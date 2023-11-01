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SIP proxy server

SOCKS5 proxies with full UDP support for SIP signaling and RTP voice traffic — dedicated IPs, datacenter infrastructure, static for the rental period.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your SIP proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated UDP-enabled US IP for a SIP trunk
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for API calls
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

After having no luck with free proxies that didn’t work, I gave this service a try with the free trial. They gave me multiple proxies, and I’ve had no issues. It works great, I recommend it.

juan – darkelleDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Traffic never metered

Previously, I used a different service. But thanks to colleagues’ tips, I found this service. Speed ​​and unlimited traffic are impressive (in comparison with other services). I use six months, while problems did not arise. Customer support is always available. Even the control panel pleased me. I will recommend to the rest of my acquaintances. Thank you!

Ирина КоваленкоFineProxy internal platformSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission of keeping Internet free and safe. Their Datacenter options are cheap and come with unlimited bandwidth.

Nemanja DuricSaasHub, This yearSource

Locations and stock

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Can I use an HTTP proxy for VoIP calls?No

No. HTTP proxies only handle web traffic (HTTP/HTTPS). Voice calls use UDP for audio transmission, and HTTP proxies don’t support that protocol. You’ll get a connection that looks like it works — the call may even “ring” — but there will be no sound. You need SOCKS5 with UDP relay support.

How much latency is acceptable for calls?Below 150ms

Below 150ms one-way is comfortable — conversations feel natural. Between 150-300ms, you start noticing delay. Above 300ms, people talk over each other constantly. Datacenter proxies typically add 5-30ms depending on distance, which keeps things well within the comfort zone.

Will my VoIP provider detect the proxy?Proxy IP visible

The provider sees the proxy’s IP, not yours. If the proxy IP is clean (not flagged for abuse), the provider treats it like any other connection. Dedicated proxies ensure nobody else uses your address — no risk of inheriting someone else’s bad reputation.

How many proxies do I need for a call center?One per trunk

One per SIP trunk, or one per group of agents if the provider doesn’t restrict connections per IP. For 10 trunks to different providers, 10 dedicated proxies. For 50 agents calling through one trunk, one proxy with enough bandwidth usually covers it — voice traffic is lightweight, around 80-100 Kbps per concurrent call.

Does FineProxy support UDP for SIP?Yes

Yes. Our SOCKS5 proxies include full UDP relay support — both SIP signaling and RTP voice traffic pass through a single proxy connection. This works with popular softphones and PBX platforms like Zoiper, Asterisk, and FreePBX. This is specifically what VoIP applications need, and not all proxy providers offer it.

Guide

Proxies for VoIP and SIP Calls: What Works and What Doesn't

3 min readFineProxy network team

Voice calls over IP are sensitive to one thing above all else: latency. A 200ms delay and your conversation turns into an awkward back-and-forth where both people keep talking over each other. That’s why picking the right proxy for SIP traffic matters more than for almost any other use case.

Why a regular proxy won’t work

SIP calls involve two separate streams. Signaling (the call setup, ringing, hangup) goes through TCP or UDP on port 5060. The actual voice — the audio you hear — travels as RTP packets over UDP on dynamically assigned ports.

An HTTP or HTTPS proxy handles web traffic. It doesn’t understand UDP, and it can’t relay voice packets. If you try to route a VoIP softphone like Zoiper or Linphone through an HTTP proxy, signaling might partially work, but there will be no audio. The call connects on paper but stays silent.

For SIP calls, you need a SIP proxy server that supports SOCKS5 with UDP relay. This protocol tunnels both the signaling and the voice stream through the proxy, keeping the entire call intact.

What SOCKS5 with UDP relay actually does

When your softphone or PBX — whether it’s Asterisk, FreePBX, or a desktop client like Zoiper — routes through a SOCKS5 proxy with UDP support, the proxy handles both layers:

  • SIP signaling: INVITE, ACK, BYE — all the messages that set up and tear down calls
  • RTP media: the actual audio packets traveling in both directions

The proxy also solves NAT problems. SIP was designed for direct peer-to-peer communication, and it embeds private IP addresses into signaling messages. Behind NAT, these addresses are unreachable from outside. A SIP outbound proxy rewrites the connection so both sides can exchange audio normally — no STUN servers, no complicated firewall rules.

Where this matters

Call centers that operate across borders are the most common case. Your agents are in one country, your phone numbers and SIP trunks are in another. Routing calls through a proxy in the number’s region keeps latency low and makes the traffic look local to the provider.

Businesses running multiple SIP trunks sometimes need a separate IP per trunk — providers track which IPs connect to their systems, and sharing one address across many trunks can trigger fraud alerts. A dedicated proxy per trunk keeps everything clean.

VoIP blocks are another case. Some networks and countries throttle or block SIP traffic entirely. Routing through a proxy in an unrestricted location bypasses this — the network sees regular encrypted traffic instead of SIP packets.

What to look for in a proxy for calls

Latency is everything. For web scraping, 500ms per request is fine. For a phone call, anything over 150ms one-way becomes noticeable. Datacenter Proxies win here — they sit in data centers with direct routes and minimal hops. Residential or mobile proxies add extra relay points that increase delay.

Stability matters just as much. A proxy that drops connection for half a second during a scrape is no big deal — the script retries. Mid-call, that’s a dropped call. Static IPs on reliable infrastructure prevent this.

FineProxy offers full SOCKS5 with UDP relay — both signaling and voice go through a single connection. The datacenter infrastructure means low latency, and the static IP stays the same for the entire rental period. For setups that need encryption on the signaling layer, our HTTPS proxies with individual SSL certificates per IP handle that as well.