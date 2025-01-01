Integration guide
Linken Sphere proxy integration
Set up your proxy quickly and easily.
How to set up and use proxies in Linken Sphere antidetect browser
Create a session
Download Linken Sphere here.
Click on New session
Set proxy
Click on menu icon (☰) → Set proxy
Configure your profile
Enter you proxy as 185.77.222.81:1080:Fineproxy:password
Enter the username and password for your active proxy service (not your account password). You can find your services here.
Set proxy to the session
Check your proxy and click Set
Start a browsing session
Click a Play icon.
New tab will open
Go to the new tab to start browsing
Check the resault
Check whether your proxy’s IP is being detected.
Where can I find my FineProxy credentials for Linken Sphere?
Open your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. Use the proxy host, port, username, and password shown for that service.
Should I enter my FineProxy account password?
No. Use the proxy authentication password from your active service, not the password you use to sign in to your FineProxy account.
How do I verify that the Linken Sphere proxy setup works?
Open an IP-checking website after enabling the proxy. The detected IP and location should match the proxy you configured.
What should I check if Linken Sphere cannot connect through the proxy?
Confirm the host, port, protocol, and authentication details first. Then disable any conflicting VPN or proxy profile and reconnect.
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.