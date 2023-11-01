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Twitch Proxy

Exclusive IPv4 proxies for Twitch viewer services — SOCKS5, clean IPs never shared across customers, Eastern European locations for ad-free streams.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your Twitch proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 5,000 Europe Mix datacenter IPs for concurrent Twitch viewer sessions
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show the locations available for my proxy services
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

An excellent proxy. I have been using this service for about a month now. Has not regretted about subscription. Relatively fast, no lags, it is convenient to use, the consultant answers quickly, is very useful for work and just for usual surfing the Internet. For me, the price is slightly overpriced, but at least the quality is excellent. I put the project 9 proxy out of 10

KembyFineProxy internal platformSource

Very fast proxy and good experience Also fast responding customer support that helps right away

Omar ElhaqTrustpilot, This yearSource

Locations and stock

Very affordable European proxies. I think it’s the only proxy provider that kept true to free and safe Internet. While others charge per GB or even per request, these guys still offer unlimited bandwidth plans.

NemanjaDieg, This yearSource

I’ve been using FineProxy for several months, and it’s easily one of the best proxy services I’ve come across! The connection is stable, fast, and secure, which makes browsing and accessing geo-restricted content seamless. FineProxy offers a wide variety of IPs, and switching between them is quick and hassle-free. Their customer support is responsive and helpful, always ready to assist whenever I have a question. Plus, the pricing is incredibly competitive for the level of service provided. Highly recommend FineProxy for anyone in need of reliable and efficient proxies!

madisyncoleman81404Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Customer experience

i tried this proxy service couple of times and found that they are really good would vouch for them

nasSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How many proxies do I need for a viewer service?One per viewer

One IP per concurrent viewer session, minimum. For 500 simultaneous viewers, you need 500 IPs. Larger pools give you room to rotate between streams without reusing addresses too quickly. FineProxy’s datacenter packages scale to thousands of IPs — and every address is exclusively yours on Twitch for the rental period.

Datacenter or ISP proxies for viewers?Both can work

Both can work, but differently. ISP proxies pass the residential IP check automatically — safer but pricier per IP. Clean datacenter IPs that haven’t been used on the platform before also work, especially in large quantities where the cost advantage matters. FineProxy’s IPs are unique to our network (we’re the provider, not a reseller), so they haven’t been burned by other proxy services’ customers.

Why do datacenter proxies get blocked so fast on other services?Shared pools

Because those providers resell shared pools. The same IP gets used by multiple customers on the same platform. By the time it reaches you, the address is already flagged. Our IPs are exclusive — if you rent them for Twitch, nobody else on our service can use them there.

Will SOCKS5 really make a difference?Yes

Yes. Twitch’s HLS streaming protocol sends video in small chunks. HTTP proxies interfere with this delivery, causing buffering or triggering detection. SOCKS5 handles it without issues. For any Twitch-related work — viewing, boosting, monitoring — always use SOCKS5.

Can a proxy for unblocked Twitch content reduce ads?Location dependent

Ads are embedded in the stream itself, so you can’t block them. But the volume depends on your connection’s location. Through Eastern European proxies (Poland, Romania, Serbia), users consistently see fewer or zero ads. It’s not a guarantee, but the difference is significant enough that people specifically choose these locations for long viewing sessions.

Guide

Twitch Proxies: Viewer Services, Stream Access, and Account Management

4 min readFineProxy network team

Twitch viewership services run on one thing: clean IPs that the platform hasn’t seen before. After the August 2025 detection update, view counts across the platform dropped 5-22% overnight — most services using recycled datacenter IPs got wiped out in a single wave. The ones that survived had fresh addresses.

Why IP quality decides everything

The platform now checks far more than just your address. TLS fingerprints (JA3), session duration patterns, connection timing, behavioral signals — all of this gets analyzed. But the very first filter is still IP reputation. If the address was already used for boosting by someone else, it’s flagged before your first connection even completes.

This is where most proxy providers fail. They sell shared pools — the same IPs get rotated across dozens of customers hitting the same platform. By the time you get the address, somebody already burned it.

FineProxy works differently. We’re the provider, not a reseller. Our IPs exist only in our network — you won’t find them in any other proxy service. When you buy a package for Twitch, those addresses are locked exclusively to you for the entire rental period. Nobody else on our platform can use them on Twitch while you’re renting. That’s not a marketing claim — it’s how the system is built.

What the August 2025 update actually changed

Twitch rolled out new bot detection in late August 2025. The immediate effect: view counts dropped platform-wide. By August 25th, numbers bounced back — meaning services with proper infrastructure adapted quickly.

What the platform checks now:

  • IP reputation and type (datacenter ranges get flagged instantly)
  • TLS fingerprints — your connection’s “handshake” has a unique signature
  • Session behavior — how long viewers stay, when they join and leave, whether the pattern looks organic
  • Chat activity correlation — viewers who never interact look different from real ones

Datacenter IPs alone won’t cut it anymore for viewer services. ISP proxies carry residential addresses that pass the IP type check, but they cost more per unit. Datacenter proxies still work when the IPs are genuinely clean and previously unused on the platform — which is exactly what FineProxy’s exclusive allocation provides.

Scaling viewer services

For services running hundreds or thousands of concurrent “viewers,” the math is straightforward: more unique IPs means more believable traffic distribution. One IP per viewer session is the baseline. Reusing addresses across sessions within the same stream is risky — the platform tracks this.

We recommend:

  • Rotate IPs between streams, not within a single stream
  • Vary session lengths — don’t have every “viewer” connect for exactly the same duration
  • Stagger join times — 500 viewers appearing in the same second is an obvious pattern
  • Mix in some sessions with chat activity if your setup supports it

Buying a large package (500-1000+ IPs) from FineProxy gives you the pool size to distribute traffic naturally. Since every address is exclusive to your account for Twitch, you control the reputation — nobody else can compromise your IPs on the platform.

SOCKS5 over HTTP — always

Twitch streams use HLS protocol. HTTP proxies often break the video chunk delivery and get flagged. SOCKS5 works at a lower level and passes all traffic types cleanly. For viewer services, this means stable connections that don’t drop mid-stream.

Reducing ads through proxy location

Since late 2023, Twitch uses Server-Side Ad Injection (SSAI) — ads merged directly into the video stream. Ad blockers can’t catch them. But ad frequency varies by region: connections through Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, and Romania consistently get fewer or zero mid-roll ads. A proxy for Twitch from the right location solves the ad problem better than any browser extension.

Stream access from blocked regions

If you need to watch Twitch from a restricted network or country, the setup is simple — but the details matter. Some networks block the platform at the DNS level, others use deep packet inspection, and certain countries restrict access entirely. A single dedicated proxy in a supported location handles all three scenarios: configure it in your browser or at the system level, and streams load as if you were connecting locally. SOCKS5 is the better choice here too, since it tunnels all traffic including HLS chunks without interference. For step-by-step setup instructions across browsers, operating systems, and streaming devices, check our Integration Hub — it covers everything from Windows and macOS to Android and router-level configuration.