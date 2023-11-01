A TCP proxy is a server that operates at the transport layer (Layer 4), forwarding raw TCP connections between clients and destination servers. Unlike HTTP proxies that understand and manipulate web traffic, TCP proxies work as transparent tunnels — they relay data packets without inspecting their contents.
This protocol-agnostic approach makes TCP proxies essential for applications beyond web browsing. When your traffic isn’t HTTP-based, a standard web proxy simply won’t work.
How TCP Proxy Differs from HTTP Proxy?
The fundamental difference lies in the OSI layer. HTTP proxies operate at Layer 7 (application layer), parsing headers, cookies, and request methods. TCP proxies function at Layer 4, handling connections based solely on IP addresses and ports.
HTTP proxies understand web traffic semantics. They can cache responses, filter content, and modify headers. TCP proxies see only byte streams — they establish a connection to the destination, then forward data bidirectionally without interpretation.
This distinction determines which proxy type suits your task. Web scraping and browser automation require HTTP/HTTPS proxies. Database connections, SSH sessions, gaming, and custom protocols require TCP-level proxying.
The PROXY Protocol: Preserving Client Information
One challenge with TCP proxy protocol implementations: the destination server sees connections originating from the proxy, not the actual client. The PROXY protocol solves this by prepending client IP information to the TCP stream, allowing backend servers to log and authenticate based on real client addresses.
FineProxy TCP Support
FineProxy does not offer a raw TCP proxy as a standalone product — and in practice, you don’t need one. SOCKS5, supported alongside HTTP/HTTPS on all FineProxy plans, fully covers TCP-level proxying. It wraps any TCP connection — databases, SSH tunnels, gaming, custom protocols — in a standardized handshake, giving you the best unlimited proxy plan to buy for applications that go beyond web traffic. Unlike a bare TCP relay, SOCKS5 adds authentication and flexible addressing while still forwarding raw byte streams without content inspection.
If your task involves web scraping or browser automation, use HTTP/HTTPS mode for optimal performance. For every other TCP-based scenario, switch the same proxy to SOCKS5 — no extra purchase required, same unlimited bandwidth, full protocol flexibility.