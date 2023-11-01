Proxy for Bots

Every bot hits the same wall eventually: the target site detects repeated requests from one IP and blocks it. The fix is always proxies — but which type depends entirely on what your bot does and where it connects.
Scraping and parsing bots
Crawlers, price monitors, SERP trackers, data extractors — anything that pulls information from websites at volume. These bots make thousands of requests per hour, and the main enemy is rate limiting.
Datacenter Proxies are the default choice. They’re fast, cheap per IP, and you can buy hundreds or thousands to distribute the load. Most scraping targets don’t care if the IP looks residential — they care about request frequency per address. Spread your requests across a big pool and keep the rate low on each IP.
For targets with aggressive anti-bot (Google, Amazon, social media), ISP proxies help — they look like home users but don’t have traffic limits.
Social media bots
Account management tools, posting schedulers, engagement automation. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok — all of them link accounts through shared IPs and browser fingerprints.
The rule here is strict: one static IP per account. The address must stay the same every session, and it should look residential. ISP proxies cover both requirements. Pair them with an anti-detect browser for fingerprint isolation.
Datacenter proxies are too risky for account activity on major platforms — they get flagged during posting and commenting. Fine for reading and collecting public data, but not for actions tied to an account.
Sneaker and purchase bots
AIO bots, Nike SNKRS bots, Supreme bots — they automate checkout during limited releases. One proxy per bot task, no exceptions. Speed matters as much as stealth.
ISP proxies for queue-based sites (Nike, Adidas). Datacenter for speed-based Shopify drops. Match the proxy’s country to the release region — retailers check this against billing addresses.
API and trading bots
Crypto trading bots, AI API wrappers, monitoring scripts. These connect to APIs, not websites, so the rules are different. APIs authenticate by key, and the server doesn’t care if your IP looks residential.
Datacenter proxies work perfectly. Multiple API keys, each routed through its own dedicated proxy, multiply your rate limits proportionally. For APIs that require HTTPS — FineProxy offers proxies with individual SSL certificates per IP.
Ticket and retail bots
Similar to sneaker bots: automate purchases before stock runs out. Ticketmaster, event sites, limited product drops. Anti-bot protection varies, but the principle is the same — one IP per session, clean addresses, matching geo.
A bot proxy server should match your bot’s task, not be a one-size-fits-all solution. The wrong type either gets you banned faster or costs more than it needs to.