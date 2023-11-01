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Unblock LinkedIn

Dedicated IPv4 proxies for LinkedIn: one IP per account, 100,000 datacenter IPs for scraping, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, instant delivery.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 ISP IPs for LinkedIn account management
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy lists as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I work with this service for over a year and always everything is fine, no bans or disagreements! Easy to use, no unnecessary features, is all that is needed. I do it in the shower! I found no flaws in this proxy.

Anton SmirnovFineProxy internal platformSource

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Locations and stock

Fineproxy is a solid proxy provider with a good selection of servers worldwide. I’ve used their services for several months, mainly for SEO tools and market research, and the performance has been consistently reliable. Connection speed is fast, and IPs are rarely flagged or blocked. Their dashboard is easy to navigate, and setting up proxies is straightforward. Customer support is professional and replies quickly to inquiries. The pricing structure is competitive, especially for bulk packages. Overall, Fineproxy.org delivers excellent value and dependable service for both personal and business use.

KavieDieg, Last yearSource

I am very satisfied with Fineproxy's service. Their proxy network is large and powerful, providing a stable and fast connection. Their site is easy to navigate, and the technical support is responsive and helpful. It is a solid choice for those looking to secure their browsing or bypass geo-restrictions.

amarghezaliSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Speed under load

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Best proxy service ever used. Highly recommended. Using over 8 month without any issues.

matTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Does LinkedIn block datacenter proxies?Sometimes

Not all of them, but the platform does flag IP ranges that belong to known hosting providers. Shared datacenter IPs used by many people at once get blocked fast. Dedicated datacenter IPs — like the ones FineProxy provides — hold up much better because you’re the only user on that address. For anything involving account login, residential or ISP proxies are still the safer bet.

I got a "403 Forbidden" error. What do I do?Change the IP

This usually means LinkedIn blocked your IP. Switch to a different proxy, clear your cookies, and wait at least a few hours before retrying. If this keeps happening, your proxy provider’s IPs are likely burned on LinkedIn — consider switching to a provider with the best proxy for LinkedIn access, like FineProxy, where IPs are cleaner and not oversold.

Can I use one proxy for multiple LinkedIn accounts?No

No. LinkedIn tracks which IPs access which accounts. Two accounts on the same IP look like the same person trying to game the system. Always use one dedicated proxy per account.

What happens if my account gets restricted?Stop automation

Stop all automation immediately. Log out of every tool. Clear your browser. Wait 48-72 hours — don’t try to log in during this time. After the waiting period, log in manually from a clean IP (residential or ISP). If the restriction doesn’t lift, contact LinkedIn support with your ID ready.

Which proxy type is best for LinkedIn scraping?Depends on login

For scraping public pages without logging in, datacenter proxies with rotation work well. For scraping while logged into an account, use residential proxies — one per account. FineProxy’s datacenter pool (100,000 IPs) is a solid choice for large-scale public data collection where you need volume and speed.

Guide

How LinkedIn Catches You — and What to Do About It

4 min readFineProxy network team

LinkedIn doesn’t play nice with automation. Whether you’re running outreach campaigns, pulling lead data, or just trying to access your account from a region where the platform is unavailable — at some point you’ll run into restrictions. Here’s what actually happens and how proxies help.

The pattern problem

LinkedIn doesn’t just count your actions. It tracks how you behave. Speed of clicks, time between connection requests, how you navigate the page, whether you scroll or jump straight to the “Connect” button. If your behavior looks mechanical, even 20 connections a day can trigger a warning.

Early signs you’re in trouble: forced logouts, “verify your identity” prompts, sessions expiring without reason. These aren’t bugs — these are LinkedIn telling you to slow down.

Why your IP matters

LinkedIn maintains lists of IP ranges tied to data centers. If your IP belongs to a known hosting provider, the platform treats every action from that address with extra suspicion. Combine a datacenter IP with any kind of automation, and you’re asking for a 403 error or a full account restriction.

This is why residential proxies are the default choice for anything involving account activity. They look like regular home connections, so LinkedIn has no reason to flag them.

That said, datacenter proxies aren’t useless. For scraping public job listings or company pages — tasks where you don’t log into an account — datacenter IPs work fine as long as you rotate them. FineProxy offers dedicated datacenter IPs that aren’t shared across hundreds of users, which makes a real difference.

Picking the right proxy for your task

For lead generation and outreach — one static residential IP per account. No sharing, no switching. LinkedIn ties your account to a location, and a sudden jump from New York to Singapore will get you flagged instantly.

For scraping at scale — rotating proxies, switching IP after every 200-300 requests. Datacenter proxies are fast and cheap for this. FineProxy’s pool of 100,000 datacenter IPs gives you plenty of room.

For accessing LinkedIn from restricted regions — a proxy to open LinkedIn from any location works. Pick a server in a country where the platform is available. ISP proxies from FineProxy are a great option here because they combine the stability of datacenter speeds with IP addresses that belong to real internet providers.

Don’t forget browser fingerprinting

A clean IP alone isn’t enough. LinkedIn also inspects your browser fingerprint — User-Agent string, HTTP headers, screen resolution, timezone, and language settings. If your fingerprint doesn’t match the geo of your proxy or looks like a default headless-browser signature, you’ll get flagged even on a residential IP. Use antidetect browsers or make sure your automation tool (Phantombuster, Dux-Soup, Linked Helper, etc.) sends realistic headers that align with your proxy location. FineProxy’s proxies work seamlessly with all major LinkedIn automation platforms, so the IP side is covered — just make sure the rest of your setup matches.

The warm-up rule

New or dormant accounts need a warm-up period. Don’t connect a fresh account to an automation tool and blast 100 requests on day one. Start manually — browse, like a few posts, send 5-10 connection requests by hand. Over 2-3 weeks, gradually increase. LinkedIn compares your current activity to your history, so a sudden spike from zero to aggressive automation is the fastest way to get restricted.

One proxy, one account

This is the single most important rule for multi-account work. Every LinkedIn account needs its own dedicated IP. If two accounts share an IP, LinkedIn connects them — and if one gets banned, the other follows.