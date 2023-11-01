Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
RotatingBilled in API credits
Best for
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per address
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
Buy 100 datacenter IPs in Africa and allowlist 203.0.113.7
Show today's success rate for my African proxy traffic
Renew every service expiring this week, under $200
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Test notes
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
2011serving proxies since
Locations and stock
Cheap price. Low rate of broken proxies <10%. A lot of geo and subnets. Stable connection, static ip's and free pool change every week.
This is a real find! I found many advantages for myself. Excellent price and proxies from different countries. $ 16.9 IP for the US and Canada proxy very well. Quick start after purchase. Free installation pleases. Thanks for the prompt technical support! I’m glad I opened this site. Works on my Windows 10 and Mac OS. I will continue to use. I will recommend to friend!
I use fineproxy.org proxies for social media, ensuring anonymity and avoiding account blocks. Reliable, efficient, and easy to use for stable performance. A free trial for new users would make it even better, attracting more customers. Proxies from fineproxy.org are also compatible with various platforms and provide great speed and security. Whether for personal use or business needs, this service is highly recommended for its quality and functionality.
Fantastic work Fantastic work – Awesome proxies Fantastic work, team! I just discovered this service and I’m genuinely impressed — the value you’re offering for the price is incredible. And now with unlimited residential access? That’s next-level. Huge respect to you all. I’ll definitely be returning!
Previously, I used a different service. But thanks to colleagues’ tips, I found this service. Speed and unlimited traffic are impressive (in comparison with other services). I use six months, while problems did not arise. Customer support is always available. Even the control panel pleased me. I will recommend to the rest of my acquaintances. Thank you!
Africa proxy servers let users browse through an African IP address while keeping their original address private. They are useful for localized data collection, ad verification, regional content checks, privacy, and accessing services whose results vary by location. FineProxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 workflows with stable static IPs, unmetered bandwidth, and managed authentication.
Live Africa Proxies Updated Every 15 Minutes
Free public Africa proxies, regularly validated by us for speed and uptime. Copy a single IP or export the current list — no signup required.