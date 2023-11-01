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HTTP Proxy

IPv4 packages to scale your tasks. Supports HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, automatic delivery after payment, unlimited traffic, and API access.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your http proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 3,000 HTTP-compatible datacenter IPs in Europe
  • Export my HTTP proxy list as JSON
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my HTTP proxy service
  • Show the status and billing details for my HTTP proxy plans
  • Refresh my HTTP proxy list when the next free swap is available
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Very decent service, took a mixed package of primary level, were satisfied. The speed is fully consistent. All the protocols I need are supported. Breakages and” slowdowns ” for all the time of use was not observed. In General, a great option for those who do not like to flaunt their activity on the network. I can only recommend the guys doing their job.

Denni RiggFineProxy internal platformSource

I have been using FineProxy services for a while now and I am extremely satisfied with the quality. The connections are very stable, IP addresses work without any issues, and speed is consistently fast. Customer support is also super responsive whenever needed. Highly recommend to anyone looking for reliable proxies

KrzyszofNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Traffic never metered

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

I cannot find any better services than this specially in terms of residential unlimited, I thought it will start to be of low quality once I use but dammit for the entire time I have used, it stayed above 99%, it’s like awesome to be. Good luck and I hope it stays the same

ZainDieg, Last yearSource

API and agent access

Our company heavily relies on proxies for SEO research, social media management, competitor analysis, and automated tasks. FineProxy has been a lifesaver for our team, offering a wide range of fast, secure, and highly anonymous proxies that help us execute tasks efficiently. The dashboard is user-friendly, making it easy to manage multiple proxies without any hassle. Unlike other proxy providers we’ve tried in the past, FineProxy maintains consistent speed and uptime, which is crucial for our operations. If you need a business-grade proxy solution, I strongly suggest giving them a try!

omkaarSaasHub, Last yearSource

They provide APIs for users to grab proxies from their website. Although their consumer service was not that good of English, they tried hard to assist me. Also they provides 7-days IP swap.

Anonymous UserTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What's the difference between HTTP and HTTPS proxy?Encryption scope

An HTTP proxy handles unencrypted web traffic — the proxy can see and interact with the full request and response. An HTTPS proxy establishes an encrypted tunnel between your device and the target site using the CONNECT method — the proxy relays encrypted data without seeing the content. At FineProxy, each IP also carries an individual SSL certificate that encrypts the connection from your device to the proxy itself, protecting your proxy credentials and request metadata on the first hop.

Are free HTTP proxy lists safe to use?No

No. Academic research analyzing 640,000+ free proxies over 30 months found that nearly 17,000 actively modified passing traffic — injecting ads, redirecting requests, or replacing files with malware. About 10% of working free proxies intercept TLS traffic or harvest credentials. And 92% of listed addresses are simply dead. A paid service from a provider that owns its infrastructure is not just faster and more reliable — it’s fundamentally safer.

What does "elite anonymity" mean?No header leakage

It means the proxy removes all headers that could reveal its presence. Transparent proxies send your real IP in X-Forwarded-For. Anonymous proxies hide your IP but leave Via or other proxy-indicating headers. Elite proxies strip everything — the target site sees a normal connection with no evidence of a proxy. FineProxy operates at elite level across all proxy types.

Should I use HTTP or SOCKS5?HTTP for web

For anything web-based — scraping, browser sessions, API requests, account management — HTTP is the simpler and more compatible choice. Every tool supports it natively. For non-web traffic (games, VoIP, torrents, custom protocols) or when you need UDP support and remote DNS resolution, use SOCKS5. FineProxy supports both on every proxy, so you can switch without buying a different product.

How many proxies do I need for web scraping?50–100 moderate pace

Depends on the target and volume. For unprotected sites at moderate pace, 50-100 IPs handle several thousand pages daily. For protected targets or high-volume collection, hundreds to thousands of IPs keep request density low enough to avoid blocks. FineProxy sells individual proxies and bulk packages with volume discounts.

Can I use the same proxy for HTTP and SOCKS5?Yes

Yes. Every FineProxy proxy — dedicated, datacenter, or ISP — supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 on the same IP address. No extra cost, no separate tier.

