Integration guide
How to use Proxy Helper
Configure your proxy with Proxy Helper easily in a few simple steps
How to configure Proxy Helper extension
Search for Proxy Helper Extension
Open Chrome and click the menu icon (☰) → Extensions → Visit Chrome Web Store.
Search for Proxy Helper and go to its page.
Install Proxy Helper Extension
Click Add to Chrome.
Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Open Proxy Helper Options
In General tab choose SOCKS5 proxy type
Fill your proxy host IP address and port (1080 for SOCKS5).
Configure authentication
Switch to Authentication tab
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Proxy Helper?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Proxy Helper proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Proxy Helper cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.