IP Authentication Proxy
No-credential IPv4 proxies: whitelist up to 5 IPs, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support, /21 subnet tolerance for dynamic addresses, changes apply within 5 minutes.
Build with IP whitelisting.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
Loading current plans…
Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.
Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.
|Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, shared
|DedicatedPersonal, from a single IP
|ISPStatic ISP-registered addresses
|RotatingBilled in API credits
|Best for
|Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
|Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
|Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
|Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
|People per address
|Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
|1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
|Up to 5
|Shared pool
|Platform trust
|StandardDatacenter ASN
|High — exclusive
|High — ISP registered
|Varies by pool
|Price from
|$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
|$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
|$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
|$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
|Minimum order
|100 IPs
|1 IP
|100 IPs
|2.5M credits
|Address tenure
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Static for the term
|Changes per request
|Bandwidth
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|Unmetered
|CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
|UDP / voice calls
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Optional add-on
|Not available
|Protocols
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
|HTTP, SOCKS5
|Authentication
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
|API key
|See plans
|See dedicated plans
|See ISP plans
|See plans
Package datacenter
Sold in blocks, shared
Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.
Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.
StandardDatacenter ASN
$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Dedicated
Personal, from a single IP
Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.
1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.
High — exclusive
$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.
1 IP
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
ISP
Static ISP-registered addresses
Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.
Up to 5
High — ISP registered
$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly
100 IPs
Static for the term
Unmetered
Optional add-on
HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5
IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.
Rotating
Billed in API credits
Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
Shared pool
Varies by pool
$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
2.5M credits
Changes per request
CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
Not available
HTTP, SOCKS5
API key
Proxies for 48 hours
Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.
Top Proxy Locations
The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.
Connect once.
Then just ask.
FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.
Then just say
- Buy 5,000 IP-authenticated datacenter proxies in the World Mix
- Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my no-credential proxy service
- Add a second public IP to my proxy subscription whitelist
- Export my IP-authorized proxy list as JSON
- Show the status of my IP-authenticated proxy services
{
"mcpServers": {
"fineproxy": {
"url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
}
}
}
}
Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.
What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask
Spend your money
Six tools touch the balance and all six need
wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.
Pay more than quoted
Every purchase carries
expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.
Cancel on a whim
The two irreversible tools refuse to run without
confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.
Charge you twice
Money calls take an
idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.
Manual setup
Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.
Systems
Browsers
Apps
Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.
FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.
Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.
500 Mbps
per proxy in standard remote-server tests
99.97%
of connections established across 1,973,500 requests
96
concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation
0
bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan
Dedicated AMD EPYC
Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.
Own subnets
IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.
80 Gbps uplink
Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.
Tier III / IV
Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.
Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.
Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.
Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.
Support
FineProxy is a well-established proxy provider that has been around since 2011. They offer a variety of proxy solutions, including IPv4, mobile, and residential proxies. Users have praised FineProxy for its high-speed and stable connections. The customer support team is known for being quick and professional.
Top proxy service! Different proxy types including rotating ones, affordable prices, geo-targeting option. Easy to pay with crypto, PayPal or cards. You request a free trial through support
Traffic never metered
They provides high-speed, secure proxies with unlimited bandwidth, affordable pricing, and a user-friendly experience for all users. It’s a really nice service, I recommend fineproxy.org 100%.
While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.
Customer experience
One of the best proxy services I have used plus 30 day accounts, every 7 days a refresh of the list highly recommended.
What is IP authentication?No credentials
Instead of sending a username and password with every proxy request, you register your public IP address in your FineProxy account. Any connection from that address is authorized automatically — no credentials needed. The proxy identifies you by your IP, not by a login.
Which proxy types support IP authentication at FineProxy?Datacenter and ISP
IP authentication is available on our datacenter and ISP proxy plans. Both types work the same way — you whitelist your public IP in the dashboard, and connections from that address are authorized without credentials. Residential proxies are not offered with IP-based authentication.
What if my ISP gives me a dynamic IP that changes?Use credentials
Pure IP auth (without credentials) requires a static address. But FineProxy also supports login/password authentication. IP registration is still mandatory — that’s how our platform works — but with credentials enabled, your connection stays alive as long as your address moves within a /21 subnet of the registered IP. If it shifts beyond that range, update the registered address in your dashboard. The change takes effect within up to 5 minutes.
Can I connect from multiple machines or IPs?Up to five
Yes. In your FineProxy dashboard you can add several public IPs to the same proxy subscription. By default one IP is registered, but you can whitelist up to 5 addresses by contacting our technical support. Requests from any of those registered addresses go through without credentials.
Which tools work with IP-authenticated proxies?Any proxy tool
Any tool that can route traffic through an HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS5 proxy works with IP authentication — including curl, wget, Python requests, Scrapy, Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, and system-level proxy settings on Linux, macOS, or Windows. Because no Proxy-Authorization header is needed, IP auth is especially useful for tools and environments that don’t have a built-in field for proxy credentials, such as certain browser profiles, embedded devices, or CI/CD runners where you set the proxy via environment variable only.
How quickly does a new IP registration take effect?Within five minutes
Up to 5 minutes. Once the update propagates, new connections from the registered address are authorized automatically. You generally don’t need to restart your software — reconnecting is enough.
My proxy stopped working. How do I check if it's an IP issue?Compare public IP
Open any “what is my IP” site from the same machine you’re using for the proxy. Compare the address you see with the one registered in your FineProxy dashboard. If they don’t match — your external IP changed. Update the registered address or switch to login/password mode. Also check whether your traffic is going through a VPN or mobile hotspot that uses a different external IP than you expect.
Is IP auth more secure than login/password?Partly
In one specific way — yes. There are no credentials to leak. No passwords in config files, no secrets in command history, no Proxy-Authorization headers flying across the network. The downside is that anyone on your network sharing the same public IP could theoretically access the proxy. For most setups — a dedicated server, an office with a fixed IP — that’s not a concern.
How many IPs can I add to the whitelist?Up to five
You can register up to 5 IP addresses per subscription. To add more than the default single address, contact FineProxy technical support — they’ll update your whitelist, and the changes take effect within up to 5 minutes.