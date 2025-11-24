How to use FoxyProxy

How to configure FoxyProxy extension in Chrome and Firefox

FoxyProxy is one of the best proxy managers for Mozilla Firefox in terms of stability and flexible configuration. It makes it easy to save multiple proxy profiles, switch between them quickly, and keep your proxy setup fully browser-based.

While FoxyProxy is available for Google Chrome, the Chrome version is more limited and may not cover all proxy scenarios. For Chrome, we recommend using Proxy Switcher Extension first, and SwitchyOmega (ZeroOmega) as an alternative.

Step 1 Search for FoxyProxy Extension Open Firefox and go to Add-ons and Themes (Ctrl + Shift + A). Search for FoxyProxy Standard and go to its page. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 2 Install FoxyProxy Extension Click "Add to Firefox". Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar. Be sure of installing FoxyProxy Standart for it supports authentication and multi proxy profiles Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 3 Open FoxyProxy Options Click the FoxyProxy icon in the toolbar and select "Options" (or Open FoxyProxy Options). Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 4 Add a New SOCKS5 Proxy Go to "Proxies" tab Click "Add New Proxy" in FoxyProxy Options. Set Proxy Type: SOCKS5. Enter your proxy’s IP address and port (1080 for SOCKS5). Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here. Set "Proxie DNS" toggle on Click the image to view it in full size.

For SOCKS5, make sure to enable 'Proxy DNS' — otherwise you may experience DNS leaks.

FoxyProxy lets you create multiple proxy profiles and switch between them effortlessly. It also provides advanced routing controls, allowing you to specify which websites should use the proxy and which should connect directly:

Step 5 Add Proxy patterns (optional) Go to "Proxies" tab Click "plus" icon in "Proxy by Patterns". Choose Include or Exclude option and Wildcard. Name the title and enter address in format "*.mysite.site/*" Click the image to view it in full size.

What is the difference between FoxyProxy extensions (Standard vs Plus)?

FoxyProxy Standard is the basic version of the extension. It allows you to manually switch between proxies or enable/disable a proxy for all browser traffic. This option is suitable when you only need simple proxy control without automatic rules.