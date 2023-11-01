Proxy Pricing from FineProxy
Build the plan around your workload instead of choosing from fixed packages. Select the proxy type, locations, quantity, billing term, and available options.
Configure your proxy plan.
Every choice updates the price instantly. Start with a proxy type, then set the exact locations, volume, billing term, and optional UDP support.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
It says that FineProxy is also an LIR. What does that mean?Direct IP allocation
An LIR (Local Internet Registry) is an organization authorized to allocate and manage IP address space and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) within a specific region. FineProxy operates as an official LIR, which means we receive IP blocks directly from RIRs (Regional Internet Registries) that, in turn, obtain them from IANA (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority). Being an LIR allows us to own and manage our IP ranges, maintain registry accuracy, and ensure legal, transparent operation under regional internet governance rules — without reselling third-party IPs.
s it true that the more IP addresses you have, the lower the risk of being banned?Often, not always
In many cases, yes — a larger proxy pool helps distribute traffic and reduce the chance of detection or blocking. When requests come from multiple clean IP addresses, it becomes harder for target services to link them to a single source. However, this is not a universal guarantee. Many platforms use behavioral analytics, fingerprinting, and captcha systems to detect automation. The best approach is a balanced setup — stable IPs, reasonable concurrency, and natural activity patterns. FineProxy provides large, clean IP pools designed specifically to minimize detection risk while maintaining performance.
Why are datacenter proxies so affordable?Infrastructure efficiency
Datacenter proxies are hosted on high-capacity servers within professional data centers rather than provided by consumer ISPs. This setup dramatically reduces operational costs while maintaining speed and reliability. Because FineProxy owns its infrastructure and manages the entire network stack — from AMD Threadripper servers to 10–40 Gbit/s uplinks — we can provide enterprise-grade performance at highly competitive prices.
What types of proxies do you sell?Four configurations
FineProxy offers two main proxy categories:
- Datacenter proxies — the best option for scalable automation, analytics, and general online work.
- ISP proxies — premium static proxies routed through genuine ISP subnets, ideal for long-lived sessions and regional targeting.
Both categories are available in static and rotating configurations, depending on your workflow requirements.
Why are FineProxy prices among the lowest on the market?Direct infrastructure ownership
Our pricing efficiency comes from smart network optimization and infrastructure control. FineProxy uses AI-driven traffic monitoring to detect underloaded routes and automatically assign the fastest available IPs to users. Owning our hardware and IP ranges eliminates reseller markups, while Tier-III/IV data centers ensure consistent uptime without inflated hosting costs. This combination of automation and direct ownership lets us maintain premium quality at below-market pricing.
Do you use scraped public proxy lists or your own IP addresses?Our own IPs
FineProxy operates exclusively on our own allocated IP ranges obtained directly through LIR status. We never scrape, resell, or lease public proxy lists — every IP comes from a verified and legally assigned subnet. This guarantees that all FineProxy services are clean, stable, and fully compliant, with no risk of blacklisted or shared addresses.
How FineProxy
Pricing Works
FineProxy pricing is configuration-based. You no longer have to search through a catalog of fixed packages and choose the closest match. The calculator builds a plan around the exact proxy type, geography, IP quantity, billing term, and available options your workflow requires.
Choose the proxy model first
Package datacenter proxies provide the lowest cost per address for high-volume automation. Dedicated proxies start from a single private IP. Static ISP proxies add consumer-network registration for workflows that need higher platform trust. Rotating proxies are configured by request credits instead of a fixed IP quantity.
Configure only what you need
After choosing the proxy type, select one or more available locations and set the required quantity. Compatible products also let you enable UDP support. The calculator applies the current tariff and shows the updated price immediately, so there is no need to compare dozens of nearly identical plan cards.
Billing terms stay flexible
The default price covers 30 days. Longer billing terms apply their available discount automatically, while the calculator keeps the monthly and total cost visible. You can revise any parameter before continuing to checkout.
What every plan includes
FineProxy plans include instant activation, supported authentication methods, proxy-list exports, API and MCP management, and a 24-hour refund window. Static datacenter, dedicated, and ISP plans use unmetered bandwidth rather than per-GB billing.