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Most ISP proxy providers charge per gigabyte: $5-12/GB is the standard range. At first glance it seems reasonable — until you calculate what real usage costs.

Managing 20 social media accounts with media-heavy content easily burns through 30-50 GB per month. Streaming verification from multiple locations eats 2-5 GB per hour at 1080p. Running e-commerce price checks across thousands of SKUs every day generates hundreds of gigabytes monthly. At $5/GB, a 200 GB monthly workload costs $1,000. At $12/GB, it’s $2,400.

FineProxy’s static residential proxy unlimited bandwidth plans eliminate this entirely. Flat per-IP pricing, no traffic meter, no overage charges. The amount of data flowing through your proxy is your business, not a line item on our invoice.

And unlike some providers who advertise “unlimited” but enforce hidden fair-use caps, FineProxy means it literally. No throttling after a certain threshold, no reduction in concurrent sessions, no asterisks.