Streaming proxy

Most proxy guides talk about anonymity and bypassing blocks. Streamers care about something else: will my 1080p60 broadcast lag? Can I go live for 8 hours without hitting a traffic cap? A stream proxy for broadcasting has nothing in common with one for scraping or account management. Whether you’re pushing to Twitch, YouTube, Kick, Facebook Gaming, or all of them at once through Restream — the requirements are bandwidth, stability, and zero traffic limits. And the number of proxies you need depends on how many platforms and accounts you run: one dedicated IP per platform profile is the safest approach.

Broadcasting from a different region with full bandwidth

You’re in one country but want your stream to appear from another — targeting a specific audience, accessing region-locked features, or getting around geo-restrictions on a platform like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, or Facebook Gaming. The numbers: 1080p60 eats 6-12 Mbps upload consistently. 4K pushes 25-50 Mbps. Add encoding overhead and you want at least 50 Mbps of headroom. Our datacenter proxies go up to 500 Mbps, so even the heaviest broadcasts aren’t a problem. Traffic adds up fast. A single 4-hour stream at 1080p60 burns through 10-20 GB. Stream daily and that’s 300-600 GB a month. Any plan with per-GB pricing will destroy your budget — unlimited traffic is the only option that makes sense here. Latency matters too. OBS connects to the proxy, the proxy connects to Twitch or YouTube — every step adds delay. Datacenter proxies with direct routes are faster than residential for this. Nobody on the platform side is checking whether your IP looks like a home connection when you’re pushing video upstream. And stability. A dropped connection mid-stream is a disaster. Datacenter connections don’t fluctuate the way home internet does.

Multi-platform broadcasting across Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and more

Services like Restream let you go live on Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and Facebook Gaming at the same time. Some proxy streamers route through proxies to appear from different regions on different platforms or keep separate profiles per service — in that case, assign one proxy IP per platform to avoid cross-linking accounts. For proxy live streaming across multiple platforms, make sure the proxy handles the combined upload. If you’re sending 10 Mbps to each of 3 platforms, that’s 30 Mbps minimum going through the proxy at the same time. Running 4-5 platforms simultaneously? Budget for 50+ Mbps and one dedicated IP per stream destination.

What won’t work for live streaming

Rotating residential proxies change your IP mid-session — that can disconnect your broadcast or trigger platform security. Free proxies don’t have the bandwidth, drop connections, and are often blocked by major platforms. And per-GB billing at streaming volumes makes no sense — 500 GB monthly at even $1/GB is $500 a month for something that should cost a fraction of that.

Setup in OBS, Streamlabs, and Restream