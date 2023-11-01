Open guide
Windows 10 & 11
- Konfigurasikan proxy bawaan Windows
- Gunakan Proxifier untuk SOCKS5 dan perutean per aplikasi
Integration hub
Panduan pengaturan terpadu untuk OS, browser, ekstensi, anti-detect browser, dan cuplikan kode.
Every guide uses the same editorial structure: requirements first, numbered steps with screenshots, troubleshooting, and a final connection check.
Quick start
Replace USER, PASS, HOST, and PORT with the credentials shown in your FineProxy service.
curl -x http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT http://api.ipify.org
import axios from "axios";
import { HttpProxyAgent } from "http-proxy-agent";
import { HttpsProxyAgent } from "https-proxy-agent";
const proxyUrl = "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT";
const res = await axios.get("https://api.ipify.org", {
httpAgent: new HttpProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
httpsAgent: new HttpsProxyAgent(proxyUrl),
timeout: 20000,
});
console.log(res.data);
import requests
proxies = {
"http": "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT",
"https": "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT"
}
print(requests.get("https://api.ipify.org", proxies=proxies, timeout=20).text)
<?php
$proxy = "http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT";
$ch = curl_init("https://api.ipify.org");
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_PROXY, $proxy);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 20);
echo curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
proxyURL, _ := url.Parse("http://USER:PASS@HOST:PORT")
client := &http.Client{
Timeout: 20 * time.Second,
Transport: &http.Transport{Proxy: http.ProxyURL(proxyURL)},
}
resp, err := client.Get("https://api.ipify.org")
Use proxies only for permitted targets and workflows. Review our Acceptable Use Policy before deployment.
Susun paket sesuai kebutuhan Anda dan uji proksi dalam penggunaan nyata. Bayar konfigurasi yang dipilih untuk 48 jam—harga dihitung saat penyiapan.