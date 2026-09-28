Current as of September 28, 2026 Print

Welcome to FineProxy! These Terms of Service (“Terms”) govern your access to and use of FineProxy, as well as any related software, services, and documentation provided by us (collectively, the “Services”). By accessing or using the Services, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree with any part of these Terms, you must not access or use the Services.

To access or use the Services, you must be at least eighteen (18) years old and have the legal capacity to enter into a binding agreement with FineProxy. By accessing or using the Services, you represent and warrant that you meet these eligibility requirements.

2. Service Rules#

You agree not to engage in any of the following prohibited activities:

2.1. copying, distributing, or disclosing any part of the Service in any medium;

2.2. transmitting spam, chain letters, or other unsolicited email;

2.3. attempting to interfere with or compromise the integrity or security of the Service, or attempting to decipher any transmissions to or from the servers running the Service;

2.4. taking any action that imposes, or may impose (as determined in our sole discretion), an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure or that of any target website;

2.5. uploading invalid data, viruses, worms, or other malicious software agents through the Service;

2.6. collecting or harvesting any personally identifiable information, including account names, from the Service;

2.7. impersonating any person, misrepresenting your affiliation with any person or entity, committing fraud, or hiding or attempting to hide your identity;

2.8. interfering with the proper operation of the Service;

2.9. accessing any content on the Service through any technology or means other than those provided or authorized by the Service;

2.10. bypassing any measures we may use to prevent or restrict access to the Service, including, without limitation, features that prevent or restrict the use or copying of any content or enforce limitations on use of the Service or the content therein;

2.11. reselling or redistributing the Service (unless expressly agreed otherwise with FineProxy);

2.12. using the Service to attempt to gain unauthorized access (e.g., accessing any server, network, host, or account you are not authorized to access);

2.13. using the Service to disrupt or attempt to disrupt internet communications (e.g., a denial-of-service (DoS) attack);

2.14. using the Service for ticket-purchasing bots, ad fraud, or to collect data that is not publicly available or is otherwise protected due to its sensitivity; or

2.15. using the Service in violation of any applicable law or regulation, any terms of service or terms of use, or any third-party rights.

You agree to complete identity verification if FineProxy reasonably suspects that any of the above prohibited activities are being conducted through your account. Failure to complete identity verification may result in account suspension.

3. Complaint Processing Fee#

Overview.

We are committed to providing high-quality services in compliance with applicable laws and our Terms of Service. Any misuse of the Service or violation of our rules is taken seriously.

Complaint Processing Fee.

Due to increased administrative and investigative efforts associated with handling complaints, effective as of January 22, 2024, a fee of $50 will be charged for the processing of each complaint related to a violation of our rules. This fee is not a substitute for compliance with our Terms and does not exempt users from responsibility. It is charged solely to cover the costs of complaint review and investigation.

Complaint Review Procedure.

When we receive a complaint, we review the reported activity, create a support ticket for the client, and issue an invoice for the complaint processing fee. The ticket describes the reported violation and may request an explanation or additional information. The client must immediately stop the activity identified in the ticket and comply with the Service rules referenced there. Paying the fee does not authorize the client to continue the violation.

Payment Terms.

The complaint processing fee must be paid within two (2) calendar days from the invoice date. If payment is not received by the deadline, the Service associated with the complaint may be suspended. A suspended Service may be restored only after the invoice has been paid, the prohibited activity has stopped, and restoration is consistent with our rules, the outcome of our review, and applicable law.

Serious or Repeated Violations.

If the reported violation is serious, clear, or follows previous complaints, we may suspend Services immediately when the support ticket is created, without waiting for the two-day payment period to expire. We will normally suspend the specific Service identified in the complaint. Where the apparent violation is particularly serious or may involve other Services, we may suspend all of the client’s active Services while we investigate the circumstances. No refunds will be issued for Services already provided or for complaint processing fees incurred.

Fee Waiver.

In exceptional cases, and at our sole discretion, we may waive the complaint processing fee, particularly where the client demonstrates good faith cooperation and takes reasonable steps to prevent future violations.

4. Subscriptions & Payment Processing#

Each account has one internal wallet in the dashboard; separate balances are not maintained for individual invoices or Services. The wallet may be funded manually or through optional automatic top-up, and Services and add-ons are purchased using wallet funds.

Wallet deposits may be processed by third-party payment providers or processors in accordance with applicable security standards, including PCI-DSS where applicable. FineProxy does not directly store or process payment card details.

The account holder controls payment settings, including automatic top-up, through the dashboard. Refunds and cancellations are governed by and subject to the Refund Policy in Section 5.

