Integration guide
Vivaldi proxy settings
Configure your proxy in Vivaldi easily in a few simple steps
How to set up proxy server settings in Vivaldi
Vivaldi is a Chromium-based browser, and its built-in proxy option simply opens your operating system’s proxy settings. In other words, Vivaldi does not provide a full standalone proxy configuration inside the browser.
If you prefer the system-level method, follow the OS guides here:
Windows 10/11: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/windows-11/
macOS: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/macos/
Linux (GNOME): https://fineproxy.org/integrations/linux-gnome/
However, if you only need a proxy for basic web browsing, we don’t recommend setting a system-wide proxy. It affects other apps on your device and can be inconsistent—especially on Windows, where the built-in proxy settings are limited and don’t handle authenticated proxy setups reliably. For everyday browsing in Vivaldi, it’s usually better to configure the proxy directly in a browser extension. This keeps your system settings untouched and makes proxy switching much easier.
Recommended extension for Vivaldi:
Proxy Switcher: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proxy-switcher/
In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up the extension method, since it’s the most practical option for browsing in Vivaldi (proxy profiles, quick switching, and no changes to system settings).
Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Vivaldi
Search for a ProxySwithcer Extension
Click the menu icon ("V") in upper left corner → Tools→ Extensions.
Search for a "Proxy Switcher" and go to its page.
Install ProxySwitcher
Click "Add to Chrome" Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Configure a proxy
Go to "Manual" tab → Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
If you need advanced proxy routing not only for the browser but also for specific desktop applications, we recommend using Proxifier.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Vivaldi?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Vivaldi proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Vivaldi cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.