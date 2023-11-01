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Cheap Proxy

Affordable shared and dedicated IPv4 proxies with HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support, unlimited traffic, and flat per-IP pricing — no per-GB fees.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your cheapest proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 datacenter IPs with flat per-IP pricing and unlimited traffic
  • Export my affordable proxy lists as JSON
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my cheap proxy service
  • Show the status and billing details for my affordable proxy services
  • Refresh my static proxy list when the next free swap is available
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Traffic never metered

Awesome service. The proxies are available in a short while after the payment. Having a lot of IP`s makes my work more productive. I appreciate a good speed and unlimited traffic as well.&nbsp;

Diana DeeFineProxy internal platformSource

I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same

ZainDieg, Last yearSource

Order minimums

excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000

IvanTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Needed a reliable rotating proxy solution for data research and this delivered. 100 IPs, all clean and responsive. Customer support answered my setup questions within the hour. Will renew without hesitation.

IgorSaasHub, This yearSource

Locations and stock

I’ve been using FineProxy for several months, and it’s easily one of the best proxy services I’ve come across! The connection is stable, fast, and secure, which makes browsing and accessing geo-restricted content seamless. FineProxy offers a wide variety of IPs, and switching between them is quick and hassle-free. Their customer support is responsive and helpful, always ready to assist whenever I have a question. Plus, the pricing is incredibly competitive for the level of service provided. Highly recommend FineProxy for anyone in need of reliable and efficient proxies!

madisyncoleman81404Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Per-GB or flat rate — which is actually cheaper?Flat rate

Flat rate wins at any real workload. At 100 GB/month (light scraping), a $5/GB provider charges $500. FineProxy’s per-IP pricing with unlimited traffic costs a fraction of that for the same task. Per-GB only makes sense under 5 GB/month — and at that volume you probably don’t need proxies at all.

Are cheap proxies safe?From reputable providers

From reputable providers — yes. The risk comes from free lists and unknown services that can intercept your traffic. FineProxy provides HTTPS with individual SSL per IP — traffic between you and the proxy is encrypted even if the target site runs plain HTTP. Your data stays private.

What's the cheapest option for large-scale scraping?Shared datacenter proxies

Shared datacenter proxies with unlimited traffic. Hundreds or thousands of IPs at a flat per-IP rate, no traffic caps. FineProxy’s bulk packages bring per-IP cost down further at volume. More IPs × flat rate × unlimited bandwidth = lowest cost per request on datacenter proxies.

Does SOCKS5 cost more than HTTP?No

Not here. Every FineProxy proxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 at the same price. Cheap SOCKS5 proxy providers often charge a premium for the protocol — we don’t. Same address, same port range, pick your protocol.

Free proxies — worth trying?Only for learning

For learning how proxies work — maybe. For anything involving real accounts, real data, or real money — no. Free proxies have no accountability, no SLA, and often exist to harvest traffic data. The gap between “free” and an entry-level paid plan is tiny. The gap in reliability and safety is enormous.

Guide

Why the Price on the Sticker Isn't the Price You Pay

3 min readFineProxy network team

FineProxy’s cheap proxy servers cost a flat rate per IP per month — unlimited traffic, no per-GB fees, no bandwidth caps. Each address supports HTTP, HTTPS with its own SSL certificate, and SOCKS5 at the same price. That’s the number you actually pay. Most providers advertising “cheap” proxies have a different number waiting once you start using them.

The per-GB trap

The most common pricing model charges per gigabyte of traffic. At $5-10/GB, a small test looks affordable. Push 50 GB through it — $400. Scale to 500 GB — $4,000. Hit a terabyte and you’re paying more per month than a dedicated server farm.

Datacenter proxies shouldn’t work this way. Bandwidth costs providers pennies. Per-GB pricing is a margin play, not a reflection of actual infrastructure costs. When you buy cheap proxy service with per-GB billing, the “cheap” disappears the moment your project grows.

FineProxy charges per IP, per month. Traffic is unlimited on every plan. Whether you push 10 GB or 10 TB through a proxy, the bill doesn’t change. For anything with serious volume — scraping, monitoring, ad verification — this is the difference between a predictable budget and a surprise invoice.

What actually makes a proxy cheap

Who owns the IPs.

Resellers buy addresses from upstream providers and mark them up 2-5x. A direct provider sets its own pricing. FineProxy owns 100,000+ IPv4 addresses across multiple ASNs. No middleman, no markup on someone else’s hardware.

How traffic is billed.

Per-GB vs unlimited. At any real workload, unlimited wins by a factor of 10-50x. When comparing cheapest proxy service providers pricing, always calculate the cost at YOUR expected traffic volume, not the entry price on the landing page.

What’s included in the price.

Some providers charge extra for SOCKS5, or for HTTPS, or for API access. FineProxy bundles HTTP, HTTPS (with individual SSL certificate per IP), and SOCKS5 on every proxy. You can buy cheap SOCKS5 proxy access without paying a premium over HTTP — same address, same price, switch the protocol.

The “cheap” that costs you more

Free proxy lists and ultra-cheap providers ($1-2/month for “unlimited” everything) almost always mean: resold IPs already burned on major platforms, zero quality control, potential data interception. Log into accounts through a free proxy and someone might be recording your credentials on the other end.

The best cheap proxy service isn’t the one with the lowest number on the page — it’s the one where per-IP cost stays low AND the IPs actually work on your target. Clean addresses, decent subnet diversity, 99.9% uptime backed by SLA, protocols that match your tools.

Shared, dedicated, or both

FineProxy offers both. Shared proxies are the low cost proxy option — each IP split across 3-5 users max, still with unlimited traffic. They handle public-facing tasks perfectly: scraping product listings, monitoring search results, collecting publicly available data where no login is required. The cheapest private proxy option is dedicated — one user per IP, clean history, your address exclusively for the rental period. Choose dedicated when your workflow involves account authorization, session-sensitive actions, or platforms that flag IPs shared between multiple users. Both types support the same protocols and the same unlimited traffic policy.

Want to try the service on your own workload? Configure and pay for Proxies for 48 hours, then run the benchmarks above on your own tasks.