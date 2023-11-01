Proxy for OnlyFans
ISP proxies for OnlyFans agency management: one static IP per account, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, 500 Mbps, unlimited traffic.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: ISP.
|Package datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|Recommended hereISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 100 static ISP proxies for OnlyFans agency accounts
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
- Export my proxy lists as JSON
- Show which services had the highest error rate today
- Renew every proxy service expiring this week
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Running accounts
I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.
I’ve been using this service for over five years for my data scraping projects, and it’s been excellent. They offer rotating IPs, fast performance, and unlike many other proxies, they don’t get blocked on social media platforms.
Speed under load
This has been my real choice. the price is comfortable and above all my anonymity is secured also the choice and options to chose from other countries or places is big. Fineproxy is the best if you compare the speed and traffic flow with others in the market. I have chosen this proxy and i also recommend it for every one who is interested in safety and quickness in their activity online.
The proxies are blazing fast and amazing, not banned even on google, thanks! :D
Traffic never metered
Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards
Previously, I used a different service. But thanks to colleagues’ tips, I found this service. Speed and unlimited traffic are impressive (in comparison with other services). I use six months, while problems did not arise. Customer support is always available. Even the control panel pleased me. I will recommend to the rest of my acquaintances. Thank you!
How many accounts can I run per proxy?One
One. The platform actively looks for shared addresses across accounts. If you’re managing an agency with 30 creators, you need 30 static proxies. ISP proxies from FineProxy work well here — each account gets its own unique, static, residential IP address with no traffic limits.
Do I need an anti-detect browser on top of proxies?For multi-account work
For multi-account work — yes. A proxy changes your IP, but the platform also tracks browser fingerprint: screen resolution, installed fonts, timezone, language settings, and many other parameters. An anti-detect browser creates a unique profile for each account. The proxy gives each account its own address, the browser makes each session look like a separate device.
Can I use datacenter proxies for account management?Riskier
It’s riskier. The platform can identify datacenter IP ranges and treats them with more suspicion for account activity. For scraping and data collection — datacenter proxies are fine. For logging into accounts, posting, and messaging — ISP proxies are safer.
What's the best proxy project to unblock OnlyFans from a restricted country?One dedicated proxy
A single dedicated proxy in the US or Western Europe. The block is at the network level in your country, not on the platform’s side. Connect through a proxy in an unrestricted location and the site works normally. FineProxy’s datacenter proxies are an affordable option for this — a static address with good speed.
Will the platform detect I'm using a proxy?Type dependent
Depends on the proxy type. Datacenter IPs are identifiable — the platform may or may not act on it depending on your activity. ISP proxies look like normal home internet and are much harder to distinguish. For browsing and consuming content, even datacenter proxies work without issues. For account management, ISP is the safer choice.