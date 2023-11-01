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Anonymous Proxy

Elite-level anonymity by default: strips X-Forwarded-For/Via headers, SOCKS5 support, 100K+ IPv4 addresses across multiple ASNs, unlimited traffic.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your anonymous proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated anonymous proxy in the USA
  • Export my anonymous proxy list as JSON
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my anonymous proxy service
  • Show the status of my high-anonymity proxy services
  • Replace an anonymous datacenter IP when the next free swap is available
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more

esta bazaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

Order minimums

Hello friends I want to express my opinion about the proxy are 5 different countries with access to 10000 ip for 10 or 30 days at a very low price so which is my conclusion, colleagues all I can say is that you are going to force you to thought

Аноним FaiersFineProxy internal platformSource

excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000

IvanTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Customer experience

A proxy server is like a middleman between your computer and the internet. When you use a proxy, your internet requests go through this middleman first, which then forwards them to the website you want to visit. This way, the website sees the proxy’s information instead of yours.I personally use https://dieg.info/en/review/review-nodemaven/ Proxy for these reasons. It’s a reliable and user-friendly service that helps me browse securely and access content from different regions. If you’re looking for a good proxy solution, I highly recommend giving https://dieg.info/en/review/review-nodemaven/ Proxy a try!

MartaDieg, Last yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What's the difference between anonymous and elite proxy?Headers differ

An anonymous proxy hides your IP but sends a Via header — the target site knows a proxy is involved. An elite proxy (high anonymity) removes all proxy indicators from headers. Your connection looks direct. Every FineProxy proxy is elite-level. The “anonymous” classification is mostly a relic from the free proxy list era.

Can websites still detect elite proxies?Yes

Yes — through methods unrelated to headers. IP reputation databases (MaxMind, IPInfo), ASN classification (datacenter vs residential), TLS fingerprinting, and behavioral analysis all work regardless of header anonymity. Elite headers are necessary but not sufficient. What matters alongside them: clean IP history, proper ASN diversity, and matching your connection fingerprint to expected browser behavior.

Anonymous proxy vs VPN — when do I use which?Depends on workload

VPN encrypts all traffic from your device and works system-wide. A proxy works per-application or per-connection. For personal browsing privacy, a VPN is simpler. For running multiple accounts, scraping, or any task needing different IPs per session, proxies are the only option — a VPN gives you one IP for everything. FineProxy’s HTTPS proxies with individual SSL certificates provide encryption comparable to a VPN for each connection separately.

Are free anonymous proxy lists safe?No

No. Those IPs come from misconfigured servers. The operator can intercept your traffic, inject content, or log credentials. The IPs are on every blocklist. They’re rarely elite-level despite being labeled “anonymous.” For anything involving real accounts or data, paid proxies from a provider who owns their infrastructure are the minimum.

SOCKS5 or HTTP — which is more anonymous?SOCKS5

SOCKS5 by design. HTTP proxies can leak information through protocol-specific headers even at elite level. SOCKS5 operates below the application layer and passes traffic without interpreting it — nothing to manipulate or leak. For maximum anonymity, use SOCKS5. Every FineProxy proxy supports both protocols at the same price.

I'm getting "anonymous proxy detected" on a website — what do I do?Check detection signals

That means the site identified your connection as a proxy — usually through IP reputation databases or ASN classification, not headers. Switch to a different IP from the pool. If blocks persist, try ISP proxies instead of datacenter for that specific target — they carry residential ASN classification. Also check that your browser fingerprint and TLS signature match what the site expects from a real browser. The error rarely means the proxy is broken — it means that particular IP type is flagged on that particular site.

Guide

What "Anonymous" Actually Means When You're Buying Proxies

3 min readFineProxy network team

Every FineProxy proxy is elite-level anonymous by default — it strips X-Forwarded-For, Via, and Proxy-Connection headers before your request reaches the target. Your real IP never appears in the traffic. When you buy anonymous proxy server access from a paid provider, this is the baseline, not a premium feature. The question worth asking isn’t “is this proxy anonymous?” It’s whether the proxy survives the detection methods that replaced header checks years ago.

Three anonymity levels — and why only one matters

The proxy industry classifies anonymity into three tiers. Transparent proxies forward your real IP in headers — useless for privacy. Anonymous proxies hide your IP but add a Via header, telling the target “this request came through a proxy.” Elite proxies (also called a high anonymity proxy server) remove everything — no forwarded IP, no proxy indicators, no trace in HTTP headers.

Here’s the thing: any paid proxy worth buying has been elite-level for years. The three-tier system comes from the early 2000s, when transparent and “anonymous” proxies were common on free lists. In 2026, if you’re paying for a proxy and it’s not elite, you’re paying for nothing.

FineProxy’s entire pool — shared and dedicated, HTTP and SOCKS5 — operates at elite anonymity. Not because it’s a special tier. Because anything less is useless.

Headers are the easy part

Stripping X-Forwarded-For gets you past a 2010-era detection system. Modern platforms check far more:

IP reputation —

is this address known to proxy databases like MaxMind, IPInfo, or DB-IP? Every major platform subscribes to at least one. If your IP appears in their datacenter or proxy classification, the site knows before your first request loads.

ASN type —

does this IP belong to a hosting company or a consumer ISP? Datacenter ASNs are flagged by default on platforms with aggressive detection. This is why ISP proxies exist — they carry residential ASN classification.

TLS fingerprinting —

your connection’s SSL handshake has a unique signature (JA3/JA4). If it doesn’t match what a normal browser produces, the site flags it regardless of IP quality.

An anonymous IP address from a free list fails every one of these checks. A properly managed proxy from a direct provider passes the first two for most targets — and that covers the majority of real-world use cases.

Why free proxy lists don’t work

Searching for anonymous internet proxy lists is one of the first things people try. The IPs on these lists are scraped from open proxies — servers misconfigured to accept outside connections. They’re already in every blocklist database. They’re transparent or anonymous-level at best, not elite. Someone else controls the server and can see your traffic. They go offline without warning.

FineProxy owns 100,000+ IPv4 addresses across multiple ASNs. Every address is elite-level, monitored for uptime, and rotated out when reputation degrades. That’s the “list” that works — a managed pool where IP quality is maintained, not a scraped dump of random open servers.

Protocol and encryption

SOCKS5 provides more anonymity than HTTP proxies because it works at a lower level — no HTTP-specific headers to leak information. FineProxy supports SOCKS5 on every proxy at no extra cost. For HTTPS targets, each IP carries its own SSL certificate, meaning traffic between you and the proxy is encrypted independently. No shared certificates, no cert mismatches that trigger detection.

For tasks where anonymity actually matters — multi-account management, data collection in sensitive markets, accessing region-locked services — the protocol stack matters as much as the IP itself.