5. Refund Policy#

Subject to this Refund Policy, FineProxy provides a 24-hour period from the time of purchase during which the client may request a refund to the original payment method. Payment provider and other applicable fees remain subject to Section 5.2. The 24-hour refund does not apply to Services ordered for the paid 48-hour term.

To cancel an active Service, including before requesting a refund, the client must use the dashboard by selecting the active Service, opening Management, and choosing “Cancel this service.” Cancellation returns the unused value of the Service to the account’s internal wallet. Within the first 24 hours after purchase, the client may then request a refund to the original payment method exclusively through the support ticket system available in the client’s account. Refund requests submitted through any other communication channels will not be considered.

Self-service cancellation of Services in the dashboard is available no more than once every three (3) days. If the client has a valid reason to cancel a Service before this period has passed, the client may contact us through the ticket system and explain why the Service needs to be cancelled. Such requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

FineProxy monitors refund activity. In cases of excessive refund requests — specifically, more than three (3) refund requests within a single calendar month — we reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to deny further refund requests.

After the 24-hour refund period has expired, credit of the unused Service value to the internal wallet is the available cancellation outcome. Wallet credit may be used for future purchases.

If a client experiences technical issues with the purchased proxies, we strongly encourage contacting our technical support team via the ticket system to review the issue before submitting a refund request.

By purchasing any product or service from FineProxy, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by this Refund Policy.

Additional Clause on Violations.

Refunds are not available in cases involving complaints or violations of our Terms of Service. If an account is found to be in breach of our rules, whether due to serious or repeated violations, no refunds will be issued for services already provided or for any complaint processing fees incurred.

5.1 Refund Processing Timeframes#

After we receive through the ticket system your request for a refund to the original payment method, together with any required payout details, we will submit the refund request to the payment provider within 24 hours.

Important: refund timeframes do not start from the moment you send us a message. They start from the moment we submit the required information to the payment provider. You will receive a separate email notification once the information has been submitted.

The maximum time for submitting the information on our side is up to 24 hours (typically 2–6 hours). After submission, the refund timeline depends solely on the payment provider and/or your bank. Approximate timeframes are as follows:

Bank cards: 1–5 business days. In most cases, refunds are processed the same day. In some cases, we may request your card number to complete a manual transfer (where supported by the provider).

1–5 business days. In most cases, refunds are processed the same day. In some cases, we may request your card number to complete a manual transfer (where supported by the provider). Cryptocurrency: within 48 hours after we receive a valid refund address. You must provide the wallet address used for payment and the network/protocol. Refunds can be sent only to the same wallet from which the payment was made. For non-standard blockchains, the timeframe may be up to 96 hours.

within 48 hours after we receive a valid refund address. You must provide the wallet address used for payment and the network/protocol. Refunds can be sent only to the same wallet from which the payment was made. For non-standard blockchains, the timeframe may be up to 96 hours. WebMoney: up to 10 business days. Please note that refund fees may be high. For this method, processing may occasionally take longer and refunds may be completed closer to the deadline.

up to 10 business days. Please note that refund fees may be high. For this method, processing may occasionally take longer and refunds may be completed closer to the deadline. Perfect Money and Alipay: up to 10 business days.

5.2 Payment Provider and Blockchain Fees#

Prices shown on the website do not include payment provider fees and/or blockchain network fees charged to process a transaction. Such fees are paid by the client at the time of payment.

Any payment provider fee charged for a refund is paid by the client and deducted from the refund amount. We make reasonable efforts to minimize these costs and, where possible, may suggest refund options with lower fees.

For cryptocurrency refunds, the total fee may include both the payment provider fee and the blockchain network fee.

Crypto fee notice: payment providers may charge higher fees for refunds via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT TRC20 (for example, USD 3 for a USDT TRC20 refund). Please consider these fees before purchasing if you expect to request a refund.

6.1 Speed Limits#

The Service provides unlimited traffic for all tariff plans unless otherwise explicitly stated in the applicable terms. The following bandwidth limits apply based on the total number of IP addresses included in a specific active Service:

Up to 300 IPs: up to 100 Mbps

301 to 3,000 IPs: up to 500 Mbps

3,001 to 5,000 IPs: up to 1 Gbps

5,001 to 15,000 IPs: up to 1.5 Gbps

15,001 to 25,000 IPs: up to 2.5 Gbps

Over 25,000 IPs: up to 5 Gbps

6.2 Concurrent Connection Limits#

In addition to bandwidth limits, the following limits apply to the number of concurrent connections (what is this) for a specific active Service, depending on the IP package size:

Up to 999 IPs: up to 1500 concurrent connections

1,000 to 4,999 IPs: up to 3× the number of IPs included in the Service

5,000 to 14,999 IPs: up to 2× the number of IPs included in the Service

15,000 IPs and above: up to 1× the number of IPs included in the Service (equal to the number of IPs)

If the limit is exceeded, the service is automatically switched to Slow Mode.

