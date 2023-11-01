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SOCKS Proxy

Full RFC 1928 SOCKS5 with UDP ASSOCIATE, remote DNS resolution, and HTTP/HTTPS on the same IP — unlimited bandwidth, up to 500 Mbps.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your socks5 proxy.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 datacenter proxies with SOCKS 5 support in Europe
  • Export my SOCKS5 proxy servers as JSON
  • Update the allowed IP for this proxy service
  • Check my service for inactive or erroring IPs
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy plans
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

I want to share my impressions. I’m using this proxy server for work not for the first day. For the time of use, I have never had any complaints. In doing so, I use the full package of services. Separately, I would like to note the high reliability of this proxy server. I can safely recommend this proxy server to all my friends. Although its price and above the average, but this proxy server fully justifies its price.

Lara SmithFineProxy internal platformSource

Great customer support and solid performance. Fineproxy’s rotating residential IPs helped me bypass regional restrictions without a hitch. Definitely worth the price.

NisargDieg, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.

David RhodesTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Customer experience

I bought proxies for message boards here, in general they work well, the prices are not bad. I will take more)

LizaProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What's the difference between SOCKS5 and HTTP proxy?Protocol scope

HTTP proxies work at the application layer and understand web traffic — they can read headers, cache responses, and filter URLs. SOCKS5 works at the session layer and relays raw data without inspecting it. The practical difference: HTTP is for web tasks (browsing, scraping, API calls). SOCKS5 handles any protocol — gaming, VoIP, FTP, torrents, custom TCP/UDP connections. If your application isn’t a web browser or HTTP client, you probably need SOCKS5.

Does SOCKS5 encrypt my traffic?No

The SOCKS5 protocol itself doesn’t add encryption — it relays data as-is. However, at FineProxy, you can combine SOCKS5 with our HTTPS proxy on the same IP. For web traffic, use HTTPS with our per-IP SSL certificate for full encryption. For non-web traffic over SOCKS5, the data between your application and the proxy travels unencrypted by the proxy protocol, though the application itself may use its own encryption (SSH, TLS, etc.).

What about DNS leaks?Remote DNS

SOCKS5 supports remote DNS resolution — domain names are resolved on the proxy server, not on your local machine. This means your ISP doesn’t see which domains you’re visiting. Most applications that support SOCKS5 let you enable this, though some require a manual setting. It’s worth checking — remote DNS is one of SOCKS5’s biggest privacy advantages over HTTP proxies.

My software says it supports "SOCKS" but doesn't specify a version. Is that a problem?Check version

It can be. Some applications advertise SOCKS support but actually implement only SOCKS4, which is a much older protocol from the early 1990s. SOCKS4 lacks critical features: no UDP support, no authentication, no remote DNS resolution, and IPv4 only. If your tool connects but UDP-based features don’t work, or you can’t authenticate with username/password, the software is likely using SOCKS4 behind the scenes. Check the application’s documentation or settings for a version selector. FineProxy supports SOCKS4 for backward compatibility, but we recommend SOCKS5 whenever your software allows it.

Is SOCKS4 still worth using?Only if required

Only when you have no choice. SOCKS4 is a legacy protocol — TCP only, no authentication, no remote DNS, no IPv6. If your application forces SOCKS4, FineProxy will handle it, but you lose everything that makes SOCKS5 useful: UDP support, DNS leak prevention, and proper access control. If you’re choosing software for a new project, make sure it supports SOCKS5 specifically. The difference in functionality is substantial.

Can I use SOCKS5 and HTTP on the same proxy?Yes

Yes. Every FineProxy proxy — dedicated, datacenter, or ISP — supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 on the same IP address. Switch between protocols depending on what your application needs. No extra cost, no separate product.

Where can I buy SOCKS5 proxy with good speed?Up to 500Mbps

FineProxy’s infrastructure delivers up to 500 Mbps per connection across all protocols including SOCKS5. Every proxy comes with unlimited bandwidth — no per-GB charges, no throttling. Available as individual proxies or bulk packages with volume discounts. Payment options include standard methods and cryptocurrency.

