Integration guide
How to use FoxyProxy
Configure your proxy with FoxyProxy easily in a few simple steps
How to configure FoxyProxy extension in Chrome and Firefox
FoxyProxy is one of the best proxy managers for Mozilla Firefox in terms of stability and flexible configuration. It makes it easy to save multiple proxy profiles, switch between them quickly, and keep your proxy setup fully browser-based.
While FoxyProxy is available for Google Chrome, the Chrome version is more limited and may not cover all proxy scenarios. For Chrome, we recommend using Proxy Switcher Extension first, and SwitchyOmega (ZeroOmega) as an alternative.
Search for FoxyProxy Extension
Open Firefox and go to Add-ons and Themes (Ctrl + Shift + A).
Search for FoxyProxy Standard and go to its page.
Install FoxyProxy Extension
Click "Add to Firefox".
Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Be sure of installing FoxyProxy Standart for it supports authentication and multi proxy profiles
Open FoxyProxy Options
Click the FoxyProxy icon in the toolbar and select
"Options" (or Open FoxyProxy Options).
Add a New SOCKS5 Proxy
Go to "Proxies" tab
Click "Add New Proxy" in FoxyProxy Options.
Set Proxy Type: SOCKS5.
Enter your proxy’s IP address and port (1080 for SOCKS5).
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Set "Proxie DNS" toggle on
For SOCKS5, make sure to enable 'Proxy DNS' — otherwise you may experience DNS leaks.
FoxyProxy lets you create multiple proxy profiles and switch between them effortlessly. It also provides advanced routing controls, allowing you to specify which websites should use the proxy and which should connect directly:
Add Proxy patterns (optional)
Go to "Proxies" tab
Click "plus" icon in "Proxy by Patterns".
Choose Include or Exclude option and Wildcard.
Name the title and enter address in format "*.mysite.site/*"
What is the difference between FoxyProxy extensions (Standard vs Plus)?
FoxyProxy Standard is the basic version of the extension. It allows you to manually switch between proxies or enable/disable a proxy for all browser traffic. This option is suitable when you only need simple proxy control without automatic rules.
FoxyProxy Plus (extended version) adds automatic switching rules. You can define which websites should use a proxy and which should connect directly. For example, one domain can go through a proxy, another without it, and a third through a different proxy. Switching happens automatically, without manual actions.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for FoxyProxy?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the FoxyProxy proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if FoxyProxy cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.