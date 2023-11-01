Static Proxy

Ask five proxy providers what “static” means and you’ll get three different answers. Some sell rotating proxies with 30-minute sticky sessions and call them “static.” Others use “static” and “dedicated” interchangeably. The confusion costs people money and accounts.

Here’s the short version. A sticky session keeps one IP for a set window — 10 minutes, 30 minutes, sometimes an hour. When the timer runs out, you get a new address. A static IP proxy server keeps one IP for the entire rental period. Days, weeks, a month. No timer, no rotation, no surprise swap at the worst possible moment.

That “worst possible moment” is the whole point. People don’t search for static proxies because they enjoy reading about proxy types. They search because something broke.

What actually goes wrong when the IP changes

You’re logged into an ad dashboard, adjusting a campaign. Fifteen minutes in, the sticky session expires. Your next click comes from a different IP. The platform sees the same session cookie arriving from a new location. That’s a textbook flag for account compromise — someone else might have stolen your session. You get logged out. Sometimes you get a security alert. Sometimes the account gets temporarily locked.

Or you’re managing marketplace listings. Upload a product photo, edit the description, hit save — and the IP changed between the edit and the save. The platform doesn’t process it. You start over.

Reddit takes it further. Users on Hacker News confirmed that Reddit shadow-bans accounts when the IP changes more than once a day. Not a hard ban — your posts just stop appearing to everyone else. You don’t even know it happened until you check from a different browser.

These aren’t edge cases. They’re the normal experience of anyone using rotating or short-sticky proxies for tasks that need continuity.

When you need static and when you don’t

Not every task needs a fixed address. If you’re scraping product pages, checking search rankings, or collecting public data — rotating proxies are better. Each request from a fresh IP keeps the density low and avoids per-address rate limits.

Static matters when identity matters. One account, one IP, no changes. Social media profiles, ad accounts, marketplace stores, email accounts — anything where the platform builds a behavioral profile tied to your connection. Switch the IP and the profile breaks.

It also matters for IP allowlisting. Plenty of APIs, dashboards, and partner tools only accept connections from pre-registered addresses. A rotating proxy fails the check every time the address changes. A static one passes every time because it doesn’t.

And it matters for anything longer than a quick page load. Form submissions that take 20 minutes. Video uploads. Bulk operations in admin panels. Multi-step checkouts. If the task takes longer than a sticky session window, you need an address that outlasts it.

What FineProxy offers

Two product lines, both genuinely static — the IP stays yours for the full rental period:

Dedicated proxies — datacenter IPv4, exclusively yours. Nobody else on FineProxy or any other service uses it while you’re renting. The best cheap static proxy providers charge $2-5/IP for this; FineProxy’s pricing is competitive and every IP includes unlimited bandwidth.

ISP proxies — residential IP from a real Internet Service Provider, hosted on our servers. Same stability, but the address traces back to a consumer ISP in WHOIS. Platforms that flag datacenter ranges treat these with more trust.

Both support HTTP, HTTPS (individual SSL certificate per IP), and static SOCKS proxy — full SOCKS5 with UDP. Unlimited bandwidth, up to 500 Mbps. IP binding authentication, with optional login/password over a /21 subnet mask.