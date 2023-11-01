FineProxy sells shared proxy packages where each IP is split across 3 to 5 clients maximum, depending on location — not the dozens typical of reseller networks. The pool is 100,000+ owned IPv4 addresses with unlimited traffic. When you buy shared proxy server access, fewer neighbors per address means cleaner IPs and less chance of inheriting someone else’s blacklist history.
The bad neighbor problem
The #1 complaint about shared proxies: you buy a batch and half the IPs are already flagged on your target site. This happens because another user on the same address, your “neighbor”, got it blacklisted before you showed up. The IP works as a proxy. It just carries someone else’s reputation.
With only 3-5 clients per address, the odds of landing next to an abusive neighbor drop dramatically compared to pools where dozens share the same IP. Pool size matters too. A provider with 5,000 IPs across 20 subnets gives you far fewer options than one with 100,000+ across hundreds. More subnets means your address is less likely to sit next to a burned one in the same /24 range — and /24 blocks are how most anti-bot systems ban datacenter proxies. FineProxy owns its entire IPv4 pool. We don’t buy blocks from upstream providers, so we see exactly how each address gets used and pull overloaded IPs out of rotation before they affect the rest.
Where shared proxies make sense
Price monitoring and e-commerce scraping. SEO rank tracking and backlink crawling. Ad verification across regions. General data collection from sites without aggressive bot detection.
These are volume tasks where cost per IP matters more than exclusivity, and a cheap shared datacenter proxy handles them fine. The common pattern: high request count, low sensitivity per individual request, targets that don’t run enterprise-grade anti-bot systems.
Where they fall apart
Social media accounts — platforms flag datacenter ranges and track IP history per account. Sneaker sites and ticketing — some of the most aggressive anti-bot systems online. Long-running sessions tied to one identity — other traffic on the same address creates noise that trips detection.
For these, dedicated proxies are the right tool. One user per IP, clean history, no neighbors.
The speed question
“Shared means slow” is a myth from overloaded reseller networks where dozens of clients hammer the same address. With 3-5 users per IP, the bottleneck is almost always the target site’s response time, not the proxy channel. A fast IPv4 shared proxy on a large network performs nearly identical to a dedicated one for most tasks — the real difference shows up in IP reputation, not raw throughput.
What to look for
Want to try the service on your own workload? Configure and pay for Proxies for 48 hours, then run the benchmarks above on your own tasks.