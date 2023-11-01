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Shared Proxy

3–5 users per IP, 100K+ owned IPv4 addresses, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 and API access — built for high-volume scraping and price monitoring.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Choose a shared datacenter or ISP proxy.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 1,000 shared datacenter IPs in Europe for price monitoring
  • Export my shared proxy list as JSON
  • Filter my shared proxy list by country or subnet
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my shared proxy package
  • Refresh my shared proxy list when the next free swap is available
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

Fineproxy is a solid proxy provider with a good selection of servers worldwide. I’ve used their services for several months, mainly for SEO tools and market research, and the performance has been consistently reliable. Connection speed is fast, and IPs are rarely flagged or blocked. Their dashboard is easy to navigate, and setting up proxies is straightforward. Customer support is professional and replies quickly to inquiries. The pricing structure is competitive, especially for bulk packages. Overall, Fineproxy.org delivers excellent value and dependable service for both personal and business use.

KavieDieg, Last yearSource

FineProxy.Org is a fantastic service with fast and reliable proxies, affordable prices, and outstanding customer support. Highly recommended for all!

Konkea208SaasHub, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

Affordable EU proxies. The only proxy provider that still keeps their prices low. Was looking all across the Internet for something like this and it turned out to be the cheapest proxy provider with unlimited bandwidth.

Wowser BrowserTrustpilot, This yearSource

Previously, I used a different service. But thanks to colleagues’ tips, I found this service. Speed ​​and unlimited traffic are impressive (in comparison with other services). I use six months, while problems did not arise. Customer support is always available. Even the control panel pleased me. I will recommend to the rest of my acquaintances. Thank you!

Ирина КоваленкоFineProxy internal platformSource

Locations and stock

Great proxy products and service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones, affordable prices and geo-targeting option. Various payment options: crypto, PayPal or cards

chyxbenc9929Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

FineProxy has been a reliable tool for my business needs. The proxies are fast, stable, and accessible from many locations. It’s affordable and the customer service team is responsive and knowledgeable. Highly recommended for anyone needing. read this and write another onle

W3sazzadProxyRate, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
Why are my shared proxies already blocked on a specific site?Bad neighbor effect

The site has seen that IP before — from another user who hit it too hard or got flagged. That’s the bad neighbor effect. The proxy isn’t broken; the address has history on that particular target. Switching to a different IP from the pool usually fixes it. If you’re blocked consistently on the same site, your target probably needs dedicated IPs rather than shared.

How many people share one IP address?Three to five

At FineProxy — 3 to 5 clients per address, depending on location. That’s it. Some resellers pack dozens of users onto one IP with zero monitoring. With a hard cap on neighbors and a pool of 100,000+ owned addresses, the load stays low and IP reputation stays intact.

Is there a real speed difference between shared and dedicated?Barely

On well-managed infrastructure — barely. Shared proxies on FineProxy’s network run on the same hardware and channels as dedicated ones. The practical difference is in IP reputation, not bandwidth. If a target throttles your shared IP because of its history, that feels like a “speed” problem but it’s actually a reputation issue.

Can I use shared proxies for account management?Only light security

For platforms with light security (forums, smaller services) — yes, one IP per account. For Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or anything with aggressive detection — no. Those platforms track IP history per account and flag datacenter addresses. Use ISP proxies or dedicated for social media work.

Looking for the cheapest shared proxy for sale — what's the catch?Overuse or limits

The cheapest options usually mean resold IPs from overused pools, per-GB traffic limits that add up fast, or both. A low per-IP price loses its point when you hit traffic caps. Check for unlimited traffic and owned infrastructure — those two factors matter more than the sticker price.

Guide

What Separates a Good Shared Proxy Pool from a Bad One

3 min readFineProxy network team

FineProxy sells shared proxy packages where each IP is split across 3 to 5 clients maximum, depending on location — not the dozens typical of reseller networks. The pool is 100,000+ owned IPv4 addresses with unlimited traffic. When you buy shared proxy server access, fewer neighbors per address means cleaner IPs and less chance of inheriting someone else’s blacklist history.

The bad neighbor problem

The #1 complaint about shared proxies: you buy a batch and half the IPs are already flagged on your target site. This happens because another user on the same address, your “neighbor”, got it blacklisted before you showed up. The IP works as a proxy. It just carries someone else’s reputation.

With only 3-5 clients per address, the odds of landing next to an abusive neighbor drop dramatically compared to pools where dozens share the same IP. Pool size matters too. A provider with 5,000 IPs across 20 subnets gives you far fewer options than one with 100,000+ across hundreds. More subnets means your address is less likely to sit next to a burned one in the same /24 range — and /24 blocks are how most anti-bot systems ban datacenter proxies. FineProxy owns its entire IPv4 pool. We don’t buy blocks from upstream providers, so we see exactly how each address gets used and pull overloaded IPs out of rotation before they affect the rest.

Where shared proxies make sense

Price monitoring and e-commerce scraping. SEO rank tracking and backlink crawling. Ad verification across regions. General data collection from sites without aggressive bot detection.

These are volume tasks where cost per IP matters more than exclusivity, and a cheap shared datacenter proxy handles them fine. The common pattern: high request count, low sensitivity per individual request, targets that don’t run enterprise-grade anti-bot systems.

Where they fall apart

Social media accounts — platforms flag datacenter ranges and track IP history per account. Sneaker sites and ticketing — some of the most aggressive anti-bot systems online. Long-running sessions tied to one identity — other traffic on the same address creates noise that trips detection.

For these, dedicated proxies are the right tool. One user per IP, clean history, no neighbors.

The speed question

“Shared means slow” is a myth from overloaded reseller networks where dozens of clients hammer the same address. With 3-5 users per IP, the bottleneck is almost always the target site’s response time, not the proxy channel. A fast IPv4 shared proxy on a large network performs nearly identical to a dedicated one for most tasks — the real difference shows up in IP reputation, not raw throughput.

What to look for

Want to try the service on your own workload? Configure and pay for Proxies for 48 hours, then run the benchmarks above on your own tasks.