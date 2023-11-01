Open guide
Windows 10 & 11
- Configure the native Windows proxy
- Use Proxifier for SOCKS5 and per-app routing
Integration hub
Verified setup guides for operating systems, browsers, proxy tools, anti-detect platforms, and application code.
Every guide uses the same editorial structure: requirements first, numbered steps with screenshots, troubleshooting, and a final connection check.
Quick start
Replace USER, PASS, HOST, and PORT with the credentials shown in your FineProxy service.
curl -x http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT http://api.ipify.org
import axios from "axios";
import { HttpProxyAgent } from "http-proxy-agent";
import { HttpsProxyAgent } from "https-proxy-agent";
const proxyUrl = "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT";
const res = await axios.get("https://api.ipify.org", {
httpAgent: new HttpProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
httpsAgent: new HttpsProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
timeout: 20000,
});
console.log(res.data);
import requests
proxies = {
"http": "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT",
"https": "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT"
}
print(requests.get("https://api.ipify.org", proxies=proxies, timeout=20).text)
<?php
$proxy = "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT";
$ch = curl_init("https://api.ipify.org");
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_PROXY, $proxy);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 20);
echo curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
proxyURL, _ := url.Parse("http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT")
client := &http.Client{
Timeout: 20 * time.Second,
Transport: &http.Transport{Proxy: http.ProxyURL(proxyURL)},
}
resp, err := client.Get("https://api.ipify.org")
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