NEW! |One API call, clean data back. No scrapers needed.Get 10,000 Free Tokens →

Integration guide

Indigo Browser proxy integration

Set up your proxy quickly and easily.

UpdatedJanuary 1, 2025
FormatStep-by-step guide

How to set up and use proxies in Indigo Browser antidetect browser

Step 1

Create a profile

Click on Create

Step 2

Configure your profile

Go to Proxy tab

Choose Custom

Enter you proxy as 185.77.222.81:1080:Fineproxy:password

Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.

Step 3

Start a browsing session

Click a Start button in your proxy profile. Browsing window will open.

Step 4

Check the resault

Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.

Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Indigo Browser?

Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.

Should I enter my FineProxy account password?

No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.

How do I verify that the Indigo Browser proxy setup works?

Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.

What should I check if Indigo Browser cannot connect through the proxy?

Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Configure for 48 hours