Guide

HTTP Proxy: The Protocol Your Browser Already Speaks

5 min readFineProxy network team

Every web request your browser makes uses HTTP. When you add an HTTP proxy to the chain, your traffic flows through a server that natively understands this protocol — it can read the request, route it to the right destination, and pass the response back. No translation layers, no protocol conversion, just direct handling of the language the web runs on.

This is why HTTP remains the most widely supported proxy protocol. Every browser, every scraping framework, every automation tool, every operating system has built-in HTTP proxy support. Configuration is a single line: an IP address and a port.

How an HTTP proxy handles your traffic

For regular HTTP requests, the proxy receives the full URL, fetches the content from the target server, and returns it to you. The proxy sees everything — headers, content, cookies — because HTTP traffic is unencrypted by design.

For HTTPS traffic, the process changes. Your browser sends a CONNECT request to the proxy, specifying the destination host and port. The proxy opens a TCP tunnel to that host, and from that point forward it simply relays encrypted bytes in both directions. It can’t see the content — only that a connection exists between you and the target.

This dual behavior is important to understand. On HTTP, the proxy has full visibility. On HTTPS, it becomes a blind relay. Both modes are useful depending on the task.

Anonymity levels: what your proxy reveals about you

Not all HTTP proxies protect you equally. The industry classifies them into three tiers, and the difference matters more than most people realize.

Transparent proxies forward your request but include your real IP address in the X-Forwarded-For header. The target site knows exactly who you are and that you’re using a proxy. These are useless for anything requiring privacy — they’re designed for corporate caching and content filtering, not for protection.

Anonymous proxies hide your real IP but still announce themselves. Headers like Via or X-Forwarded-For contain proxy-related information. The target site doesn’t know your address, but it knows a proxy is involved. Research shows that 78% of such connections are identifiable through header analysis alone (litport.net).

Elite (high-anonymity) proxies remove all proxy-related headers. The target site sees a clean connection with no indication that a proxy exists. Your real IP is hidden, and the proxy’s presence is invisible at the HTTP header level.

FineProxy’s HTTP proxies operate at elite level. No X-Forwarded-For, no Via, no Proxy-Connection headers leaking through. When a website examines your request, it sees a standard connection from the proxy’s IP address — nothing more.

Why free HTTP proxy lists are genuinely dangerous

Searching for “free HTTP proxy list” returns millions of results. The appeal is obvious — why pay when there are thousands of addresses available for nothing? Here’s why.

A 30-month academic study analyzing over 640,000 free proxy servers found that 16,923 of them actively modified the content passing through them (HAL/arxiv, 2024). That’s not a bug — it’s intentional. Operators inject advertisements, redirect traffic, and replace downloaded files with malware-laden versions. The same study identified 4,452 distinct security vulnerabilities on free proxy IPs, including 1,755 that allowed remote code execution on connected devices.

Separately, research found that approximately 10% of functional free proxies exhibit explicitly malicious behavior: TLS interception (reading your encrypted traffic by issuing fake certificates), ad injection, and credential harvesting. And 92% of addresses on free proxy lists don’t work at all — they’re dead IPs that waste your time before you even encounter the dangerous ones.

A premium paid HTTP proxy from a provider that owns its infrastructure eliminates all of this. FineProxy doesn’t monetize your traffic — we monetize the service. Your data passes through, untouched and unlogged.

When HTTP is the right protocol

HTTP proxies are the default choice for web-centric work. Scraping, browser automation, API calls, SEO monitoring, ad verification, account management through a browser — if the task happens over HTTP or HTTPS, an HTTP proxy handles it natively with the widest compatibility and simplest configuration.

For non-web traffic — gaming, VoIP, FTP, custom TCP/UDP protocols — SOCKS5 is the right tool. At FineProxy, every proxy supports both: HTTP, HTTPS (with an individual SSL certificate per IP for full first-hop encryption), and SOCKS5 with UDP. Same address, same subscription, choose the protocol per task.

What FineProxy’s HTTP proxies include

Every proxy delivers elite anonymity with zero header leakage, unlimited bandwidth at speeds up to 500 Mbps, and flexible authentication via IP whitelisting or login/password — all available across dedicated , datacenter and ISP proxies. The entire network runs on our own infrastructure and our own IP addresses within a clean ASN that we continuously monitor through Spamhaus, so your traffic stays on hardware we fully control from the first hop to the last.