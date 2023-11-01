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Proxy for PlayStation

Dedicated IPv4 proxies for PS4/PS5: HTTP/HTTPS support, unlimited bandwidth, speeds up to 500 Mbps, low-latency datacenter IPs for competitive gaming.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your PlayStation proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated IP near my PlayStation game server
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my PlayStation proxy service
  • Export my PlayStation proxy details as JSON
  • Show the status of my PlayStation proxy service
  • Replace the IP for my PlayStation proxy service when the next refresh is free
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

I’ve had a great experience using FineProxy. The speed and stability of their proxies are outstanding, and they offer a wide variety of options for different use cases. Setting up was simple, and their customer support is always available and efficient. I highly recommend FineProxy for anyone who needs a dependable proxy solution!

Tan NguyenProxyRate, Last yearSource

It was the first time I work with I order Fineproxy and I am completely satisfied. The product works stable, there are no problems. Also the price is really cheap, as for me. Thanks a lot.

Sergio DaviesFineProxy internal platformSource

Traffic never metered

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Locations and stock

FineProx is an excellent proxy service that impresses with its connection stability and high speed. Easy to use, it offers a wide range of locations and responsive customer support. A great choice for work and personal needs!

BeilihoDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What is a proxy server on PS4/PS5?An intermediary

A proxy server is an intermediary between your PlayStation and the internet. Instead of connecting directly to game servers or PSN, your traffic routes through the proxy first. This hides your real IP address and can help bypass network restrictions. PlayStation has built-in proxy support in network settings — you just need a server address and port.

Do I need a proxy to play online on PlayStation?Usually no

No, most players don’t need one. PlayStation works fine with a direct connection. Proxies are useful in specific situations: protecting your IP during streaming or competitive play, accessing regional content, or bypassing ISP throttling. For casual gaming, a proxy adds unnecessary complexity.

Will a proxy reduce my ping in games?Usually no

Usually no. A proxy adds an extra network hop, which typically increases latency slightly. The exception is if your ISP has poor routing to specific game servers — in that case, a well-placed proxy might provide a shorter path. But for most players, a direct connection gives lower ping.

Can I use a free proxy for PlayStation?Not recommended

Technically yes, but don’t. Free proxies are slow, unreliable, and shared among thousands of users. For gaming you need consistent low latency and stable connections — free proxies can’t deliver that. They may also log your traffic or inject ads into unencrypted connections.

Should I use HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy for PlayStation?Depends on traffic

PlayStation’s built-in network settings only support HTTP proxies. This works for PSN store access, downloads, and basic browsing, but most game traffic uses UDP, which HTTP proxies don’t handle. SOCKS5 proxies support both TCP and UDP and are better for actual gameplay — but to use SOCKS5 on PlayStation, you need to configure it at the router level or run a local proxy on your network. If your main goal is DDoS protection during competitive play, a router-level SOCKS5 setup is the more effective option.

Why does my PlayStation ask for a proxy server?Custom setup selected

If your PS4/PS5 is asking for proxy information during network setup, you probably selected “Custom” instead of “Easy.” On the proxy step, just select “Do Not Use” if you don’t have a proxy configured. If it asks unprompted, there may be a router configuration issue.

Guide

Proxy Server for PlayStation: Setup Guide for PS4 and PS5

4 min readFineProxy network team

If you’ve gone into your PlayStation’s network settings, you’ve seen the proxy server option. Most players skip it, but there are real reasons to use a proxy server for PlayStation — from protecting yourself during competitive play to accessing content from other regions.

Why Use a Proxy on PlayStation

DDoS protection is the most practical reason. If you stream on Twitch or compete in tournaments, your IP address can be exposed through party chat or game lobbies. Angry opponents or stream snipers can launch DDoS attacks that knock you offline mid-match. A proxy hides your real IP, so attacks hit the proxy server instead of your home network.

There are smaller benefits too. Some games or DLC release earlier in Japan or have exclusive regional content — a proxy helps during account creation and initial store access (though you still need a regional PSN account to buy anything). And if your ISP throttles PlayStation Network traffic during peak hours, routing through a proxy can prevent them from singling out PSN downloads.

How to Set Up Proxy on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

The setup process is nearly identical on both consoles:

  • 1. Go to Settings → Network → Set Up Internet Connection
  • 2. Select your connection (Wi-Fi or LAN)
  • 3. Choose “Custom” setup
  • 4. Keep IP Address, DHCP Host Name, DNS, and MTU on automatic
  • 5. When you reach Proxy Server, select “Use”
  • 6. Enter your proxy server address and port number

For the proxy server address with port 8080, enter the IP address on the first line and 8080 on the port line. Port 8080 is common for HTTP proxies, though your provider may use different ports.

Where to Get Your Proxy Address

Where to find proxy server address PS4 depends on where you got the proxy:

If using FineProxy: after purchase, all connection details are available in your account dashboard — server address, port, and additional settings. FineProxy proxies use IP whitelist authentication: you add your home IP address to the allowed list in the dashboard, and the proxy accepts connections from that IP without requiring username/password.

Important note about IP binding: most home internet connections have dynamic IP addresses that change roughly once every 24 hours or after restarting your router. Your IP won’t change mid-game, but you’ll need to update the whitelist in your FineProxy dashboard when it does. Check your binding before gaming sessions, especially after equipment restarts. The upside: this authentication method keeps the proxies fast with minimal overhead — exactly what you need for gaming.

Note: PlayStation only supports HTTP proxies in its native settings. SOCKS5 proxies, which handle game traffic better since games use UDP, require a router-level setup or running the proxy on your local network.

Picking the Right Proxy

Latency is everything for gaming — every millisecond affects your reaction time in competitive matches. Pick proxy servers geographically close to you or to the game servers you connect to. Stability matters just as much: ranked games and tournaments penalize disconnections, so reliable connections beat raw speed.

Use Dedicated proxies rather than shared ones. If someone else on the same IP gets banned from a game service, you get banned too. The best proxy server for PS4 and PS5 is one that gives you your own IP with low latency. FineProxy’s Datacenter Proxies fit this well — dedicated IPs, unlimited bandwidth for downloading large game files, and speeds up to 500 Mbps.

NAT Type and Proxy

PlayStation uses NAT types to classify your connection:

  • Type 1 (Open): best for multiplayer, connects to everyone
  • Type 2 (Moderate): good for most gaming
  • Type 3 (Strict): problems joining lobbies and voice chat

Using a proxy can push you to Type 3. If that happens, check if your proxy supports the ports PlayStation needs, or configure port forwarding on your router.

What Proxy Won’t Fix

Download speeds usually depend more on your internet connection and DNS settings than on proxies. Switching to Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) or Google DNS (8.8.8.8) often helps more than adding a proxy.

Region-locked DLC stays locked to the account region, not your IP location. To buy Japanese DLC, you need a Japanese PSN account, regardless of what proxy you use.