SOCKS Proxy

HTTP proxies understand web traffic. They read headers, interpret requests, and work great for anything that runs in a browser. But the moment your task steps outside the web — a game client, a VoIP call, a torrent application, a custom TCP connection — HTTP proxies can’t help. They weren’t built for it.

SOCKS5 proxy was. It operates at the session layer of the network stack (Layer 5), below where HTTP lives (Layer 7). Instead of understanding what your application is doing, SOCKS5 simply opens a connection to the target and relays raw bytes in both directions. It doesn’t care whether you’re sending web requests, transferring files over FTP, or streaming voice packets over UDP. If your application can open a socket, SOCKS5 can proxy it.

Why UDP support matters

The single biggest technical difference between a SOCKS5 proxy server and an HTTP proxy is UDP. HTTP proxies only handle TCP connections. SOCKS5 handles both TCP and UDP through its UDP ASSOCIATE feature (defined in RFC 1928).

Why does this matter in practice? DNS queries typically travel over UDP. Online games send gameplay data over UDP because it’s faster than TCP for real-time communication. VoIP and SIP calls rely on UDP for voice packets. Streaming protocols often use UDP for media delivery.

With an HTTP proxy, all of this either doesn’t work or requires workarounds. With SOCKS5, it just works — the proxy relays UDP packets alongside TCP traffic through the same connection.

FineProxy’s SOCKS5 implementation includes full UDP associated support. This isn’t a partial implementation that handles only TCP despite the SOCKS5 label — it’s the complete protocol as RFC 1928 defines it.

DNS leak prevention

Here’s a security detail most proxy buyers never think about until it’s too late. When you connect through an HTTP proxy, your computer often resolves domain names locally — sending DNS queries to your ISP’s servers before the proxy even gets involved. Your ISP sees every domain you visit, even though the actual connection goes through the proxy.

SOCKS5 handles this differently. It supports remote DNS resolution: your application sends the domain name directly to the proxy server, which resolves it on its own. Your local network never sees the DNS query. This closes a privacy gap that catches a lot of people off guard.

Most browsers and applications that support SOCKS5 offer a remote DNS option, though it sometimes needs to be enabled manually (Firefox, for example, has a specific setting for this). The capability exists in the protocol — you just need to make sure your client uses it.

SOCKS5 vs HTTP: when each makes sense

An HTTP proxy is the right choice when your task is purely web-based. Scraping websites, managing browser sessions, accessing web APIs — HTTP proxies handle all of this efficiently and are natively supported by every browser and most HTTP libraries.

A SOCKS proxy becomes necessary when your traffic isn’t web traffic, or when you need UDP. Gaming through a proxy. Running automation that uses custom TCP protocols. Connecting tools that don’t speak HTTP natively. Routing VoIP traffic. Any scenario where the application talks directly over sockets rather than through HTTP requests.

Benchmarks show SOCKS5 connections deliver 35-50 ms lower latency and 20-30% higher throughput compared to HTTP proxies handling the same traffic (Dicloak, 2025). The difference comes from the protocol’s simplicity — no header parsing, no content inspection, just raw relay.

At FineProxy, every proxy supports both. HTTP, HTTPS (with an individual SSL certificate per IP), and SOCKS5 — all available on the same address. Pick the protocol that fits your application. No separate purchase, no different product tier.

What FineProxy’s SOCKS5 proxies include

Full RFC 1928-compliant SOCKS5 with UDP ASSOCIATE. Available on dedicated proxies, datacenter proxies and ISP proxies — every proxy type in our catalog. Unlimited bandwidth, speeds up to 500 Mbps, IP whitelisting authentication with optional login/password over a /21 subnet mask.