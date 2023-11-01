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Proxy for Bots

Fast IPv4 proxy pools for crawlers, parsers, automation agents, and API clients — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, unlimited traffic, and stable parallel workloads.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 300 datacenter IPs for my automation bot
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy lists as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Renew every proxy service expiring this week, under $500
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Excellent proxy service.  I have been using them for a long time and have never failed me.  Everything works like a clock and nothing flies.  I am extremely pleased and I advise this service to all my friends.

NyashaFineProxy internal platformSource

I’ve had a great experience using FineProxy. The speed and stability of their proxies are outstanding, and they offer a wide variety of options for different use cases. Setting up was simple, and their customer support is always available and efficient. I highly recommend FineProxy for anyone who needs a dependable proxy solution!

Tan NguyenProxyRate, Last yearSource

Running accounts

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

This page of proxies is the best I tried in my life, they are not banned anywhere and they are totally private I love it

Andres DomfTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Traffic never metered

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission of keeping Internet free and safe. Their Datacenter options are cheap and come with unlimited bandwidth.

Nemanja DuricSaasHub, This yearSource

Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!

hamzaerkoDieg, This yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Do all bots need proxies?Yes

Any bot that makes repeated requests to the same target — yes. Without proxies, the target sees all traffic from one address and blocks it. Even bots running at modest speeds (a few requests per minute) benefit from multiple IPs, because many sites track cumulative activity per address over hours and days.

How many proxies per bot?Task dependent

For scraping: depends on target strictness and speed. 100-500 IPs for moderate scraping, thousands for large-scale collection. For account bots: one IP per account, no sharing. For purchase bots: one IP per task. For API bots: one IP per API key.

Can I use one proxy type for everything?Match the task

Technically yes, but you’ll either overpay or underperform. ISP proxies work everywhere but cost more — using them for bulk scraping is expensive. Datacenter proxies are cheap at volume but get flagged for account work. Match the type to the task.

What protocols do bots need?HTTP/HTTPS mostly

Most bots use HTTP/HTTPS. Some need SOCKS5 — especially if they work with non-HTTP traffic (VoIP bots, game bots, UDP-based protocols). FineProxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and SOCKS5 with UDP for bots that need it.

Guide

Choosing the Right Proxy for Your Bot

3 min readFineProxy network team

Every bot hits the same wall eventually: the target site detects repeated requests from one IP and blocks it. The fix is always proxies — but which type depends entirely on what your bot does and where it connects.

Scraping and parsing bots

Crawlers, price monitors, SERP trackers, data extractors — anything that pulls information from websites at volume. These bots make thousands of requests per hour, and the main enemy is rate limiting.

Datacenter Proxies are the default choice. They’re fast, cheap per IP, and you can buy hundreds or thousands to distribute the load. Most scraping targets don’t care if the IP looks residential — they care about request frequency per address. Spread your requests across a big pool and keep the rate low on each IP.

For targets with aggressive anti-bot (Google, Amazon, social media), ISP proxies help — they look like home users but don’t have traffic limits.

Social media bots

Account management tools, posting schedulers, engagement automation. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok — all of them link accounts through shared IPs and browser fingerprints.

The rule here is strict: one static IP per account. The address must stay the same every session, and it should look residential. ISP proxies cover both requirements. Pair them with an anti-detect browser for fingerprint isolation.

Datacenter proxies are too risky for account activity on major platforms — they get flagged during posting and commenting. Fine for reading and collecting public data, but not for actions tied to an account.

Sneaker and purchase bots

AIO bots, Nike SNKRS bots, Supreme bots — they automate checkout during limited releases. One proxy per bot task, no exceptions. Speed matters as much as stealth.

ISP proxies for queue-based sites (Nike, Adidas). Datacenter for speed-based Shopify drops. Match the proxy’s country to the release region — retailers check this against billing addresses.

API and trading bots

Crypto trading bots, AI API wrappers, monitoring scripts. These connect to APIs, not websites, so the rules are different. APIs authenticate by key, and the server doesn’t care if your IP looks residential.

Datacenter proxies work perfectly. Multiple API keys, each routed through its own dedicated proxy, multiply your rate limits proportionally. For APIs that require HTTPS — FineProxy offers proxies with individual SSL certificates per IP.

Ticket and retail bots

Similar to sneaker bots: automate purchases before stock runs out. Ticketmaster, event sites, limited product drops. Anti-bot protection varies, but the principle is the same — one IP per session, clean addresses, matching geo.

A bot proxy server should match your bot’s task, not be a one-size-fits-all solution. The wrong type either gets you banned faster or costs more than it needs to.