused on behavior and CAPTCHAs. Datacenter IPs are faster and cheaper, which matters when you’re running dozens of tasks and speed decides who gets the pair.

For Supreme — depends on the region. US drops are slightly more forgiving. EU releases check billing address against IP location, so you need proxies from the matching country. ISP proxies from the right geo are safest here.

The server piece

Proxies handle your identity. But your bot also needs to be physically close to the retailer’s servers to minimize latency. Most serious setups run bots on a VPS in the same region as the retailer — US East Coast for Nike and Footsites, EU for European drops. Your sneaker proxy server connects from that VPS, not from your home computer half a world away.

FineProxy’s datacenter connections hit up to 500 Mbps with low latency — when you run your bot from a nearby VPS through our proxies, the whole chain stays fast.

What gets you banned

Retailers detect bots through several layers:

  • IP blacklists — known datacenter ranges and previously flagged addresses
  • Rate limiting — too many requests from one IP in a short window
  • Fingerprinting — browser settings, device info, connection patterns that look automated
  • CAPTCHAs — reCAPTCHA and hCaptcha challenges during checkout

Clean, previously unused IPs solve the first problem. Dedicated proxies guarantee nobody else has burned your address on the same retailer. One task per proxy solves the rate problem. An anti-detect browser or proper bot configuration handles the fingerprint side.