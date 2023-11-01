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Streaming proxy

Datacenter IPv4 proxies for OBS and Restream: up to 500 Mbps, unlimited traffic, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 — built for live broadcasting.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your streaming proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated US IP for one live streaming platform profile
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy details as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy service
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

This is hands down the fastest proxy I’ve ever used! I had zero issues accessing restricted content, and the connection is super stable. Plus, their customer support was really responsive. Definitely worth the investment!

Nadeem KhanDieg, 2+ years agoSource

I like this application, for sure. It performs very very nice performance. I can recommend it for all, it will deny a lot of problems. Also the price is really cheap, as for me. Cool app!

Slava HarevichFineProxy internal platformSource

Traffic never metered

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.

David RhodesTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Locations and stock

What impressed me most was the variety of locations available. I needed specific European IPs for a localized project, and FineProxy had exactly what I was looking for. The IPs aren't flagged as 'high risk' by the sites I frequent, which is a major plus. I’ll definitely be renewing my subscription next month.

bodehughNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Can I stream in 4K through a proxy?Yes

Yes, as long as the proxy has enough bandwidth. 4K broadcasting needs 25-50 Mbps sustained upload. The 500 Mbps ceiling on our datacenter proxies handles this with room to spare. Usually the limit is your own internet connection, not the proxy.

Will Twitch or YouTube detect the proxy?Usually no

Datacenter IPs are technically detectable, but platforms don’t block them for broadcasting. Thousands of streamers go live from cloud servers and VPNs every day. These platforms care about content policy violations, not what type of IP you’re using.

Do I need a different proxy type for broadcasting vs watching?Yes

Yes. For broadcasting — datacenter proxies win on speed and stability. For watching geo-blocked content — ISP proxies are better because streaming services block datacenter addresses on the viewer side.

How do I pick a server location for streaming?Match your region

Pick the region you want to appear from, but keep it as close to the platform’s servers as possible. If you’re broadcasting to a US audience on Twitch, a US datacenter proxy gives you the best combination of low latency and correct geolocation. Going through a server on the other side of the world adds unnecessary delay.

How do I set up a proxy in OBS Studio or Streamlabs for live streaming?Use SOCKS5

In OBS Studio, go to Settings → Advanced → Network, enable the proxy option, select SOCKS5, and enter your proxy IP, port, username, and password. In Streamlabs Desktop, proxy settings are handled at the system level — configure the proxy in your OS network settings or use a tool like Proxifier to route Streamlabs traffic through the proxy. After setup, run a test stream to confirm the connection is stable and your broadcast appears from the correct region. Detailed walkthroughs for both tools are available in our Integration Hub.

Guide

500 Mbps and Unlimited Traffic: What Streamers Actually Need from a Proxy

3 min readFineProxy network team

Most proxy guides talk about anonymity and bypassing blocks. Streamers care about something else: will my 1080p60 broadcast lag? Can I go live for 8 hours without hitting a traffic cap? A stream proxy for broadcasting has nothing in common with one for scraping or account management. Whether you’re pushing to Twitch, YouTube, Kick, Facebook Gaming, or all of them at once through Restream — the requirements are bandwidth, stability, and zero traffic limits. And the number of proxies you need depends on how many platforms and accounts you run: one dedicated IP per platform profile is the safest approach.

Broadcasting from a different region with full bandwidth

You’re in one country but want your stream to appear from another — targeting a specific audience, accessing region-locked features, or getting around geo-restrictions on a platform like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, or Facebook Gaming. The numbers: 1080p60 eats 6-12 Mbps upload consistently. 4K pushes 25-50 Mbps. Add encoding overhead and you want at least 50 Mbps of headroom. Our datacenter proxies go up to 500 Mbps, so even the heaviest broadcasts aren’t a problem. Traffic adds up fast. A single 4-hour stream at 1080p60 burns through 10-20 GB. Stream daily and that’s 300-600 GB a month. Any plan with per-GB pricing will destroy your budget — unlimited traffic is the only option that makes sense here. Latency matters too. OBS connects to the proxy, the proxy connects to Twitch or YouTube — every step adds delay. Datacenter proxies with direct routes are faster than residential for this. Nobody on the platform side is checking whether your IP looks like a home connection when you’re pushing video upstream. And stability. A dropped connection mid-stream is a disaster. Datacenter connections don’t fluctuate the way home internet does.

Multi-platform broadcasting across Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and more

Services like Restream let you go live on Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and Facebook Gaming at the same time. Some proxy streamers route through proxies to appear from different regions on different platforms or keep separate profiles per service — in that case, assign one proxy IP per platform to avoid cross-linking accounts. For proxy live streaming across multiple platforms, make sure the proxy handles the combined upload. If you’re sending 10 Mbps to each of 3 platforms, that’s 30 Mbps minimum going through the proxy at the same time. Running 4-5 platforms simultaneously? Budget for 50+ Mbps and one dedicated IP per stream destination.

What won’t work for live streaming

Rotating residential proxies change your IP mid-session — that can disconnect your broadcast or trigger platform security. Free proxies don’t have the bandwidth, drop connections, and are often blocked by major platforms. And per-GB billing at streaming volumes makes no sense — 500 GB monthly at even $1/GB is $500 a month for something that should cost a fraction of that.

Setup in OBS, Streamlabs, and Restream

Configure your streaming software (OBS, Streamlabs) to route through the proxy. OBS Studio supports SOCKS5 natively under Settings → Advanced → Network — enter your proxy IP, port, and credentials there. Streamlabs Desktop uses system-level proxy settings, so configure the proxy in your OS network settings or run a local proxy client like Proxifier. For Restream, the connection goes through your encoder (OBS or Streamlabs), so the same proxy configuration applies. For detailed step-by-step instructions for each tool, check our Integration Hub.