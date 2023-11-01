Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
RotatingBilled in API credits
Best for
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per address
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
Buy 100 datacenter IPs in Israel and allowlist 203.0.113.7
Show today's success rate for my Israeli proxy traffic
Renew every service expiring this week, under $200
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Test notes
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
2011serving proxies since
Locations and stock
FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle
I’ve been the use of FineProxy for a long term, and it’s been super! The service is rapid, reliable, and has plenty of IPs to choose from. Whether for privacy or having access to content material from distinctive areas, FineProxy has constantly brought.
I started using proxies from fineproxy.org a couple of months ago for web scraping. Large selection of IP addresses, high speed and different types of proxies made the process as comfortable as possible. I recommend it.
Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.
Are these proxies suitable for scraping local marketplaces (Yad2, Zap)?Yes
Yes, they are ideal. Although these are datacenter proxies, they are correctly identified as Israeli in all major GeoIP databases. This is a rare feature for server-side IPs, ensuring high success rates and stability when working with local platforms like Yad2 and Zap without triggering security flags.
Do these proxies work with Israeli financial and government portals?No
No, these resources are unavailable. We operate a strictly compliant, “white-hat” business, so access to government sites and most financial institutions is blocked at the server level. This guarantees the cleanliness of our IP pool and long-term service stability for legitimate use cases.
Are there restrictions on accessing news resources (Haaretz, Ynet)?There are no
There are no restrictions. You get full access to news portals and media resources. This allows you to view local content and scrape news exactly as a real user within the country would see it.
Which protocols are supported?We support a
We support a full range of protocols: HTTP, HTTPS (featuring a unique SSL certificate for each IP), SOCKS4, and SOCKS5 (run on different ports for easier configuration). UDP support can be enabled upon request via technical support.
How does authorization work?Security is based
Security is based on IP Whitelisting. You can add up to 5 of your own IP addresses per service. Two modes are available: IP Whitelist only. IP Whitelist + Login/Password. It is technically impossible to use the proxies without first adding your IP to the Whitelist.
How compatible are your proxies with different tools?Our proxies are
Our proxies are compatible with all major software tools and platforms, including: Web scraping frameworks Browser automation tools Data collection software Marketing analytics platforms Research applications
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Free public Israel proxies, regularly validated by us for speed and uptime. Copy a single IP or export the current list — no signup required.