In Slow Mode, no more than one concurrent connection per IP address is allowed.

The duration of Slow Mode depends on how many limit violations occur within a 24-hour period:

up to 2 violations — 5 minutes

3 to 6 violations — 15 minutes

7 to 10 violations — 30 minutes

more than 10 violations — 60 minutes

After the restriction period ends, the service automatically returns to normal operation. This mechanism helps prevent excessive load from individual users and ensures stable service quality for all customers.

If the current concurrent connection limit is insufficient, additional concurrent connections may be purchased for a specific Service while placing the order or later through the dashboard. The price is $30 per 1,000 additional concurrent connections for a full 30-day period. When added to an active Service, the charge is prorated for the remaining days of the current Service period. The increased limit is applied automatically without a support ticket.

6.3 General Rules, Notifications, and Upgrades#

These limitations are introduced solely to maintain the stability, reliability, and fair use of the Service for all clients.

All limits described in Sections 6.1 and 6.2 apply to the Service as a whole (i.e., to the specific active package/order), not to each individual IP address. If a client has multiple active Services, the limits apply separately to each Service, not to the account as a whole.

Where a Service has multiple allowlisted source IP bindings, the client may assign a specific concurrent-connection quota to each binding when adding or editing it. The total quota allocated among all bindings may not exceed the concurrent-connection limit of that Service.

The client can monitor current usage and applicable limits in the load charts on the active Service page in the dashboard. FineProxy does not send a support ticket solely because a limit has been exceeded. If the exceedance is significant and/or repeated and poses a threat to the stability of the Service or other clients, the Company reserves the right to suspend the affected Service immediately, without prior notice.

7. IP Address Replacement Policy#

Please note the following important rules regarding IP address replacement.

If an IP address is blocked as a result of actions performed by the client during the use of the Service (including, but not limited to, excessive requests, violation of a target website’s policies, or abusive behavior), FineProxy is not obligated to provide an immediate replacement of such IP address.

Clients may use the scheduled self-service replacement free of charge once every eight (8) days after the initial purchase or the previous proxy list update.

For an eligible non-rotating Service, an unscheduled full or partial IP address replacement is available for a one-time charge of $10 per operation, deducted from the dashboard wallet. Rotating Services are excluded because their IP addresses rotate automatically.

To initiate a replacement in the dashboard, select the active Service, open More Actions, and choose Refresh IPs. The client may refresh the entire list, selected IP addresses, or IP addresses by country, and may increase or decrease a country’s representation where permitted by the applicable plan and available inventory.

We strongly recommend reviewing the policies and usage limits of the website or service where the proxies will be used in advance, as excessive or improper use may result in immediate IP blocking.

If we detect frequent blocking of FineProxy IP addresses on specific websites associated with a client’s activity, we may notify the client accordingly. If such blocking continues, FineProxy reserves the right to temporarily freeze the affected Service to allow the client to make necessary adjustments and prevent further IP blocking. During such a freeze, the service term will be suspended and will not be reduced.

8. User Accounts#

Certain features of the Services may require you to register for an account. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your account credentials and for all activities conducted through your account. FineProxy shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to protect your account information.

API keys and webhook secrets are sensitive credentials. A secret is displayed only once when created, and you must copy and securely store it, restrict its use, and rotate or revoke it promptly if it is or may be exposed. Use separate, least-privilege keys for integrations. You are responsible for activity performed through valid account credentials, API keys, or webhook secrets.

9. Acceptable Use#

You agree to use the Services only for lawful purposes and in compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and third-party rights. You may not use the Services for any unlawful, illicit, or unauthorized purpose, including, without limitation, fraud, harassment, or the distribution of malware or other harmful code.

We respect your privacy. Information about how we collect, use, and disclose personal data is described in our Privacy Policy, which forms an integral part of these Terms.

11. Intellectual Property Rights#

All rights, title, and interest in and to the Services, including all associated intellectual property rights, are and shall remain the exclusive property of FineProxy and its licensors. Nothing in these Terms grants you any rights to use FineProxy’s trademarks, branding, or intellectual property except as expressly permitted.

12. Changes to Terms#

We may modify these Terms from time to time. Updated versions will be published on our website with a revised “Last Updated” date. Continued use of the Services after such changes become effective constitutes your acceptance of the revised Terms.

We reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to suspend or terminate your access to the Services, in whole or in part, including blocking future access, if we reasonably believe that you have violated these Terms or applicable law. Termination may occur with or without prior notice, where permitted by law.

