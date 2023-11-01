Unblocked Snapchat
IPv4 datacenter proxies for Snapchat: bypass school and office firewalls, run 2–3 accounts with fingerprint isolation via HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|Recommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy one dedicated US IP for accessing Snapchat on a restricted network
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy details as JSON
- Show the status and billing details for my proxy service
- Replace the IP when the next refresh is free
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I was looking for a service without complicated registration and lengthy setup. FineProxy was a perfect fit – I bought a plan, got access, and connected in just a few minutes. I use it for social media and analytics. So far, I haven’t encountered any serious issues, the connection is excellent, and the price is low.
Uptime: Excellent proxies staying stable for 3–7 days without drops Speed: Fast enough for TikTok, Gmail, and crypto wallet logins Protocols Supported: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, and even UDP Global Coverage: U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and more
Speed under load
Working with their services from a long time, no issues appeared at all for whole working period. 4 years
Excellent proxy service with fast speeds, high uptime, and a large IP pool. Ideal for web scraping, streaming, and privacy. Easy to use with responsive support and strong performance overall
Customer experience
very well run store, good quality products, a nice welcome, smart opening hours. To attend without hesitation
What happens if Snapchat detects a proxy?Usually nothing
If you’re just browsing content through a proxy — nothing. A social network has no reason to block regular content viewing, even from datacenter IPs. For account activity it’s different — Snapchat may flag datacenter addresses and apply extra checks on logins from those ranges.
Can Snapchat ban my device permanently?Yes
Yes. Snapchat has three ban levels: account ban (just that profile), IP ban (temporary, hits all accounts on that address), and device ban (permanent, tied to your phone’s IMEI and hardware ID). Device bans are the worst — even a factory reset won’t help. That’s why anyone running multiple accounts uses separate phones or emulators with spoofed hardware IDs.
Is one proxy per account enough for Snapchat?Not alone
Necessary but not enough on its own. Snapchat checks more than your IP. If two accounts share the same device fingerprint, cookies, or hardware ID — they’re linked regardless of address. You need separate proxies AND separate device environments. Antidetect browsers like Multilogin or Dolphin Anty handle the fingerprint side.
How do I unblock Snapchat on my phone?Use Wi-Fi settings
If it’s blocked by the network you’re on: go to your phone’s Wi-Fi settings. On Android — long-press your network > Modify > Advanced > Proxy > Manual. On iOS — Settings > Wi-Fi > tap the info icon > Configure Proxy > Manual. Enter your proxy address and port. All traffic from that Wi-Fi goes through the proxy, including Snapchat. Snapchat unblocked.
Do I need proxies to manage Snapchat ad accounts for clients?Not necessarily
Not necessarily. Snapchat Business Manager at business.snapchat.com lets agencies manage multiple client ad accounts with proper roles and permissions — no workarounds needed. Proxies come into play when you’re running accounts outside the official business structure.