Guide

SOCKS5 Proxy: When HTTP Isn't Enough

4 min readFineProxy network team

HTTP proxies understand web traffic. They read headers, interpret requests, and work great for anything that runs in a browser. But the moment your task steps outside the web — a game client, a VoIP call, a torrent application, a custom TCP connection — HTTP proxies can’t help. They weren’t built for it.

SOCKS5 proxy was. It operates at the session layer of the network stack (Layer 5), below where HTTP lives (Layer 7). Instead of understanding what your application is doing, SOCKS5 simply opens a connection to the target and relays raw bytes in both directions. It doesn’t care whether you’re sending web requests, transferring files over FTP, or streaming voice packets over UDP. If your application can open a socket, SOCKS5 can proxy it.

Why UDP support matters

The single biggest technical difference between a SOCKS5 proxy server and an HTTP proxy is UDP. HTTP proxies only handle TCP connections. SOCKS5 handles both TCP and UDP through its UDP ASSOCIATE feature (defined in RFC 1928).

Why does this matter in practice? DNS queries typically travel over UDP. Online games send gameplay data over UDP because it’s faster than TCP for real-time communication. VoIP and SIP calls rely on UDP for voice packets. Streaming protocols often use UDP for media delivery.

With an HTTP proxy, all of this either doesn’t work or requires workarounds. With SOCKS5, it just works — the proxy relays UDP packets alongside TCP traffic through the same connection.

FineProxy’s SOCKS5 implementation includes full UDP associated support. This isn’t a partial implementation that handles only TCP despite the SOCKS5 label — it’s the complete protocol as RFC 1928 defines it.

DNS leak prevention

Here’s a security detail most proxy buyers never think about until it’s too late. When you connect through an HTTP proxy, your computer often resolves domain names locally — sending DNS queries to your ISP’s servers before the proxy even gets involved. Your ISP sees every domain you visit, even though the actual connection goes through the proxy.

SOCKS5 handles this differently. It supports remote DNS resolution: your application sends the domain name directly to the proxy server, which resolves it on its own. Your local network never sees the DNS query. This closes a privacy gap that catches a lot of people off guard.

Most browsers and applications that support SOCKS5 offer a remote DNS option, though it sometimes needs to be enabled manually (Firefox, for example, has a specific setting for this). The capability exists in the protocol — you just need to make sure your client uses it.

SOCKS5 vs HTTP: when each makes sense

An HTTP proxy is the right choice when your task is purely web-based. Scraping websites, managing browser sessions, accessing web APIs — HTTP proxies handle all of this efficiently and are natively supported by every browser and most HTTP libraries.

A SOCKS proxy becomes necessary when your traffic isn’t web traffic, or when you need UDP. Gaming through a proxy. Running automation that uses custom TCP protocols. Connecting tools that don’t speak HTTP natively. Routing VoIP traffic. Any scenario where the application talks directly over sockets rather than through HTTP requests.

Benchmarks show SOCKS5 connections deliver 35-50 ms lower latency and 20-30% higher throughput compared to HTTP proxies handling the same traffic (Dicloak, 2025). The difference comes from the protocol’s simplicity — no header parsing, no content inspection, just raw relay.

At FineProxy, every proxy supports both. HTTP, HTTPS (with an individual SSL certificate per IP), and SOCKS5 — all available on the same address. Pick the protocol that fits your application. No separate purchase, no different product tier.

What FineProxy’s SOCKS5 proxies include

Full RFC 1928-compliant SOCKS5 with UDP ASSOCIATE. Available on dedicated proxies, datacenter proxies and ISP proxies — every proxy type in our catalog. Unlimited bandwidth, speeds up to 500 Mbps, IP whitelisting authentication with optional login/password over a /21 subnet mask.

We own the infrastructure. These aren’t leased SOCKS5 endpoints from a third-party network — they’re our servers, our IP addresses, our clean ASN.