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Yandex Proxy

IPv4 proxies for Yandex SERP parsing and Wordstat: Russian IPs, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, one IP per region, unlimited traffic.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 Russian datacenter IPs for Yandex SERP parsing
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my proxy service
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Show which services had the highest error rate today
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Locations and stock

Quality service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit, affordable prices and geo-targeting option. Various payment methods: crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinFineProxy internal platformSource

FineProxy is, without a doubt, one of the best proxy providers I have ever used! The connection speed is lightning-fast, the service is reliable, and the customer support team is extremely helpful. Whether you need proxies for browsing, scraping, or unlocking geo-restricted content, they provide a seamless experience. I have used many other services before, but none compare to the consistency and performance of FineProxy. If you are looking for a high-quality, stress-free proxy service, I highly recommend giving them a try.

omkarDieg, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Running accounts

I used it on a Twitch bot and it worked perfectly, I thank Fine Proxy for dedicating a very good system to what I particularly need

blastzadaaaaSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

I worked with Fineproxy for several months. Proxies are good. I have been buying for social networks for a long time. If there are questions, the answer comes very quickly. The conditions are very flexible, you can always negotiate. In general, the impressions are the most positive. Highly recommend.

Oleg BarFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why use proxies when working with Yandex?Region and scale

Two main reasons: controlling the region and language of results (search, maps, market, etc.) while distributing load to reduce CAPTCHA frequency during automated requests. For international users, proxies also provide access to localized results and region-locked services.

Which proxy location should I choose for Yandex?Match the region

Match the country or region where you need results. Yandex personalizes responses heavily by geography, so keep a consistent exit country and maintain one profile (cookies/language/region) per IP for stability.

What should I consider for Wordstat and Direct?Preserve sessions

Wordstat’s UI is sensitive to request frequency and sessions. Preserve cookies, don’t hit pages from dozens of threads simultaneously, add pauses, and cache results. For formal integration and reporting, explore Yandex Direct API options (token-based access with documented rate limits).

How do I reduce CAPTCHAs and 429 errors?Slow and isolate

Yandex is highly sensitive to request frequency. Add large random delays between search result pages (15–60 seconds). Don’t mix multiple regions and tasks on one IP. Best practice: one worker, one IP, one region. However, delays alone won’t eliminate CAPTCHAs — Yandex shows them even to real users during searches. You’ll need to integrate a CAPTCHA-solving service regardless.

How do I work with other services like Maps, Market, or Metrica?Prefer official APIs

Some services have licensed APIs — that’s the preferred path. Scraping UIs without APIs often hits anti-bot measures (frequent CAPTCHAs, variable layouts). If you must use UI scraping, fix region/language, consider mobile vs desktop versions, and regularly update your parser.

What about access from abroad or while traveling?Use Russian IP

Use a Russian IP. Keep a phone number handy for SMS verification — you may need it if the service asks you to log in again.

Which protocols and settings are best?HTTP or SOCKS5

HTTP/HTTPS works for most tasks. SOCKS5 is useful for headless browsers and automation tools. If using SOCKS5, make sure DNS resolves through the proxy (socks5h), not locally — otherwise Yandex sees a mismatch between your IP region and DNS location.

Guide

Scraping, Regional Access and Service Automation

3 min readFineProxy network team

Yandex isn’t just a search engine — it’s an ecosystem of dozens of services: Mail, Maps, Disk, Music, Market, Wordstat, and more. Working with these services at scale requires stable access from multiple IPs. A proxy for Yandex lets you distribute traffic, avoid rate limits, and access region-specific data that’s essential for SEO, market research, and automation.

Why you need proxies for Yandex

SEO and SERP parsing is the primary use case. When you need to check rankings across hundreds of keywords or monitor search results from different Russian regions, a single IP hits rate limits fast. Yandex serves heavily personalized results based on location — the lr parameter controls regional targeting, but you also need IPs from the right geography to get accurate data.

Wordstat research requires careful handling. Yandex’s keyword tool is sensitive to request frequency and sessions. Too many requests too fast triggers CAPTCHAs or temporary blocks. Proxies let you distribute queries across multiple IPs while maintaining proper session cookies.

Regional considerations

Yandex personalizes results heavily by city. For Russian market research, you need Russian IPs. For other CIS countries, local IPs work better. The search engine checks:

  • IP geolocation
  • Browser language headers
  • Cookie/session data
  • The lr (location region) parameter in URLs

Keep one regional profile per IP address. If you switch between different regions or languages while using the same IP, Yandex flags this as suspicious behavior and shows CAPTCHAs more often. For example, don’t search in Russian from Moscow region and then immediately switch to Ukrainian queries — use separate IPs for different regions.

Avoiding blocks and CAPTCHAs

Yandex’s anti-bot system is aggressive. To reduce blocks:

  • Warm up sessions. Don’t blast requests immediately. Start slow, maintain cookies, build session history.
  • Human-like intervals. Add realistic delays between requests. Implement exponential backoff when you hit rate limits.
  • Normalize headers. Match User-Agent, Accept-Language, and timezone to your proxy’s location. Inconsistencies trigger detection.
  • One worker, one IP, one region. Don’t run different tasks or regions through the same proxy. Each bot or script should handle one specific job — mixing everything together raises red flags.
  • Cache results. Don’t re-fetch data you already have. Reduce total request volume by storing and reusing results.

Which proxies work best

Package proxies suit most Yandex tasks. A large IP pool lets you scale parsing, separate accounts, and work in teams. Cost per IP is minimal when buying in bulk. Dedicated proxies work better for account-specific tasks on Music or Disk. Dedicated IPs avoid conflicts with other users and provide stable, consistent access.

All IPs are owned and hosted on our own infrastructure with 24/7 monitoring and full quality control — which means consistent performance for Yandex tasks even under heavy load.