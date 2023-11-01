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Proxy for Janitor AI

IPv4 datacenter proxies for Janitor AI relay servers: HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, dedicated IPs to avoid OpenAI/Anthropic rate-limits and key revocation.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated datacenter IP for a Janitor AI relay server
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

As for me, I can call myself a newbie in proxyservers, cause I have used only several of them Now I will tell you my thoughts and impressions about fineproxy . I did not find disadvantages, fineproxy works really fine and fast.  .

Артем ПоповFineProxy internal platformSource

Excellent Proxies When i bought it i was hesitant but the results and the speed shocked me, it's literally pure value for price giving it a 5/5

kayne kaTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

API and agent access

Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!

MargaretSaasHub, Last yearSource

i love fineproxy the speed is great i use it on automation tools, webscrapping and for browsing, the connection are stable and the speed is very good, never disconnect and not banned ips, i will buy it again and again, the support team is really great response on time

7heGoatCR7Dieg, Last yearSource

Order minimums

One of the best proxies in the biz. It's been almost five years I'm with FineProxy and still couldnt find something better. When purchasing a large number of IPs (from 5000), more than 95% are working stable 24/7. Discounts if the tariff is renewed monthly.

aboveundbeyondNorton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Proxi is a good help for ip change, so we can use the sites we can not connect with our ip I like the 100000 ip exclusive because it is very economical and useful

Аноним FaiersFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Do I need an IP proxy just to use Janitor AI?No

No. Regular users only need an API key and URL from a service like OpenRouter. IP proxies are for people who run their own API relay servers and need control over how outbound requests look to LLM providers.

What is OpenRouter and how does it work with Janitor AI?Multi-model gateway

OpenRouter is a service that gives you one API key to access many different AI models — GPT-4, Claude, DeepSeek, and others. You enter the OpenRouter URL and your key in Janitor AI settings, pick a model, and your chats go through OpenRouter to that model. Free tier: 50 messages a day. Paid: depends on the model, each has its own per-token price.

Why would my relay server get blocked?Shared IP limits

LLM providers like OpenAI and Anthropic limit and flag IPs that send large amounts of requests. If your server handles many users, all their conversations go through one IP address. Hit the provider’s limit and everyone on your server loses access at the same time.

Can I use my own OpenAI key directly in Janitor AI?Yes

Yes. Janitor AI supports direct OpenAI API keys — you don’t have to use a reverse proxy or OpenRouter. Just enter your key and the OpenAI API URL in settings. The downside: you pay OpenAI directly per token, and if you share your setup with others, all usage goes against your single key’s limits.

Are free reverse proxies safe?Use carefully

Use them carefully. Free community proxies (like PawnOsman) work, but your chat data passes through someone else’s server. They may log conversations, and availability isn’t guaranteed. For anything private or important, either pay for OpenRouter or run your own server.

Datacenter or residential proxies for a Janitor AI relay server?Datacenter

Datacenter. LLM API endpoints expect server-to-server traffic, so a datacenter IP looks normal and won’t raise flags the way it might on a consumer website. Datacenter proxies also offer lower latency — critical for chat, where every extra millisecond is felt — and cost significantly less per gigabyte than residential IPs. Residential proxies make sense for browser-based scraping, but for API relay work they add unnecessary latency and expense.