ISP Proxy
Static residential IPv4 addresses registered with Internet Service Providers, hosted on stable infrastructure with per-IP pricing and unmetered bandwidth.
Build your static ISP proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|Recommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 100 static ISP proxies in Europe
- Export my ISP proxy list as JSON
- Update the IP allowlist for my ISP proxy service
- Show the status and next due date for my service
- Show the invoice details for my ISP proxy plan
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
Everyone has his right for freedom and now I have it too at a very modest price. Since I have got a subscription there was no any problem of speed or inaccessibility and now I can participate in every social activity of my friends abroad. Moreover, no bans of course) Setting up was smooth and easy. FineProxy support is quite responsive and helpful.
I used it on a Twitch bot and it worked perfectly, I thank Fine Proxy for dedicating a very good system to what I particularly need
Traffic never metered
Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.
Speed under load
FineProxy offers a trustworthy and high-speed proxy solution with a wide range of IPs, affordable plans, and reliable customer service.
Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.
What's the difference between ISP proxies and regular residential proxies?Static stays fixed
Regular residential proxies route traffic through actual home devices — someone’s phone or router that opted into a proxy network. These IPs rotate frequently (often every request), speeds depend on that person’s home connection, and pricing is per-gigabyte. ISP proxies use the same type of residential IP addresses but host them on datacenter servers. The IP is static (doesn’t change), speeds are consistent and fast, and FineProxy charges per-IP with unlimited bandwidth rather than per-GB.
Are ISP proxies better than datacenter proxies?For protected sites
For tasks where platforms check IP type — yes. ISP proxies pass residential checks that datacenter IPs fail. Research shows ISP proxies achieve 85-95% success rates on protected sites compared to 40-60% for datacenter. But if your target doesn’t block datacenter traffic (public APIs, unprotected catalogs, news sites), datacenter proxies are cheaper and just as effective. Start with datacenter, switch to ISP when needed.
How do I know if an "ISP proxy" is actually residential?Check the ASN
Check the IP in WHOIS databases or tools like IPinfo.io. A real ISP proxy traces back to a consumer Internet Service Provider (Comcast, AT&T, etc.), not to a hosting company or cloud provider. If it shows a datacenter ASN, it’s a relabeled datacenter proxy regardless of what the seller calls it.
Is the bandwidth truly unlimited?Yes
Yes. FineProxy’s ISP proxies have no traffic limits, no throttling thresholds, and no fair-use policies that reduce performance after a certain usage level. Unlimited means unlimited on every IP, every protocol, every day.
Can I use ISP proxies for scraping?Yes
Yes, and they’re particularly effective for scraping sites that block datacenter proxies. Since the IP appears residential, anti-bot systems treat it with higher trust. For large-scale scraping where you need hundreds of IPs, datacenter proxies are more cost-effective for unprotected targets. ISP proxies make sense when the target specifically requires residential-looking addresses.
What protocols are supported?Three protocols
HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 — all on the same IP. HTTPS connections are secured with individual SSL certificates per IP address. SOCKS5 includes UDP associated support for real-time applications.
How many ISP proxies do I need for social media management?One per account
One per account is the safest approach. If you manage 50 accounts, you need 50 ISP proxies. Some people run 2-3 low-activity accounts per IP, but platforms are getting better at detecting this, so one-to-one is what we recommend.
Static ISP Proxies:
Datacenter Speed with Residential Trust
There’s a gap between datacenter proxies and traditional residential ones. Datacenter IPs are fast and cheap but get flagged on platforms that care about who’s behind the connection. Residential IPs look legitimate but rotate constantly, run through home devices with unpredictable speeds, and charge by the gigabyte — which adds up fast when your task involves more than a few hundred requests. ISP proxies sit right in that gap. A static residential IP address issued by a real Internet Service Provider, but hosted on datacenter-grade servers. Your connection looks residential to any website checking the IP’s origin. But behind the scenes, it runs on professional infrastructure with the speed and uptime that home connections can’t match.
