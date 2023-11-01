FineProxy’s cheap proxy servers cost a flat rate per IP per month — unlimited traffic, no per-GB fees, no bandwidth caps. Each address supports HTTP, HTTPS with its own SSL certificate, and SOCKS5 at the same price. That’s the number you actually pay. Most providers advertising “cheap” proxies have a different number waiting once you start using them.

The per-GB trap

The most common pricing model charges per gigabyte of traffic. At $5-10/GB, a small test looks affordable. Push 50 GB through it — $400. Scale to 500 GB — $4,000. Hit a terabyte and you’re paying more per month than a dedicated server farm.

Datacenter proxies shouldn’t work this way. Bandwidth costs providers pennies. Per-GB pricing is a margin play, not a reflection of actual infrastructure costs. When you buy cheap proxy service with per-GB billing, the “cheap” disappears the moment your project grows.

FineProxy charges per IP, per month. Traffic is unlimited on every plan. Whether you push 10 GB or 10 TB through a proxy, the bill doesn’t change. For anything with serious volume — scraping, monitoring, ad verification — this is the difference between a predictable budget and a surprise invoice.

What actually makes a proxy cheap

Who owns the IPs. Resellers buy addresses from upstream providers and mark them up 2-5x. A direct provider sets its own pricing. FineProxy owns 100,000+ IPv4 addresses across multiple ASNs. No middleman, no markup on someone else’s hardware.

How traffic is billed. Per-GB vs unlimited. At any real workload, unlimited wins by a factor of 10-50x. When comparing cheapest proxy service providers pricing, always calculate the cost at YOUR expected traffic volume, not the entry price on the landing page.

What’s included in the price. Some providers charge extra for SOCKS5, or for HTTPS, or for API access. FineProxy bundles HTTP, HTTPS (with individual SSL certificate per IP), and SOCKS5 on every proxy. You can buy cheap SOCKS5 proxy access without paying a premium over HTTP — same address, same price, switch the protocol.

The “cheap” that costs you more

Free proxy lists and ultra-cheap providers ($1-2/month for “unlimited” everything) almost always mean: resold IPs already burned on major platforms, zero quality control, potential data interception. Log into accounts through a free proxy and someone might be recording your credentials on the other end.

The best cheap proxy service isn’t the one with the lowest number on the page — it’s the one where per-IP cost stays low AND the IPs actually work on your target. Clean addresses, decent subnet diversity, 99.9% uptime backed by SLA, protocols that match your tools.

Shared, dedicated, or both

FineProxy offers both. Shared proxies are the low cost proxy option — each IP split across 3-5 users max, still with unlimited traffic. They handle public-facing tasks perfectly: scraping product listings, monitoring search results, collecting publicly available data where no login is required. The cheapest private proxy option is dedicated — one user per IP, clean history, your address exclusively for the rental period. Choose dedicated when your workflow involves account authorization, session-sensitive actions, or platforms that flag IPs shared between multiple users. Both types support the same protocols and the same unlimited traffic policy.