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Proxy for Twitter (X)

IPv4 packages to scale your tasks. Supports HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, automatic delivery after payment, unlimited traffic, and API access.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your X proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPRecommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 100 static ISP IPs for X accounts
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my X proxy service
  • Export my X proxy list as JSON
  • Show the locations available for ISP proxies for X
  • Show the status and billing details for my X proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I use fineproxy.org proxies for social media, ensuring anonymity and avoiding account blocks. Reliable, efficient, and easy to use for stable performance. A free trial for new users would make it even better, attracting more customers. Proxies from fineproxy.org are also compatible with various platforms and provide great speed and security. Whether for personal use or business needs, this service is highly recommended for its quality and functionality.

Alexsander123SaasHub, Last yearSource

I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.

zapierdalamwbewieNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

API and agent access

A very convenient service for those who need proxies without complicated setup. Everything starts quickly, there are various countries available, and a decent selection of plans. I used the proxy for analytics and automation work and was completely satisfied with the results

EvgeniyDieg, This yearSource

They provide APIs for users to grab proxies from their website. Although their consumer service was not that good of English, they tried hard to assist me. Also they provides 7-days IP swap.

Anonymous UserTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Locations and stock

more than satisfied is a good service I have the European package and I am doing well good speed thank you very much I will give you 5 stars thanks

Johan GtFineProxy internal platformSource

Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.

Charles BrownProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
How do I know if I've been shadowbanned?Check logged out

Search for your recent posts while logged out — if they don’t appear, you’re likely shadowbanned. Tools like Shadowban Test or Circleboom can check automatically. Shadowbans happen when the algorithm detects spam-like behavior: posting too fast, mass following/unfollowing, or identical content across accounts. They’re usually temporary if you stop the triggering behavior.

Are datacenter proxies safe for X accounts?Risky for accounts

For managing accounts and posting — risky. The platform actively flags datacenter IP ranges during logins and engagement. For API calls through authenticated endpoints — fine. The platform treats authenticated API traffic differently from browser sessions.

How many accounts can I safely run per IP?One

One. Any more and the platform links them. Even logging into a second account “just to check something” from the same address creates a connection. If you manage 20 accounts, you need 20 separate IPs with 20 separate browser profiles.

Can I scrape X without paying for API access?Technically

Technically, but it’s expensive in a different way. The platform updates its defenses every 2-4 weeks, breaking scrapers regularly. Guest tokens expire and are IP-tied. You’ll spend more engineering hours maintaining a scraper than you’d spend on Basic API access ($200/mo for 10,000 posts).

What's the cheapest way to scale on X?Match the workload

For posting: the platform’s own limits (2,400 tweets/day per account) are generous enough for most use cases. Proxies let you run multiple accounts, each within those limits. For reading data: the Free API tier (1,500 posts/month) plus a few dedicated IPs covers light monitoring. For serious volume, Basic tier at $200/month plus an API proxy setup is the most cost-effective path.

Can I use multiple free API keys instead of paying for a higher tier?Yes

Yes, and it’s the most practical way to save on API costs. Each free key gives you 1,500 posts per month. Ten keys on ten separate datacenter proxies — that’s 15,000 posts for free, more than the Basic plan at $200/month. API calls are server-to-server, so datacenter IPs work perfectly here. The limiting factor is X’s developer account approval — each key needs its own account with phone verification, so scaling to hundreds takes effort. But even 10-20 free keys cover what most teams need.

Guide

What You Actually Need Proxies For on X

3 min readFineProxy network team

Three things bring people to the topic of a proxy for X (Twitter): managing multiple accounts, pulling data through the API, and getting access where the platform is blocked. Each has its own rules, and the wrong proxy type can get you banned faster than no proxy at all.

Running multiple accounts

X officially allows up to 10 accounts per user, but the moment you login to several from the same IP, the platform links them. One gets flagged — all connected accounts are at risk. For SMM teams handling 30+ profiles, that’s a serious problem.

Each account needs its own IP address. But that’s only half of it — X also tracks browser fingerprints, cookies, timezone settings, and behavior patterns. A proxy without session isolation is like locking the front door and leaving the window open. Antidetect browsers (GoLogin, Multilogin, Dolphin Anty) create a separate environment per account. Your proxy handles the IP, the browser handles everything else.

For account work, ISP proxies are the safer choice. The platform is aggressive about flagging datacenter ranges during logins. ISP addresses come from real providers and look like normal home connections. Activity limits still apply per account regardless of proxy: 2,400 tweets per day, 400 follows, 1,000 likes. Push past these and you’ll hit a shadowban — your posts stop appearing in search and hashtag feeds, but you won’t get any notification. You just become invisible.

API access

X killed free API access in February 2023. The current pricing:

  • Free: 1,500 posts/month (read), 50 tweets/day (write). Barely enough for testing.
  • Basic ($200/mo): 10,000 posts/month.
  • Pro ($5,000/mo): 1 million posts/month.
  • Enterprise ($42,000+/mo): 50 million+.

Rate limits are per app and per 15-minute window. If you’re running multiple apps or need higher throughput, distributing calls across several API keys — each on its own dedicated proxy — multiplies your effective capacity. An API proxy that rotates between keys handles this automatically. Since API calls are server-to-server, datacenter proxies work fine here — the platform doesn’t flag IP type for authenticated API requests.

Scraping — the hard way

Scraping X without the API is a constant battle. The platform pushes defensive updates every 2-4 weeks that break existing scrapers. Guest tokens are IP-tied and expire every few hours. GraphQL endpoints change their IDs regularly. TLS fingerprinting catches headless browsers. And datacenter IPs get blocked almost immediately for unauthenticated access.

Maintaining a DIY scraper takes 10-15 hours per month of ongoing work. For most teams, paying for API access or using a managed scraping service costs less than the engineering time.

Getting access where it’s blocked

In some countries and on restricted networks (schools, offices), X is blocked at the firewall level. A proxy routes your traffic through a different address, and the filter never sees the connection to the platform. For unblocked Twitter access, even a simple HTTP proxy with the right host and port does the job — the block is on the network side, not on X’s. You can use the Twitter web interface at x.com through any browser with proxy settings configured.

The best proxy for Twitter access depends on your task: ISP proxies for account management, datacenter proxies for API work, and either type to unblock Twitter on restricted networks.