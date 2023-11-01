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Proxy for Facebook

IPv4 proxies for Facebook Ads, Marketplace scraping, and unrestricted access — static addresses, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic, API access.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 ISP proxies for Facebook Ads accounts
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Traffic never metered

Very good product,I like it.Everything works well-unlimited traffic, top speed and lowest price on the market.Always available and responsive technical support.And I will advise my friends.

Anna FletcherFineProxy internal platformSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Running accounts

I use fineproxy.org proxies for social media, ensuring anonymity and avoiding account blocks. Reliable, efficient, and easy to use for stable performance. A free trial for new users would make it even better, attracting more customers. Proxies from fineproxy.org are also compatible with various platforms and provide great speed and security. Whether for personal use or business needs, this service is highly recommended for its quality and functionality.

Alexsander123SaasHub, Last yearSource

Proxy works very well, have been using it for a month and have not encountered any checkpoints or interruptions. Very reliable!

lananhsoi17Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Locations and stock

Top proxy service! Different proxy types including rotating ones, affordable prices, geo-targeting option. Easy to pay with crypto, PayPal or cards. You request a free trial through support

Vladimir AkimkinDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Which proxy type is best for Facebook Ads?ISP proxies

ISP proxies — they look like home internet connections (Facebook trusts these most), the address is static (no suspicious IP changes), and there are no traffic limits. Datacenter proxies can work for checking ads and looking up competitor pages, but for running your own ad accounts ISP is safer.

Can I manage multiple ad accounts from one proxy?Not recommended

We strongly recommend against it. Facebook links accounts that share an IP. If one account gets flagged, every account connected to that address is at risk. One proxy per ad account — that’s the rule.

Do I need an anti-detect browser, or is a proxy enough?Use both

For anything beyond simple access, you need both. A proxy changes your IP. Facebook also tracks browser fingerprint: canvas rendering, WebGL hash, installed fonts, timezone, language, screen dimensions. An anti-detect browser gives each account a unique set of these parameters. Proxy plus anti-detect browser — that’s the minimum for safe multi-account work.

How do I unblock Messenger specifically?Use system proxy

Messenger uses the same servers. If the platform works through a proxy — Messenger works too: text, voice calls, and video. If you’re using the desktop Messenger app, configure the proxy at the system level, not just in the browser. On mobile — set it in your phone’s Wi-Fi settings.

How many proxies do I need for Marketplace scraping?100–300 minimum

For covering 5-10 cities — 100-300 datacenter IPs at minimum. Facebook bans scraping addresses fast, so you need enough headroom to rotate through. For nationwide scraping across all categories — a few thousand. The key is keeping each IP’s request rate low — the platform’s detection is aggressive, but with enough addresses and patience, the data is collectible.

What's the difference between ISP proxies and rotating residential proxies for Facebook?Static versus rotating

ISP proxies give you a single static IP address assigned for the entire rental period — ideal for ad accounts where Facebook expects to see the same address every session. Rotating residential proxies cycle through different IPs with each request or at set intervals, which is useful for scraping but dangerous for account management. If Facebook sees your ad account switching between dozens of residential IPs, it looks suspicious. Use ISP for accounts you need to keep alive, and rotating residential or datacenter pools for data collection tasks.

Guide

Proxies for Facebook: Ads, Scraping, Marketplace, and Access

4 min readFineProxy network team

Facebook is one of the trickiest platforms when it comes to proxy use. It tracks everything — IP history, device fingerprint, login patterns, even how fast you type. Whether you’re running ad accounts, scraping Marketplace, or just trying to get access from a restricted network, the approach matters.

Facebook Ads and multi-account management

This is where the real demand is. Agencies and solo media buyers running Facebook ADS across multiple accounts need each one isolated: separate IP, separate browser fingerprint, separate cookies. Facebook links accounts through shared signals, and once it connects two profiles, both can get restricted — even if neither violated any policy.

A private proxy server for FB ad work needs to be static. The platform notices when an account jumps between IPs or regions. If your ad account logs in from Chicago every day and suddenly appears in Singapore, that triggers review. One proxy per account, same location every session.

Static residential (ISP) proxies are the strongest option here. They carry residential IP addresses (Facebook treats them as regular home users), the address stays the same for the entire rental period, and there are no traffic limits — you can spend the whole day in the ads manager without worrying about caps.

New accounts need a warm-up period of 7-14 days before scaling ad spend. During that time, act like a normal user: browse the feed, join a few groups, post something. Launching $500/day campaigns from a fresh account with no history is the fastest way to get disabled.

For agencies managing 10+ accounts, pair your proxies with an anti-detect browser — Multilogin, Dolphin Anty, or AdsPower. The browser isolates each session’s fingerprint (canvas, WebGL, fonts, timezone, screen size, and many other parameters), while the proxy gives each account its own unique address. Without both layers, account linking is inevitable.

Scraping and data collection

Facebook Marketplace is a goldmine for e-commerce research — product pricing, seller activity, listing volumes across cities. But the platform blocks scrapers aggressively. One documented case: 445 profiles took 45 hours to collect through Tor with constant temporary bans and hour-long cooldowns.

The smarter approach: Datacenter proxies in large quantities at low cost, with careful request distribution. A few thousand IPs, slow request rate per address, and you cover dozens of cities without triggering blocks. Tools like Apify’s Marketplace scraper or Selenium-based scripts work well with proxy rotation.

The Facebook Ads Library — where you can see any active ad on the platform — is valuable for competitive intelligence. It’s public, but Facebook still rate-limits heavy automated access. A pool of proxies across different locations lets you bypass these limits and collect ad creatives, targeting info, and competitor spend data.

Access and unblocking

In some countries and on certain networks, the platform is simply unavailable. You can unblock Facebook with a proxy from any restricted location — the connection routes through a server where access is open, and the platform loads normally.

This applies to Messenger too. Since Messenger runs on the same infrastructure, how to unblock Facebook Messenger is the same answer: route your connection through a proxy in an unrestricted country. Voice and video calls in Messenger work through a proxy as well, as long as the connection is fast enough — which brings us to the technical side.

Facebook is entirely HTTPS. A secure HTTPS proxy to view Facebook via proxy means you need a proxy that handles encrypted traffic properly. Look for proxies that handle SSL at the IP level — this avoids certificate errors that break the connection. FineProxy’s HTTPS proxies support this, so everything works smoothly — no errors, no connection issues.

For unblocking a Facebook page through a safe proxy, the setup is straightforward: configure the proxy in your browser or system settings, and the site opens as if you’re in a different country. For detailed setup steps on different devices, check our Integration hub proxies.

Choosing the right proxy type for your task

The best IP address for Facebook web work depends on your task. For ad accounts — ISP proxies with a US or EU address matching your account’s region. For scraping — a large pool of datacenter IPs. For personal access — any fast proxy that actually works without dropping connections.

An anonymous proxy server hides your real address from the platform, but anonymity alone isn’t enough for account work. Facebook cares about consistency more than anonymity — the same IP, same fingerprint, same behavior pattern, day after day.

If you’re looking for a Facebook proxy online, the key is matching proxy type to your task: Dedicated proxies for individual accounts, ISP for ad management, datacenter for data collection. Using one type for everything usually means overpaying or getting worse results.