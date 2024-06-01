About FineProxy

Owned IPv4 & ASN01
Provider-grade pool from our own ranges — not resold IPs.
Company
Provider-grade proxy infrastructure built on owned IP ranges, servers, and networks — never resold IPs.
Built on our own proxy infrastructure — owned IP ranges, servers and networks. Never resold IPs.
FineProxy has been providing proxy services since 2011. We operate our own infrastructure — including IPv4 ranges, servers and networks — and work directly with datacenters. We’re not a reseller or a layer on top of someone else’s IPs. In several countries we operate as an official provider, delivering isolated infrastructure with dedicated IP ranges for teams and businesses.
Provider-grade pool from our own ranges — not resold IPs.
Servers and networks operated under direct agreements.
Licensed provider status in several countries.
Dedicated IP ranges for teams and businesses.
A technical-university graduate chose proxies over hosting — less competition, a lower barrier to entry, and a business he could run independently. In the early days one person handled everything: server administration, support and sales.
A partner joined to lead customer acquisition and the client base grew fast. The strategy was simple but effective: deliver more value than competitors — hundreds of IPs where others offered plans of just 5–10.
We signed direct server agreements across multiple countries and eventually launched our own datacenter. That laid the foundation for FineProxy today: owned IPv4 ranges, servers and networks through direct datacenter partnerships — not a management layer on someone else’s IPs.
FineProxy now covers technical support, software development and QA, with a team based primarily across Europe and Asia. A partner network drives up to 30% of our revenue, delivering between 7 and 10.5 million proxies every month. We operate across many countries — an official provider in several of them, with isolated infrastructure and dedicated IP ranges.
Stable pools, predictable performance
Consistently high satisfaction
Backbone uplinks up to 80 Gbps per server
No resellers. Provider-grade pool
Global distribution, redundant design
High-capacity uplinks for demanding workloads
Reach FineProxy by phone or email, or review our registered company information.