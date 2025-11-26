Integration guide
Opera proxy settings
Configure your proxy in Opera easily in a few simple steps
How to set up proxy server settings in Opera
Opera is a Chromium-based browser, and its built-in proxy option simply opens your operating system’s proxy settings. In other words, Opera does not provide a full standalone proxy configuration inside the browser.
If you prefer the system-level method, follow the OS guides here:
Windows 10/11: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/windows-11/
macOS: https://fineproxy.org/integrations/macos/
Linux (GNOME): https://fineproxy.org/integrations/linux-gnome/
However, if you only need a proxy for basic web browsing, we don’t recommend setting a system-wide proxy. It affects other apps on your device and can be inconsistent—especially on Windows, where the built-in proxy settings are limited and don’t handle authenticated proxy setups reliably. For everyday browsing in Opera, it’s usually better to configure the proxy directly in a browser extension. This keeps your system settings untouched and makes proxy switching much easier.
Recommended extension for Opera:
Proxy Switcher & Manager: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proxy-switcher/
In this guide, we’ll focus on setting up the extension method, since it’s the most practical option for browsing in Opera (proxy profiles, quick switching, and no changes to system settings).
Use the Proxy Switcher Extension in Opera
Install ProxySwithcer Extension
Visit ChromeWebStore.
Search for Proxy Switcher and go to its page.
Click Add to Opera.
Confirm installation to add the extension to your toolbar.
Configure a proxy
Go to the Manual tab → enable Manual proxy
Enter your proxy address and port (8080 for HTTP)
Enable Use this proxy server for all protocols
Select HTTP as the proxy type
Enable Authentication and enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Check the result
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
If you need advanced proxy routing not only for the browser but also for specific desktop applications, we recommend using Proxifier.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Opera?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Opera proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Opera cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.