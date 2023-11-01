500-1000 Proxy
Proxies from different countries. Many and of high quality! They work without authorization (with IP connection) or via login/password system.
Build your 500–1000 proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 1000 datacenter IPs across US, UK, and Germany with volume pricing
- Renew every bulk proxy service expiring this week, under $500
- Export my current 1000-proxy lists as JSON
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my bulk proxy package
- Show which bulk proxy services had the highest error rate today
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Order minimums
excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000
Nice stuff! I was looking some alternative for VPN and that’s what I’ve chosen. First of all, very high speed, it’s a great advantage if you compare it with other services. Secondly, I really like this price – 1000 IPs for 21,9 $ that’s what I’m here for:) usually I buy European IPs, but in fact there are some packs of Ukrainian, Russian and American IPs. Thank you for service, guys!
Locations and stock
I used this service in 2016. And at the moment (2024) I am also a user. Surprised the service is still running. There is a good selection of tariffs and a selection by country. Prices are reasonable, payment is possible in crypto. I’m happy with the service and recommend it to everyone
FineProxy provides excellent proxy services with a wide range of IP locations. The setup process was straightforward, and their proxies work perfectly for my needs. The pricing is reasonable too, making it a great choice for both personal and business use.
Speed under load
Excellent proxy service! The setup was quick and easy, speeds are fast, and the connection is very stable. I’ve had no issues with downtime, and the dashboard is simple to use.
FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle
Why should I buy server proxies instead of other types?Higher performance
DC proxies deliver higher performance and stronger security than most other proxy types because they run on dedicated servers with fast connections and powerful hardware. This means quicker access to websites, lower latency, and a more stable experience overall. They also provide better protection against fraud, malware, and other online threats, allowing you to block malicious domains and manage access through security policies. And one more thing — unlike botnet-based proxies, server proxies are completely legitimate.
It says that FineProxy is also an LIR — what does that mean?Own IP ranges
An LIR (Local Internet Registry) is an organization authorized to allocate and manage IP address space and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) within its region. LIRs receive IP and ASN blocks directly from RIRs (Regional Internet Registries), which in turn are overseen by IANA (the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority). As an LIR, FineProxy manages its own IPv4 ranges and ASNs under official registry control. This means all IPs we provide are registered directly to our company, not leased from third parties. LIRs also maintain accurate registration data and cooperate with other registries to ensure transparency and stability of the global internet infrastructure.
Is it true that the more IP addresses you have, the lower the chance of getting banned?Partly true
Partly. A larger, well-managed IP pool can reduce blocks by spreading traffic, avoiding repeat patterns, and isolating sessions (e.g., one IP per account or flow). It helps with rate limits and basic IP reputation. But it’s not a shield. Most platforms score behavior and signals beyond IP: request velocity, header/TLS order, cookies and sessions, device fingerprints, and challenge responses (e.g., CAPTCHA/3-DS). Poor rotation can even increase bans—mixing sessions, moving carts between regions, or flipping IPs mid-login. Best practice: pair a quality, clean pool with realistic pacing (backoff/jitter), stable session/cookie handling, consistent headers, and per-flow IP isolation. Treat 429 as concurrency limits; treat 403/challenges as client/behavior issues first—change IP last.