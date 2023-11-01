Voice calls over IP are sensitive to one thing above all else: latency. A 200ms delay and your conversation turns into an awkward back-and-forth where both people keep talking over each other. That’s why picking the right proxy for SIP traffic matters more than for almost any other use case.

Why a regular proxy won’t work

SIP calls involve two separate streams. Signaling (the call setup, ringing, hangup) goes through TCP or UDP on port 5060. The actual voice — the audio you hear — travels as RTP packets over UDP on dynamically assigned ports.

An HTTP or HTTPS proxy handles web traffic. It doesn’t understand UDP, and it can’t relay voice packets. If you try to route a VoIP softphone like Zoiper or Linphone through an HTTP proxy, signaling might partially work, but there will be no audio. The call connects on paper but stays silent.

For SIP calls, you need a SIP proxy server that supports SOCKS5 with UDP relay. This protocol tunnels both the signaling and the voice stream through the proxy, keeping the entire call intact.

What SOCKS5 with UDP relay actually does

When your softphone or PBX — whether it’s Asterisk, FreePBX, or a desktop client like Zoiper — routes through a SOCKS5 proxy with UDP support, the proxy handles both layers:

SIP signaling: INVITE, ACK, BYE — all the messages that set up and tear down calls

RTP media: the actual audio packets traveling in both directions

The proxy also solves NAT problems. SIP was designed for direct peer-to-peer communication, and it embeds private IP addresses into signaling messages. Behind NAT, these addresses are unreachable from outside. A SIP outbound proxy rewrites the connection so both sides can exchange audio normally — no STUN servers, no complicated firewall rules.

Where this matters

Call centers that operate across borders are the most common case. Your agents are in one country, your phone numbers and SIP trunks are in another. Routing calls through a proxy in the number’s region keeps latency low and makes the traffic look local to the provider.

Businesses running multiple SIP trunks sometimes need a separate IP per trunk — providers track which IPs connect to their systems, and sharing one address across many trunks can trigger fraud alerts. A dedicated proxy per trunk keeps everything clean.

VoIP blocks are another case. Some networks and countries throttle or block SIP traffic entirely. Routing through a proxy in an unrestricted location bypasses this — the network sees regular encrypted traffic instead of SIP packets.

What to look for in a proxy for calls

Latency is everything. For web scraping, 500ms per request is fine. For a phone call, anything over 150ms one-way becomes noticeable. Datacenter Proxies win here — they sit in data centers with direct routes and minimal hops. Residential or mobile proxies add extra relay points that increase delay.

Stability matters just as much. A proxy that drops connection for half a second during a scrape is no big deal — the script retries. Mid-call, that’s a dropped call. Static IPs on reliable infrastructure prevent this.