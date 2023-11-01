Proxy for scraping Amazon
IPv4 proxies for Amazon scraping and account management: supports HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, IP rotation per request for large-scale data collection, and dedicated IPs for multi-account separation — with automatic delivery and API access.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
Loading current plans…
Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Rotating.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|Recommended hereRotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy a 5 million credit rotating plan for Amazon data collection
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my Amazon proxy service
- Export my proxy lists as JSON
- Show which proxy services had the highest error rate today
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Speed under load
As an avid MMORPG player who often has to connect to overseas servers, I’ve tested almost every VPN and proxy solution out there. FineProxy.org is the only service that gave me a stable ping without lag spikes during hours-long raids. Crucial for me was the ability to choose a clean IP address from a specific city to bypass regional locks on Steam keys. The addresses aren’t flagged as hosting ones, which often disqualifies them in the eyes of anti-cheat systems and stores. The transaction was lightning-fast, and the proxies were active immediately after the payment cleared. My virtual gameplay has finally become smooth.
I've been working with FineProxy.org for over two years, and I can honestly call them the most stable provider I've ever dealt with. I manage over a dozen social media accounts and each one needs a dedicated IP. Not once have I encountered a block due to a "blacklisted" address. Server uptime hovers around 99.9%, which is crucial during automated marketing campaigns. Speed is more than satisfactory, data flows smoothly without annoying slowdowns during peak hours. The management panel is intuitive, and the proxy list updates in real time. FineProxy is synonymous with peace of mind.
Running accounts
Qualitative, fast and stable working proxy, I’m very happy, this is exactly what I needed. In my country (Ukraine) many sites and social networks are blocked, now this problem is solved. Prices are pleasantly pleased, for a huge number of proxy (1000+) I’m paying only 20 dlrs, it’s cheaper and faster than a proxy you will not find anywhere, so I recommend this service to you.
This page of proxies is the best I tried in my life, they are not banned anywhere and they are totally private I love it
Locations and stock
The FineProxy service is honestly quite good — fast support and many different locations. The only downside of this service is the limit of 600 proxy requests. For some people, this is not enough; they would like more, but the company says, "This is our policy."
Fineproxy.org offers a decent proxy service with a wide selection of IPs and locations. However, connection speeds can be inconsistent at times, and support response may be slower than expected. While the service is suitable for basic tasks, it may not fully meet the needs of users with higher demands or specific requirements. Pricing is competitive, but performance could be more stable for those relying on it for professional or intensive use.
Which proxies are best for Amazon?Depends on task
Residential and ISP proxies are ideal for shopping, account management, and marketing due to their high trust level. Mobile proxies provide maximum anonymity when IP reputation is critical. Data center proxies are often used as proxies for Amazon scraping, as they offer high speed, stable connections, and large IP pools suitable for automated data collection. For large-scale scraping, it’s best to use a large proxy pool with IP rotation on every request.
Which proxy is best for Amazon Prime?Residential or ISP
The best proxy for Amazon Prime is typically a residential or ISP proxy with an IP address from the required region. These proxies ensure proper access to Prime content, subscriptions, and regional features while minimizing errors and access restrictions.
Can I use free proxies for Amazon?Not recommended
Technically, free proxies can be used for Amazon, but this is strongly discouraged. Most free IPs are already heavily used and quickly blocked by the platform, leading to captchas, restrictions, and unstable performance. Paid proxies with a clean IP reputation are a much safer and more reliable choice.
Can I use multiple proxy IPs for a single Amazon account?No
No. Each Amazon account should use a single unique proxy IP and a consistent browser fingerprint. Using multiple proxies or frequently changing the IP for one account increases the likelihood of being flagged for suspicious activity and can lead to restrictions or account suspension. The recommended practice is one account, one proxy.
How often are your proxies updated, and are replacements available?Yes
We continuously update and expand our proxy pool by adding new IPs and broadening geographic coverage to maintain high reliability and diversity. If any IPs become compromised or underperform, free replacements are available upon request through our support team — ensuring your pool stays clean and effective without additional cost. Our goal is to provide consistently fresh, high-reputation addresses suited for demanding use cases like Amazon scraping and account management.