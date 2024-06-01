About FineProxy

2011 The start A technical-university graduate chose proxies over hosting — less competition, a lower barrier to entry, and a business he could run independently. In the early days one person handled everything: server administration, support and sales.

Growth From dozens to hundreds A partner joined to lead customer acquisition and the client base grew fast. The strategy was simple but effective: deliver more value than competitors — hundreds of IPs where others offered plans of just 5–10.

Scale Building our own backbone We signed direct server agreements across multiple countries and eventually launched our own datacenter. That laid the foundation for FineProxy today: owned IPv4 ranges, servers and networks through direct datacenter partnerships — not a management layer on someone else’s IPs.