14. Governing Law#

These Terms and any disputes or claims arising out of or in connection with them shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Estonia, without regard to conflict of laws principles.

15. Disclaimer and Limitation of Liability#

The Services are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, FineProxy disclaims all warranties and limits its liability as described in the Disclaimer and Limitation of Liability section available at here.

16. Access Restrictions and Blocked Resources#

FineProxy enforces a set of restrictions applied at the infrastructure level. These restrictions apply to all customers and all plans. If a resource is on the blocklist, it is not accessible via our proxies, and unblocking is not available.

16.1. Full block of email services and mail protocols#

We fully block email services and mail protocols (SMTP, IMAP, POP3) — regardless of the intended use.

What this means:

the restriction is enforced across our entire infrastructure for all users;

the purpose does not matter: email validation, logging into a mailbox, or using email-related APIs;

unblocking email services is not possible — access is restricted for all plans.

16.2. Full block of the .gov domain zone#

All websites in the .gov domain zone are blocked on our proxies. Government resources often restrict access from anonymous IP ranges, and this also aligns with our internal policy aimed at preventing misuse of the service. This restriction applies to all countries and all plans.

16.3. Additional blocked websites and services#

The following resources are not accessible via our proxies. If a website is on this list, unblocking is not available.

Government websites

all .gov domains

Financial services

moex.ru, cbr.ru, payoneer.com, stripe.com, paypal.com, bofa.com

Government and corporate resources

gosuslugi.ru, login.microsoftonline.com, mil.ru

Technology and gaming platforms

sony.com, sonyentertainmentnetwork.com, playstationnetwork.com, accounts.logme.in

pop.mail.ru, login.live.com, mail.aol.com, gmx.com, gmx.net, gmx.de, gmx.fr, gmx.au, login.skype.com, account.bbc.com

Search engine

Google Search (only the search results page is blocked; other Google services remain available)

Streaming and entertainment

filmax-tv.ru, fandango.com

Anti-spam services

spamhaus.org

Remote management and security services

my-android.avast.com

Airlines and online booking

singaporeair.com, ticketswap

Media and news

rappler.com

Commercial and corporate websites

courbis.fr, architecturaldepot.com, pusuyu.xyz, goodgame.ru

Stores and catalogs (potpourrigroup.com and related sites)

backinthesaddle.com, catalogfavorites.com, chadwicks.com, countrystorecatalog.com, cuddledown.com, expressionscatalog.com, inthecompanyofdogs.com, magellans.com, naturesjewelry.com, northstyle.com, potpourrigift.com, pyramidcollection.com, sagefinds.com, serengetifashions.com, astitchery.com, whateverworks.com, youngexplorers.com

Other resources

tana.it, pbstre.cz, neus-store.com, mesto-kadan.cz, onlinestore.it, emagineoptical.com, roberts-family.com, carvinsoftware.com, iscsales.com, foh3l.org

If a resource is on this list, it will not work through our proxies.

16.4 Twitch access policy#

By default, access to Twitch is blocked on all shared (package) proxy services. This restriction applies only to Twitch and does not affect access to other websites or platforms. All package proxies remain fully functional for general use.

The restriction is due to Twitch’s strict moderation and traffic control policies. When multiple clients use the same proxy IP to access Twitch, such IP addresses are quickly restricted or blocked, which negatively affects all users sharing that IP.

To provide stable access, we offer dedicated package proxy plans with exclusive Twitch access, available at: /use-cases/twitch-proxies/

With these plans, proxy IP addresses remain usable for all websites, while access to Twitch is enabled exclusively for a single client on those IPs. No other clients are allowed to use Twitch on the same proxy addresses. Due to this exclusive access right, such package proxy plans are priced 50% higher than standard package proxies.

Twitch access activation is performed manually. To enable it, the client must submit a request via the ticket system in the personal account. Automatic activation is not available.

17. UDP Protocol Support#

UDP protocol support is available only for eligible non-rotating Services; rotating Services are excluded. When UDP support is enabled, the cost of the Service is increased by 50% of the standard Service price.

The client may add UDP support when placing an order or later from the active Service in the dashboard. If it is added later, the additional charge is prorated for the remaining days of the current Service period. Activation is self-service and does not require a support ticket, manual activation, or a waiting period.

Changing or updating IP addresses within the Service does not disable UDP protocol support. UDP functionality remains available after IP list updates.

The increased service price associated with UDP protocol support applies for the entire duration of the active service period, including renewals, for as long as UDP support remains enabled.

If you have questions regarding these Terms or need technical assistance, contact FineProxy Support through any of the following channels: