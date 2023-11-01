Proxy for PlayStation

If you’ve gone into your PlayStation’s network settings, you’ve seen the proxy server option. Most players skip it, but there are real reasons to use a proxy server for PlayStation — from protecting yourself during competitive play to accessing content from other regions.

Why Use a Proxy on PlayStation

DDoS protection is the most practical reason. If you stream on Twitch or compete in tournaments, your IP address can be exposed through party chat or game lobbies. Angry opponents or stream snipers can launch DDoS attacks that knock you offline mid-match. A proxy hides your real IP, so attacks hit the proxy server instead of your home network.

There are smaller benefits too. Some games or DLC release earlier in Japan or have exclusive regional content — a proxy helps during account creation and initial store access (though you still need a regional PSN account to buy anything). And if your ISP throttles PlayStation Network traffic during peak hours, routing through a proxy can prevent them from singling out PSN downloads.

How to Set Up Proxy on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

The setup process is nearly identical on both consoles:

1. Go to Settings → Network → Set Up Internet Connection

2. Select your connection (Wi-Fi or LAN)

3. Choose “Custom” setup

4. Keep IP Address, DHCP Host Name, DNS, and MTU on automatic

5. When you reach Proxy Server, select “Use”

6. Enter your proxy server address and port number

For the proxy server address with port 8080, enter the IP address on the first line and 8080 on the port line. Port 8080 is common for HTTP proxies, though your provider may use different ports.

Where to Get Your Proxy Address

Where to find proxy server address PS4 depends on where you got the proxy:

If using FineProxy: after purchase, all connection details are available in your account dashboard — server address, port, and additional settings. FineProxy proxies use IP whitelist authentication: you add your home IP address to the allowed list in the dashboard, and the proxy accepts connections from that IP without requiring username/password.

Important note about IP binding: most home internet connections have dynamic IP addresses that change roughly once every 24 hours or after restarting your router. Your IP won’t change mid-game, but you’ll need to update the whitelist in your FineProxy dashboard when it does. Check your binding before gaming sessions, especially after equipment restarts. The upside: this authentication method keeps the proxies fast with minimal overhead — exactly what you need for gaming.

Note: PlayStation only supports HTTP proxies in its native settings. SOCKS5 proxies, which handle game traffic better since games use UDP, require a router-level setup or running the proxy on your local network.

Picking the Right Proxy

Latency is everything for gaming — every millisecond affects your reaction time in competitive matches. Pick proxy servers geographically close to you or to the game servers you connect to. Stability matters just as much: ranked games and tournaments penalize disconnections, so reliable connections beat raw speed.

Use Dedicated proxies rather than shared ones. If someone else on the same IP gets banned from a game service, you get banned too. The best proxy server for PS4 and PS5 is one that gives you your own IP with low latency. FineProxy’s Datacenter Proxies fit this well — dedicated IPs, unlimited bandwidth for downloading large game files, and speeds up to 500 Mbps.

NAT Type and Proxy

PlayStation uses NAT types to classify your connection:

Type 1 (Open): best for multiplayer, connects to everyone

Type 2 (Moderate): good for most gaming

Type 3 (Strict): problems joining lobbies and voice chat

Using a proxy can push you to Type 3. If that happens, check if your proxy supports the ports PlayStation needs, or configure port forwarding on your router.

What Proxy Won’t Fix

Download speeds usually depend more on your internet connection and DNS settings than on proxies. Switching to Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) or Google DNS (8.8.8.8) often helps more than adding a proxy.