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Proxy for TikTok

Static ISP, datacenter, and rotating IPv4 proxies for TikTok — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, one IP per account, API access included.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 static ISP IPs for TikTok accounts
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show the locations available for ISP proxies
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I work with this service for over a year and always everything is fine, no bans or disagreements! Easy to use, no unnecessary features, is all that is needed. I do it in the shower! I found no flaws in this proxy.

Anton SmirnovFineProxy internal platformSource

I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.

AliceDieg, Last yearSource

Locations and stock

I am very satisfied with Fineproxy's service. Their proxy network is large and powerful, providing a stable and fast connection. Their site is easy to navigate, and the technical support is responsive and helpful. It is a solid choice for those looking to secure their browsing or bypass geo-restrictions.

amarghezaliSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Great proxy products and service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones, affordable prices and geo-targeting option. Various payment options: crypto, PayPal or cards

chyxbenc9929Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Speed under load

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Cheap price. Low rate of broken proxies <10%. A lot of geo and subnets. Stable connection, static ip's and free pool change every week.

Denis ZadneprovskiyTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How to unblock TikTok from anywhere?Choose a region

Configure a proxy at the system level or in your browser. Choose a server location where the platform operates normally — US, UK, Germany. The app sees the proxy’s IP instead of yours. For detailed setup guides across different devices and browsers, visit our Integration Hub.

Does the platform work through HTTP or SOCKS5 proxies?Both work

Both work for browsing and account management. SOCKS5 offers lower overhead and works better with some automation tools. HTTP/HTTPS proxies are easier to configure in browsers. For most tasks, the difference is minimal — choose based on your setup.

Will proxies prevent shadowban?Not alone

Proxies isolate accounts by IP, so a ban on one account does not affect others. However, the platform also tracks device fingerprints and content patterns. Combine proxies with gradual account warming, unique content, and realistic activity for best protection.

Can I watch live streams through a proxy?Yes

Yes. Streams require stable bandwidth and low latency. Choose a proxy location close to you or to the platform’s CDN servers. SOCKS5 or HTTP both work — the key is connection quality, not protocol.

Why use proxies instead of VPN?Per-application control

VPNs route all device traffic through one server, which slows other apps and can trigger detection. Proxies work per-application: configure only for the target app, leaving other traffic untouched. Each account can have its own proxy IP — impossible with most VPNs.

What about datacenter proxies?Use cautiously

The platform detects datacenter IP ranges quickly. They work for viewing content or quick tests, but avoid them for login, posting, or engagement. Use ISP or mobile proxies for anything involving account management.

How many accounts can I run per proxy?One account

One static IP per account is the safest approach. Sharing an IP between accounts creates cross-signals that the algorithm can detect. For rotating proxies used in scraping or ad verification, this rule does not apply — rotation is the point.

Do proxies affect video quality?Usually negligible

Proxies add latency, but for regular scrolling the impact is negligible. For uploads or live streams, choose a low-latency proxy close to your location. Avoid overloaded shared proxies if speed matters.

Guide

Why use a proxy for TikTok?

4 min readFineProxy network team

The platform has over 1.5 billion users, strict anti-fraud systems, and a global patchwork of restrictions. It tracks IP addresses, device fingerprints, and behavioral patterns. For anyone doing more than casual scrolling — managing accounts, running campaigns, or accessing content from restricted regions — proxies become necessary infrastructure.

Access from restricted networks

Schools, universities, and workplaces often block the app at the firewall level. It fails to load, or the domain is blacklisted entirely. A proxy routes traffic through an external server, so the local network sees a connection to the proxy IP, not to the blocked destination. This is how to get TikTok unblocked without installing VPN software or changing device settings globally. For quick access, configure a proxy for unblocked TikTok at the system level — the app will inherit those settings.

Access from restricted countries

The platform is fully banned in several countries. Partial restrictions exist in many more. If you travel to or work in a region with blocks, a proxy from an unrestricted country — US, UK, Germany — restores access. You can unblock TikTok with proxy in all regions without routing all device traffic through a VPN. For the web version, a website with proxy to get unblocked TikTok access works directly in your browser.

Managing multiple accounts

Logging into several profiles from one IP triggers verification or shadowban. The algorithm links accounts by shared IP, device fingerprint, and activity patterns. If one account is flagged, others on the same IP can inherit the penalty.

Proxies separate accounts so each appears to operate from its own network. For SMM agencies, affiliate marketers, and content teams, this means: assign one static IP per account, match proxy location to the account’s target audience, and avoid switching countries mid-session.

Avoiding shadowban

A shadowban reduces your reach without notification — your videos stop appearing on the For You page, but you never get told. Common triggers: rapid follows/unfollows, repetitive content, or multiple accounts linked by IP.

When accounts are isolated by proxy, a ban on one does not cascade to others. Each profile lives in its own environment. This is critical for anyone running live streams or building audience across multiple niches.

Recovering from IP ban

If your IP gets banned — for example, after creating a new account right after a previous ban — all accounts on that address become inaccessible. A new proxy provides a fresh IP with no ban history. Combine this with a clean browser profile for best results.

Which proxy type to choose

The best proxy for TikTok depends on your task. 4G/5G mobile proxies carry the highest trust — most real users are on mobile data, so these IPs blend in naturally. Use them for high-value accounts and ad management.

Static ISP (residential) proxies use IPs registered to real internet providers. The platform cannot distinguish them from home users. Good balance of cost and reliability for account management and regional content access.

Datacenter proxies are fast and cheap but detectable. The platform flags datacenter subnets quickly. Use only for low-risk tasks like viewing online content or testing — not for account operations.

Warming up accounts

New accounts need gradual activity buildup. Posting, liking, following at normal human pace for the first weeks signals legitimacy to the algorithm. Proxies alone do not prevent bans — they must be paired with realistic behavior.

FineProxy provides static datacenter, static ISP, and rotating packages with fast proxy servers for watch TikTok content and manage accounts. All support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. Authenticate via login/password or IP whitelist. For step-by-step setup instructions, see our Integration Hub.