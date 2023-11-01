Proxy with Authentication

Every proxy connection needs some way to prove you’re authorized to use it. The two standard approaches: register your IP and skip credentials, or authenticate with a proxy server login username password authentication pair on every request.

IP-only auth works great when your address never changes. But on a home connection, a laptop that moves between networks, or a VPS with a dynamic IP — you need something that doesn’t break when the address shifts. That’s where login/password comes in.

How credential-based auth works

When your software connects to a proxy, the proxy asks for proof of access. With HTTP proxy authentication, the client sends a Proxy-Authorization header containing your username and password encoded in Base64. The proxy checks the credentials, and if they match, traffic flows. Here is the same setup with curl:

bash curl -x http://username:password@proxy-address:port https://example.com

And with the Python requests library:

python requests.get( "https://example.com", proxies={"https": "http://username:password@proxy-address:port"}, )

With socks5 proxy username and password authentication, the process is slightly different. SOCKS5 handles credentials during its own handshake — a separate step before any web traffic starts. The client announces it wants to authenticate, sends the login and password, and the proxy responds with success or failure. Only after that does the actual connection begin.

Both methods achieve the same goal: prove you’re allowed to use the proxy, regardless of which IP address you’re connecting from.

Why use credentials instead of IP-only

IP-only mode is simpler — no secrets, nothing to configure in your software. But it requires a static public address. The moment your ISP rotates your IP, access breaks until you update the whitelist.

Login/password authentication removes that dependency. Your proxy pass works from any network: the office, a coffee shop, a different country. As long as the credentials are correct and your IP falls within the /21 subnet of your registered address, the connection goes through. Most proxy providers lock credential auth to a single whitelisted IP or a tiny /32 range — FineProxy’s /21 subnet approach covers 2,048 addresses, so dynamic IP rotations almost never break your session, giving you a level of flexibility that’s rare in the market.

This matters for:

Laptops and devices that move between Wi-Fi networks

Home connections where the ISP assigns a new address daily

Teams where multiple people connect from different locations

CI/CD pipelines running on cloud instances with changing IPs

How it works at FineProxy

IP registration is mandatory on our platform — it’s the foundation of how our system identifies customers. When you add login/password authentication on top, the proxy accepts connections from any IP within the /21 subnet of your registered address.

That’s 2,048 addresses. Most ISPs rotate dynamic IPs within a much narrower range, so in practice your connection keeps working without any manual updates.

FineProxy supports credentials over all protocols we offer: HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. For HTTPS, each IP has its own SSL certificate, so the encrypted connection between your client and the proxy stays secure even with credential-based auth.

Your credentials are available in the dashboard immediately after purchase. Format is straightforward: username:password@proxy-address:port for HTTP/HTTPS, or configured in your SOCKS5 client’s auth settings.

After purchase, credentials appear in your dashboard instantly — format is username:password@address:port, ready to paste into your browser, script, or automation tool.

Keeping credentials safe

The downside of login/password auth is that credentials exist — and anything that exists can leak. A few practical rules:

Use environment variables instead of hardcoding credentials in scripts. This keeps the password out of your source code:

bash export HTTPS_PROXY="http://user:pass@proxy:port"

Never commit proxy credentials to a Git repository. Even private repos get shared, cloned, and backed up to places you don’t control.