Proxy for Janitor AI
IPv4 datacenter proxies for Janitor AI relay servers: HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, dedicated IPs to avoid OpenAI/Anthropic rate-limits and key revocation.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated datacenter IP for a Janitor AI relay server
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy list as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
As for me, I can call myself a newbie in proxyservers, cause I have used only several of them Now I will tell you my thoughts and impressions about fineproxy . I did not find disadvantages, fineproxy works really fine and fast. .
Excellent Proxies When i bought it i was hesitant but the results and the speed shocked me, it's literally pure value for price giving it a 5/5
API and agent access
Fast and reliable proxy service with excellent uptime, great support, and affordable pricing. Perfect for secure browsing and automation tasks!
i love fineproxy the speed is great i use it on automation tools, webscrapping and for browsing, the connection are stable and the speed is very good, never disconnect and not banned ips, i will buy it again and again, the support team is really great response on time
Order minimums
One of the best proxies in the biz. It's been almost five years I'm with FineProxy and still couldnt find something better. When purchasing a large number of IPs (from 5000), more than 95% are working stable 24/7. Discounts if the tariff is renewed monthly.
Proxi is a good help for ip change, so we can use the sites we can not connect with our ip I like the 100000 ip exclusive because it is very economical and useful
Do I need an IP proxy just to use Janitor AI?No
No. Regular users only need an API key and URL from a service like OpenRouter. IP proxies are for people who run their own API relay servers and need control over how outbound requests look to LLM providers.
What is OpenRouter and how does it work with Janitor AI?Multi-model gateway
OpenRouter is a service that gives you one API key to access many different AI models — GPT-4, Claude, DeepSeek, and others. You enter the OpenRouter URL and your key in Janitor AI settings, pick a model, and your chats go through OpenRouter to that model. Free tier: 50 messages a day. Paid: depends on the model, each has its own per-token price.
Why would my relay server get blocked?Shared IP limits
LLM providers like OpenAI and Anthropic limit and flag IPs that send large amounts of requests. If your server handles many users, all their conversations go through one IP address. Hit the provider’s limit and everyone on your server loses access at the same time.
Can I use my own OpenAI key directly in Janitor AI?Yes
Yes. Janitor AI supports direct OpenAI API keys — you don’t have to use a reverse proxy or OpenRouter. Just enter your key and the OpenAI API URL in settings. The downside: you pay OpenAI directly per token, and if you share your setup with others, all usage goes against your single key’s limits.
Are free reverse proxies safe?Use carefully
Use them carefully. Free community proxies (like PawnOsman) work, but your chat data passes through someone else’s server. They may log conversations, and availability isn’t guaranteed. For anything private or important, either pay for OpenRouter or run your own server.
Datacenter or residential proxies for a Janitor AI relay server?Datacenter
Datacenter. LLM API endpoints expect server-to-server traffic, so a datacenter IP looks normal and won’t raise flags the way it might on a consumer website. Datacenter proxies also offer lower latency — critical for chat, where every extra millisecond is felt — and cost significantly less per gigabyte than residential IPs. Residential proxies make sense for browser-based scraping, but for API relay work they add unnecessary latency and expense.