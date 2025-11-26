Integration guide
Brave proxy settings
Configure your proxy in Brave easily in a few simple steps
How to set up proxy server settings in Brave
Brave is a Chromium-based browser, and its built-in proxy option simply opens your operating system’s proxy settings. In other words, Brave does not provide a full standalone proxy configuration inside the browser.
If you prefer the system-level method, follow the OS guides here:
Windows 10/11: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/windows-11/
macOS: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/macos/
Linux (GNOME): https://fineproxy.org/integrations/linux-gnome/
However, if you only need a proxy for basic web browsing, we don’t recommend setting a system-wide proxy. It affects other apps on your device and can be inconsistent—especially on Windows, where the built-in proxy settings are limited and don’t handle authenticated proxy setups reliably. For everyday browsing in Brave, it’s usually better to configure the proxy directly in a browser extension. This keeps your system settings untouched and makes proxy switching much easier.
Recommended extension for Brave:
Proxy Switcher: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proxy-switcher/
In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up the extension method, since it’s the most practical option for browsing in Brave (proxy profiles, quick switching, and no changes to system settings).
Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Brave
Install ProxySwithcer Extension
Click the menu icon (☰) → Extensions → Visit Chrome Web Store. Search for Proxy Switcher and go to its page. Click "Add to Brave". Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Open ProxySwitcher settings
Click "Extensions" icon → ProxySwitcher → (☰) → Settings
Configure a proxy
Go to "Manual" tab → Toggle "Manual proxy"
Enter your proxy address and port (1080 fro SOCKS5)
Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
If you need advanced proxy routing not only for the browser but also for specific desktop applications, we recommend using Proxifier.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Brave?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Brave proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Brave cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.