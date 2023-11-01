NEW! |One API call, clean data back. No scrapers needed.Get 10,000 Free Tokens →

TCP Proxy

Layer 4 proxying for long-lived connections and custom applications: stable IPv4 endpoints, SOCKS5 support, unlimited traffic, and low-latency transport.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 500 datacenter proxies with SOCKS5 support in Europe
  • Export my proxy list for TCP applications as JSON
  • Update the allowed IP for my application proxy service
  • Check my workload proxies for inactive or erroring IPs
  • Show the status and billing details for my proxy plans
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Truly an amazing service, 3 years of use with no issues, smooth a lightning fast proxies plus the top notch support. Easy to setup and fair prices. Highly Recommended.

Katona FerencFineProxy internal platformSource

Excellent proxy service! The setup was quick and easy, speeds are fast, and the connection is very stable. I’ve had no issues with downtime, and the dashboard is simple to use

VipaDieg, This yearSource

Traffic never metered

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Customer experience

Been a member since 2015. Over the years I have worked with many other proxy providers as well but Fineproxy has always been my main proxy provider. They are just great. Keep up the good work.

Nail GüzelTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What is a TCP proxy and how does it work?Layer 4 relay

A TCP proxy server acts as an intermediary at the transport layer (Layer 4), forwarding raw TCP connections between clients and destination servers. It establishes two separate connections — one with the client, one with the destination — and relays data between them without inspecting packet contents. This makes TCP proxies protocol-agnostic, suitable for any TCP-based application.

What's the difference between TCP proxy and HTTP proxy?OSI layer

HTTP proxies operate at Layer 7 (application layer), understanding HTTP headers, methods, and can modify requests. TCP proxies work at Layer 4 (transport layer), forwarding raw byte streams without content inspection. Use HTTP proxies for web browsing and scraping. Use TCP proxies (or SOCKS5) for databases, SSH, gaming, and non-HTTP protocols.

What is the PROXY protocol?Preserves client IP

The PROXY protocol is a standard (created by HAProxy) that preserves original client IP addresses when traffic passes through proxies. Without it, backend servers only see the proxy’s IP. The protocol prepends a header containing client IP, destination IP, and port information to the TCP stream, enabling proper logging, authentication, and security decisions.

When should I use a TCP proxy instead of an HTTP proxy?Non-HTTP traffic

Use TCP proxies (or SOCKS5 protocol) when your application doesn’t communicate via HTTP/HTTPS. Common scenarios include: database connections (MySQL, PostgreSQL), SSH tunnels, RDP sessions, email protocols (SMTP, IMAP), gaming servers, VoIP applications, and any custom TCP-based software. HTTP proxies cannot handle these protocols.

Does FineProxy support TCP connections?Use SOCKS5

FineProxy does not provide a raw TCP proxy as a separate product, but every proxy plan includes SOCKS5 support, which fully handles TCP-level connections. SOCKS5 forwards arbitrary TCP traffic — databases, SSH, custom protocols, gaming — while adding authentication and flexible addressing on top. You get both HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS5 access with unlimited bandwidth on the same plan, so you can route any TCP-based application through FineProxy without limitations.

Guide

TCP Proxy Server: How It Works and When You Need It?

2 min readFineProxy network team

A TCP proxy is a server that operates at the transport layer (Layer 4), forwarding raw TCP connections between clients and destination servers. Unlike HTTP proxies that understand and manipulate web traffic, TCP proxies work as transparent tunnels — they relay data packets without inspecting their contents.

This protocol-agnostic approach makes TCP proxies essential for applications beyond web browsing. When your traffic isn’t HTTP-based, a standard web proxy simply won’t work.

How TCP Proxy Differs from HTTP Proxy?

The fundamental difference lies in the OSI layer. HTTP proxies operate at Layer 7 (application layer), parsing headers, cookies, and request methods. TCP proxies function at Layer 4, handling connections based solely on IP addresses and ports.

HTTP proxies understand web traffic semantics. They can cache responses, filter content, and modify headers. TCP proxies see only byte streams — they establish a connection to the destination, then forward data bidirectionally without interpretation.

This distinction determines which proxy type suits your task. Web scraping and browser automation require HTTP/HTTPS proxies. Database connections, SSH sessions, gaming, and custom protocols require TCP-level proxying.

The PROXY Protocol: Preserving Client Information

One challenge with TCP proxy protocol implementations: the destination server sees connections originating from the proxy, not the actual client. The PROXY protocol solves this by prepending client IP information to the TCP stream, allowing backend servers to log and authenticate based on real client addresses.

FineProxy TCP Support

FineProxy does not offer a raw TCP proxy as a standalone product — and in practice, you don’t need one. SOCKS5, supported alongside HTTP/HTTPS on all FineProxy plans, fully covers TCP-level proxying. It wraps any TCP connection — databases, SSH tunnels, gaming, custom protocols — in a standardized handshake, giving you the best unlimited proxy plan to buy for applications that go beyond web traffic. Unlike a bare TCP relay, SOCKS5 adds authentication and flexible addressing while still forwarding raw byte streams without content inspection.

If your task involves web scraping or browser automation, use HTTP/HTTPS mode for optimal performance. For every other TCP-based scenario, switch the same proxy to SOCKS5 — no extra purchase required, same unlimited bandwidth, full protocol flexibility.