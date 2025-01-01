Integration guide
HideMyAcc proxy integration
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to set up and use proxies in Hidemyacc antidetect browser
Create a profile
Click on Create a new profile
Configure your profile
Go to Proxy tab
Choose Your Proxy
Enter you proxy address and port (1080 for SOCKS5)
enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Name profile and click Create
Start a browsing session
Click a Run button in your proxy profile. Browsing window will open.
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for HideMyAcc?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the HideMyAcc proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if HideMyAcc cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.