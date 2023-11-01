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Proxy with Authentication

HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 proxies with login/password auth — works across dynamic IPs via /21 subnet (2,048 addresses), unlimited traffic

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Use proxies with login and password.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 datacenter proxies with username and password in Europe
  • Rotate the password for my login-protected proxy service
  • Update the registered IP for my proxy service
  • Export my authenticated HTTP proxy list as JSON
  • Show the status and billing details for my credential-based proxies
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Traffic never metered

Previously, I used a different service. But thanks to colleagues’ tips, I found this service. Speed ​​and unlimited traffic are impressive (in comparison with other services). I use six months, while problems did not arise. Customer support is always available. Even the control panel pleased me. I will recommend to the rest of my acquaintances. Thank you!

Ирина КоваленкоFineProxy internal platformSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Locations and stock

Good selection of GEOs. Prices are slightly cheaper than other services. Proxies are fast, stable, and easy to use, making them reliable over time. A great choice for anyone looking for quality at a reasonable price.

YomiDevDieg, This yearSource

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Customer experience

This is a very good and cheap agent, I have bought more than once, I highly recommend it

fwefwSaasHub, Last yearSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What does "within the /21 subnet" mean?2,048 addresses

When you register your IP with FineProxy, credential-based access is allowed not just from that exact address, but from any IP in the same /21 network. The /21 subnet mask is 255.255.248.0 — that’s a block of 2,048 addresses. For example, if your registered IP is 203.0.113.45, the /21 network is 203.0.112.0 through 203.0.119.255. Any outgoing IP from that range will work with your login and password.

My ISP changed my IP, but it stayed within /21. Do I need to do anything?No

No. Authentication keeps working automatically. The /21 range covers the typical address rotation most ISPs do within their own pools. You won’t even notice the change.

How do I find out what my /21 subnet is?Use subnet calculator

Check your current public IP on any “what is my IP” site, then use a free subnet calculator — enter the address with /21 and it will show you the full range. If your ISP’s dynamic address stays inside that range (which it usually does), login/password auth will work without interruption.

What happens if my IP moves outside the /21 range?Update registered IP

The proxy will reject the connection. You’ll need to log into your FineProxy dashboard and update the registered IP address. The change takes effect within up to 5 minutes.

Which protocols support login/password authentication?All three protocols

FineProxy supports credentials over HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. For HTTP and HTTPS, your client sends the credentials via the Proxy-Authorization header. SOCKS5 handles authentication during its own handshake before any traffic starts. The setup format is the same across protocols: username, password, proxy address, and port.

My software doesn't have a field for proxy login. What do I do?Use proxy URL

Many tools accept credentials as part of the proxy URL: http://username:password@address:port. This works in browser settings, environment variables, and most programming libraries. If your tool only accepts an address and port with no auth fields, check whether it supports the URL format — most do.

Guide

Proxy Login and Password: When You Need Credentials and How They Work

4 min readFineProxy network team

Every proxy connection needs some way to prove you’re authorized to use it. The two standard approaches: register your IP and skip credentials, or authenticate with a proxy server login username password authentication pair on every request.

IP-only auth works great when your address never changes. But on a home connection, a laptop that moves between networks, or a VPS with a dynamic IP — you need something that doesn’t break when the address shifts. That’s where login/password comes in.

How credential-based auth works

When your software connects to a proxy, the proxy asks for proof of access. With HTTP proxy authentication, the client sends a Proxy-Authorization header containing your username and password encoded in Base64. The proxy checks the credentials, and if they match, traffic flows. Here is the same setup with curl:

bash
curl -x http://username:password@proxy-address:port https://example.com

And with the Python requests library:

python
requests.get(
    "https://example.com",
    proxies={"https": "http://username:password@proxy-address:port"},
)

With socks5 proxy username and password authentication, the process is slightly different. SOCKS5 handles credentials during its own handshake — a separate step before any web traffic starts. The client announces it wants to authenticate, sends the login and password, and the proxy responds with success or failure. Only after that does the actual connection begin.

Both methods achieve the same goal: prove you’re allowed to use the proxy, regardless of which IP address you’re connecting from.

Why use credentials instead of IP-only

IP-only mode is simpler — no secrets, nothing to configure in your software. But it requires a static public address. The moment your ISP rotates your IP, access breaks until you update the whitelist.

Login/password authentication removes that dependency. Your proxy pass works from any network: the office, a coffee shop, a different country. As long as the credentials are correct and your IP falls within the /21 subnet of your registered address, the connection goes through. Most proxy providers lock credential auth to a single whitelisted IP or a tiny /32 range — FineProxy’s /21 subnet approach covers 2,048 addresses, so dynamic IP rotations almost never break your session, giving you a level of flexibility that’s rare in the market.

This matters for:

  • Laptops and devices that move between Wi-Fi networks
  • Home connections where the ISP assigns a new address daily
  • Teams where multiple people connect from different locations
  • CI/CD pipelines running on cloud instances with changing IPs

How it works at FineProxy

IP registration is mandatory on our platform — it’s the foundation of how our system identifies customers. When you add login/password authentication on top, the proxy accepts connections from any IP within the /21 subnet of your registered address.

That’s 2,048 addresses. Most ISPs rotate dynamic IPs within a much narrower range, so in practice your connection keeps working without any manual updates.

FineProxy supports credentials over all protocols we offer: HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. For HTTPS, each IP has its own SSL certificate, so the encrypted connection between your client and the proxy stays secure even with credential-based auth.

Your credentials are available in the dashboard immediately after purchase. Format is straightforward: username:password@proxy-address:port for HTTP/HTTPS, or configured in your SOCKS5 client’s auth settings.

After purchase, credentials appear in your dashboard instantly — format is username:password@address:port, ready to paste into your browser, script, or automation tool.

Keeping credentials safe

The downside of login/password auth is that credentials exist — and anything that exists can leak. A few practical rules:

Use environment variables instead of hardcoding credentials in scripts. This keeps the password out of your source code:

bash
export HTTPS_PROXY="http://user:pass@proxy:port"

Never commit proxy credentials to a Git repository. Even private repos get shared, cloned, and backed up to places you don’t control.

If your tool supports it, pull credentials from a secrets manager at runtime rather than storing them in config files.