How ISP proxies actually work
The IP belongs to an ISP — it shows up in WHOIS databases as a residential address, tied to a legitimate provider. But instead of routing through someone’s home router, it’s hosted on a server with a direct fiber connection to backbone networks. The result: the target site sees a residential IP with a clean history, while you get datacenter performance.
This hybrid approach is why ISP proxies achieve 85-95% success rates on platforms that actively block datacenter traffic. Traditional datacenter IPs hit 40-60% on the same targets. The trust difference is real and measurable.
Why unlimited bandwidth changes the math
Most ISP proxy providers charge per gigabyte: $5-12/GB is the standard range. At first glance it seems reasonable — until you calculate what real usage costs.
Managing 20 social media accounts with media-heavy content easily burns through 30-50 GB per month. Streaming verification from multiple locations eats 2-5 GB per hour at 1080p. Running e-commerce price checks across thousands of SKUs every day generates hundreds of gigabytes monthly. At $5/GB, a 200 GB monthly workload costs $1,000. At $12/GB, it’s $2,400.
FineProxy’s static residential proxy unlimited bandwidth plans eliminate this entirely. Flat per-IP pricing, no traffic meter, no overage charges. The amount of data flowing through your proxy is your business, not a line item on our invoice.
And unlike some providers who advertise “unlimited” but enforce hidden fair-use caps, FineProxy means it literally. No throttling after a certain threshold, no reduction in concurrent sessions, no asterisks.
What FineProxy’s ISP proxies include
Static IPv4 addresses from real ISPs. Each address stays with you for the entire rental period — it doesn’t rotate, doesn’t change, doesn’t get reassigned. This is a genuinely static connection, not a “sticky session” that expires after 30 minutes.
Every IP supports three protocols: HTTP, HTTPS with an individual SSL certificate encrypting the full path from your device to the proxy, and static residential proxy SOCKS5 for non-web traffic. All three protocols run on the same IP, so you switch between them based on the task without needing separate addresses.
Authentication works through mandatory IP binding, with optional username/password access over a /21 subnet mask for dynamic IP situations. Speeds reach up to 500 Mbps per connection on infrastructure we own — these aren’t leased IPs from a third-party network repackaged under our brand.
Who uses static residential proxies and why
Account management is the primary use case. Social media platforms, marketplaces, advertising dashboards — anything where each account needs a consistent, residential-looking IP that doesn’t change between sessions. One IP per account, no overlap, no cross-linking.
E-commerce operations rely on them for tasks where datacenter IPs get blocked: price monitoring on platforms with anti-bot protection, checkout automation for limited-release items, and store management across multiple regional accounts.
Streaming and media verification teams use ISP proxies to check content availability and ad placement across regions. The unlimited bandwidth matters here — per-GB billing makes this type of continuous monitoring prohibitively expensive.
SEO professionals use them for rank tracking and SERP analysis where search engines throttle or block datacenter ranges. A fast ISP proxy server with a residential fingerprint returns the same results a real user would see.
How to tell real ISP proxies from rebranded datacenter
A persistent complaint among buyers: some providers sell standard datacenter IPs labeled as “ISP” or “static residential.” The IP doesn’t actually trace back to a consumer ISP in WHOIS — it traces to a hosting company. The “residential” label is marketing, not reality.
Before you buy ISP proxy addresses, verify the IP origin. Tools like IPinfo.io show whether an address belongs to a residential ISP or a datacenter ASN. FineProxy’s static residential IPs trace to legitimate Internet Service Providers — that’s why platforms treat them differently than datacenter addresses. The distinction isn’t cosmetic; it’s built into how anti-bot systems classify incoming connections.
Our paid residential proxy service is not a rebrand of datacenter IPs. These are real residential proxies from genuine ISPs, running on our own infrastructure.