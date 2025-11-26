How to set up proxy server settings in Vivaldi

Vivaldi is a Chromium-based browser, and its built-in proxy option simply opens your operating system’s proxy settings. In other words, Vivaldi does not provide a full standalone proxy configuration inside the browser.

If you prefer the system-level method, follow the OS guides here: Windows 10/11: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/windows-11/ macOS: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/macos/ Linux (GNOME): https://fineproxy.org/integrations/linux-gnome/

However, if you only need a proxy for basic web browsing, we don’t recommend setting a system-wide proxy. It affects other apps on your device and can be inconsistent—especially on Windows, where the built-in proxy settings are limited and don’t handle authenticated proxy setups reliably. For everyday browsing in Vivaldi, it’s usually better to configure the proxy directly in a browser extension. This keeps your system settings untouched and makes proxy switching much easier.

Recommended extension for Vivaldi: Proxy Switcher: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proxy-switcher/

In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up the extension method, since it’s the most practical option for browsing in Vivaldi (proxy profiles, quick switching, and no changes to system settings).

Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Vivaldi

Step 1 Search for a ProxySwithcer Extension Click the menu icon ("V") in upper left corner → Tools→ Extensions. Search for a "Proxy Switcher" and go to its page. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 2 Install ProxySwitcher Click "Add to Chrome" Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 3 Configure a proxy Go to "Manual" tab → Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 4 Check the resault Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected. Click the image to view it in full size.