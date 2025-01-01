Integration guide
Kameleo proxy integration
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to set up and use proxies in Kameleo antidetect browser
Create a profile
Click on New at the profiles menu.
Configure your profile
Choose connection type (SOCKS5)
Enter you proxy address and port (1080 for SOCKS5)
enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Click Create Profile on right side menu.
Start a browsing session
Click a Start button in your proxy profile. Browsing window will open.
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Kameleo?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Kameleo proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Kameleo cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.