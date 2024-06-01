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Company

About FineProxy

Provider-grade proxy infrastructure built on owned IP ranges, servers, and networks — never resold IPs.

Operating since2011
InfrastructureOwned and directly operated

Built on our own proxy infrastructure — owned IP ranges, servers and networks. Never resold IPs.

FineProxy has been providing proxy services since 2011. We operate our own infrastructure — including IPv4 ranges, servers and networks — and work directly with datacenters. We’re not a reseller or a layer on top of someone else’s IPs. In several countries we operate as an official provider, delivering isolated infrastructure with dedicated IP ranges for teams and businesses.

Infrastructure first

What sets us apart

Owned IPv4 & ASN

01

Provider-grade pool from our own ranges — not resold IPs.

Direct datacenter contracts

02

Servers and networks operated under direct agreements.

Official provider

03

Licensed provider status in several countries.

Isolated infrastructure

04

Dedicated IP ranges for teams and businesses.

2011 — today

Our journey

  1. 2011

    The start

    A technical-university graduate chose proxies over hosting — less competition, a lower barrier to entry, and a business he could run independently. In the early days one person handled everything: server administration, support and sales.

  2. Growth

    From dozens to hundreds

    A partner joined to lead customer acquisition and the client base grew fast. The strategy was simple but effective: deliver more value than competitors — hundreds of IPs where others offered plans of just 5–10.

  3. Scale

    Building our own backbone

    We signed direct server agreements across multiple countries and eventually launched our own datacenter. That laid the foundation for FineProxy today: owned IPv4 ranges, servers and networks through direct datacenter partnerships — not a management layer on someone else’s IPs.

  4. Today

    A full-scale team

    FineProxy now covers technical support, software development and QA, with a team based primarily across Europe and Asia. A partner network drives up to 30% of our revenue, delivering between 7 and 10.5 million proxies every month. We operate across many countries — an official provider in several of them, with isolated infrastructure and dedicated IP ranges.

Network at a glance

FineProxy Performance Board

Clients

>22,000across 69+ countries

Stable pools, predictable performance

Verified reviews

>1,900across trusted platforms

Consistently high satisfaction

Monthly traffic

>1500 TBaggregate transfer

Backbone uplinks up to 80 Gbps per server

Exclusive IPv4

>100,000 IPour own ranges / ASN

No resellers. Provider-grade pool

Servers

>500Tier-III/IV data centers

Global distribution, redundant design

Network uplinks

Up to 80 Gbpsper server

High-capacity uplinks for demanding workloads

Talk to our team

Contacts

Reach FineProxy by phone or email, or review our registered company information.

PhoneUSA + 1 646 328-50-65PhoneCanada + 1 647 846-51-50Emailsupport@fineproxy.orgEmailadmin@fineproxy.org
Company registration and addressesFinancial information