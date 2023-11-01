Proxy for Twitter (X)

Three things bring people to the topic of a proxy for X (Twitter): managing multiple accounts, pulling data through the API, and getting access where the platform is blocked. Each has its own rules, and the wrong proxy type can get you banned faster than no proxy at all.

Running multiple accounts

X officially allows up to 10 accounts per user, but the moment you login to several from the same IP, the platform links them. One gets flagged — all connected accounts are at risk. For SMM teams handling 30+ profiles, that’s a serious problem.

Each account needs its own IP address. But that’s only half of it — X also tracks browser fingerprints, cookies, timezone settings, and behavior patterns. A proxy without session isolation is like locking the front door and leaving the window open. Antidetect browsers (GoLogin, Multilogin, Dolphin Anty) create a separate environment per account. Your proxy handles the IP, the browser handles everything else.

For account work, ISP proxies are the safer choice. The platform is aggressive about flagging datacenter ranges during logins. ISP addresses come from real providers and look like normal home connections. Activity limits still apply per account regardless of proxy: 2,400 tweets per day, 400 follows, 1,000 likes. Push past these and you’ll hit a shadowban — your posts stop appearing in search and hashtag feeds, but you won’t get any notification. You just become invisible.

API access

X killed free API access in February 2023. The current pricing:

Free: 1,500 posts/month (read), 50 tweets/day (write). Barely enough for testing.

Basic ($200/mo): 10,000 posts/month.

Pro ($5,000/mo): 1 million posts/month.

Enterprise ($42,000+/mo): 50 million+.

Rate limits are per app and per 15-minute window. If you’re running multiple apps or need higher throughput, distributing calls across several API keys — each on its own dedicated proxy — multiplies your effective capacity. An API proxy that rotates between keys handles this automatically. Since API calls are server-to-server, datacenter proxies work fine here — the platform doesn’t flag IP type for authenticated API requests.

Scraping — the hard way

Scraping X without the API is a constant battle. The platform pushes defensive updates every 2-4 weeks that break existing scrapers. Guest tokens are IP-tied and expire every few hours. GraphQL endpoints change their IDs regularly. TLS fingerprinting catches headless browsers. And datacenter IPs get blocked almost immediately for unauthenticated access.

Maintaining a DIY scraper takes 10-15 hours per month of ongoing work. For most teams, paying for API access or using a managed scraping service costs less than the engineering time.

Getting access where it’s blocked

In some countries and on restricted networks (schools, offices), X is blocked at the firewall level. A proxy routes your traffic through a different address, and the filter never sees the connection to the platform. For unblocked Twitter access, even a simple HTTP proxy with the right host and port does the job — the block is on the network side, not on X’s. You can use the Twitter web interface at x.com through any browser with proxy settings configured.