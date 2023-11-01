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Static Proxy

Fixed IPv4 for ad accounts and marketplaces: HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 with UDP, unlimited bandwidth, IP allowlist authentication — no session resets.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated static proxy in the United States
  • Export my proxy list as JSON
  • Update the IP allowlist for my proxy service
  • Show the status and next due date for my service
  • Show the invoice details for my proxy plan
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Running accounts

I've been used it for 5+ years and this is a great proxies to work with data scraping/social networks and any other automation projects - fast rotating IPs, almost all proxies are not blocked like in other providers etc. also customer support is quite good.

synk.pitNorton Safe Web, Last yearSource

Everyone has his right for freedom and now I have it too at a very modest price. Since I have got a subscription there was no any problem of speed or inaccessibility and now I can participate in every social activity of my friends abroad. Moreover, no bans of course) Setting up was smooth and easy. FineProxy support is quite responsive and helpful.

Vadim MikoyanFineProxy internal platformSource

Traffic never metered

Awesome proxy service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit. They got affordable prices and geo-targeting options. Easy to pay either with crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinSaasHub, 2+ years agoSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Order minimums

Good proxies, checked. I bought a large IP package, all are alive, work without complaints. More expensive than another provider that I used before, but here is better quality and a larger number of addresses. And it is also convenient that you can pay with crypto, for me this is also a plus. Overall I am satisfied.

VladimmirisDieg, 2+ years agoSource

excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000

IvanTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What's the difference between static and sticky proxy?Static lasts longer

Sticky keeps one IP for a limited time — usually 10 to 30 minutes — then rotates. When the timer runs out, you get a new address whether you’re done or not. Static has no timer. The IP is fixed for the entire rental period. If your workflow regularly runs longer than half an hour, static is what you need.

Can a platform tell when my IP changes mid-session?Yes

Yes. The session cookie was created with one IP. When the next request comes from a different address, the platform sees a mismatch. Most treat this as suspicious — you get logged out, asked to re-verify, or in some cases the account gets flagged. Reddit goes further and shadow-bans accounts that change IPs too frequently.

Dedicated or ISP — which one?Start with dedicated

If the target doesn’t specifically block datacenter addresses, dedicated proxies are cheaper and just as stable. If the platform checks IP type (most social media does), ISP proxies pass the residential check. Start with dedicated. Switch to ISP if you run into blocks.

How many static proxies for multiple accounts?One per account

One per account. 10 accounts = 10 proxies. Sharing one IP across accounts raises the chance a platform links them. Each account needs its own fixed address.

Can I buy static proxy with static IP and use it for both HTTP and SOCKS5?Yes

Yes. Every FineProxy proxy supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 on the same IP. Pick the protocol your application needs. No separate purchase.

Guide

Static vs. Sticky: The Difference Nobody Explains

4 min readFineProxy network team

Ask five proxy providers what “static” means and you’ll get three different answers. Some sell rotating proxies with 30-minute sticky sessions and call them “static.” Others use “static” and “dedicated” interchangeably. The confusion costs people money and accounts.

Here’s the short version. A sticky session keeps one IP for a set window — 10 minutes, 30 minutes, sometimes an hour. When the timer runs out, you get a new address. A static IP proxy server keeps one IP for the entire rental period. Days, weeks, a month. No timer, no rotation, no surprise swap at the worst possible moment.

That “worst possible moment” is the whole point. People don’t search for static proxies because they enjoy reading about proxy types. They search because something broke.

What actually goes wrong when the IP changes

You’re logged into an ad dashboard, adjusting a campaign. Fifteen minutes in, the sticky session expires. Your next click comes from a different IP. The platform sees the same session cookie arriving from a new location. That’s a textbook flag for account compromise — someone else might have stolen your session. You get logged out. Sometimes you get a security alert. Sometimes the account gets temporarily locked.

Or you’re managing marketplace listings. Upload a product photo, edit the description, hit save — and the IP changed between the edit and the save. The platform doesn’t process it. You start over.

Reddit takes it further. Users on Hacker News confirmed that Reddit shadow-bans accounts when the IP changes more than once a day. Not a hard ban — your posts just stop appearing to everyone else. You don’t even know it happened until you check from a different browser.

These aren’t edge cases. They’re the normal experience of anyone using rotating or short-sticky proxies for tasks that need continuity.

When you need static and when you don’t

Not every task needs a fixed address. If you’re scraping product pages, checking search rankings, or collecting public data — rotating proxies are better. Each request from a fresh IP keeps the density low and avoids per-address rate limits.

Static matters when identity matters. One account, one IP, no changes. Social media profiles, ad accounts, marketplace stores, email accounts — anything where the platform builds a behavioral profile tied to your connection. Switch the IP and the profile breaks.

It also matters for IP allowlisting. Plenty of APIs, dashboards, and partner tools only accept connections from pre-registered addresses. A rotating proxy fails the check every time the address changes. A static one passes every time because it doesn’t.

And it matters for anything longer than a quick page load. Form submissions that take 20 minutes. Video uploads. Bulk operations in admin panels. Multi-step checkouts. If the task takes longer than a sticky session window, you need an address that outlasts it.

What FineProxy offers

Two product lines, both genuinely static — the IP stays yours for the full rental period:

Dedicated proxies — datacenter IPv4, exclusively yours. Nobody else on FineProxy or any other service uses it while you’re renting. The best cheap static proxy providers charge $2-5/IP for this; FineProxy’s pricing is competitive and every IP includes unlimited bandwidth.

ISP proxies — residential IP from a real Internet Service Provider, hosted on our servers. Same stability, but the address traces back to a consumer ISP in WHOIS. Platforms that flag datacenter ranges treat these with more trust.

Both support HTTP, HTTPS (individual SSL certificate per IP), and static SOCKS proxy — full SOCKS5 with UDP. Unlimited bandwidth, up to 500 Mbps. IP binding authentication, with optional login/password over a /21 subnet mask.

We own the servers and the IPs. Not resold from a third-party pool.