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Integration guide

Linken Sphere proxy integration

Set up your proxy quickly and easily.

UpdatedJanuary 1, 2025
FormatStep-by-step guide

How to set up and use proxies in Linken Sphere antidetect browser

Step 1

Create a session

Download Linken Sphere here.

Click on New session

Step 2

Set proxy

Click on menu icon (☰) → Set proxy

Step 3

Configure your profile

Enter you proxy as 185.77.222.81:1080:Fineproxy:password

Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.

Step 4

Set proxy to the session

Check your proxy and click Set

Step 5

Start a browsing session

Click a Play icon.

New tab will open

Go to the new tab to start browsing

Step 6

Check the resault

Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.

Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Linken Sphere?

Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.

Should I enter my FineProxy account password?

No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.

How do I verify that the Linken Sphere proxy setup works?

Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.

What should I check if Linken Sphere cannot connect through the proxy?

Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Configure for 48 hours