How to set up proxy server settings in Brave

Brave is a Chromium-based browser, and its built-in proxy option simply opens your operating system’s proxy settings. In other words, Brave does not provide a full standalone proxy configuration inside the browser.

If you prefer the system-level method, follow the OS guides here: Windows 10/11: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/windows-11/ macOS: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/macos/ Linux (GNOME): https://fineproxy.org/integrations/linux-gnome/

However, if you only need a proxy for basic web browsing, we don’t recommend setting a system-wide proxy. It affects other apps on your device and can be inconsistent—especially on Windows, where the built-in proxy settings are limited and don’t handle authenticated proxy setups reliably. For everyday browsing in Brave, it’s usually better to configure the proxy directly in a browser extension. This keeps your system settings untouched and makes proxy switching much easier.

Recommended extension for Brave: Proxy Switcher: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proxy-switcher/

In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up the extension method, since it’s the most practical option for browsing in Brave (proxy profiles, quick switching, and no changes to system settings).

Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Brave

Step 1 Install ProxySwithcer Extension Click the menu icon (☰) → Extensions → Visit Chrome Web Store. Search for Proxy Switcher and go to its page. Click "Add to Brave". Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 2 Open ProxySwitcher settings Click "Extensions" icon → ProxySwitcher → (☰) → Settings Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 3 Configure a proxy Go to "Manual" tab → Toggle "Manual proxy" Enter your proxy address and port (1080 fro SOCKS5) Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here. Click the image to view it in full size.

Step 4 Check the resault Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected. Click the image to view it in full size.