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IP Authentication Proxy

No-credential IPv4 proxies: whitelist up to 5 IPs, HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 support, /21 subnet tolerance for dynamic addresses, changes apply within 5 minutes.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build with IP whitelisting.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Package datacenter.

Recommended herePackage datacenterSold in blocks, sharedDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy 5,000 IP-authenticated datacenter proxies in the World Mix
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my no-credential proxy service
  • Add a second public IP to my proxy subscription whitelist
  • Export my IP-authorized proxy list as JSON
  • Show the status of my IP-authenticated proxy services
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Support

FineProxy is a well-established proxy provider that has been around since 2011. They offer a variety of proxy solutions, including IPv4, mobile, and residential proxies. Users have praised FineProxy for its high-speed and stable connections. The customer support team is known for being quick and professional.

mahbuburSaasHub, Last yearSource

Top proxy service! Different proxy types including rotating ones, affordable prices, geo-targeting option. Easy to pay with crypto, PayPal or cards. You request a free trial through support

Vladimir AkimkinDieg, 2+ years agoSource

Traffic never metered

They provides high-speed, secure proxies with unlimited bandwidth, affordable pricing, and a user-friendly experience for all users. It’s a really nice service, I recommend fineproxy.org 100%.

DJFineProxy internal platformSource

While other providers charge per GB or even per request, these guys stay true to their mission and offer reasonably priced datacenter proxies with unlimited bandwidth. Looked all over the internet for a service like this and quite glad I found them.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Customer experience

One of the best proxy services I have used plus 30 day accounts, every 7 days a refresh of the list highly recommended.

ChrisTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What is IP authentication?No credentials

Instead of sending a username and password with every proxy request, you register your public IP address in your FineProxy account. Any connection from that address is authorized automatically — no credentials needed. The proxy identifies you by your IP, not by a login.

Which proxy types support IP authentication at FineProxy?Datacenter and ISP

IP authentication is available on our datacenter and ISP proxy plans. Both types work the same way — you whitelist your public IP in the dashboard, and connections from that address are authorized without credentials. Residential proxies are not offered with IP-based authentication.

What if my ISP gives me a dynamic IP that changes?Use credentials

Pure IP auth (without credentials) requires a static address. But FineProxy also supports login/password authentication. IP registration is still mandatory — that’s how our platform works — but with credentials enabled, your connection stays alive as long as your address moves within a /21 subnet of the registered IP. If it shifts beyond that range, update the registered address in your dashboard. The change takes effect within up to 5 minutes.

Can I connect from multiple machines or IPs?Up to five

Yes. In your FineProxy dashboard you can add several public IPs to the same proxy subscription. By default one IP is registered, but you can whitelist up to 5 addresses by contacting our technical support. Requests from any of those registered addresses go through without credentials.

Which tools work with IP-authenticated proxies?Any proxy tool

Any tool that can route traffic through an HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS5 proxy works with IP authentication — including curl, wget, Python requests, Scrapy, Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, and system-level proxy settings on Linux, macOS, or Windows. Because no Proxy-Authorization header is needed, IP auth is especially useful for tools and environments that don’t have a built-in field for proxy credentials, such as certain browser profiles, embedded devices, or CI/CD runners where you set the proxy via environment variable only.

How quickly does a new IP registration take effect?Within five minutes

Up to 5 minutes. Once the update propagates, new connections from the registered address are authorized automatically. You generally don’t need to restart your software — reconnecting is enough.

My proxy stopped working. How do I check if it's an IP issue?Compare public IP

Open any “what is my IP” site from the same machine you’re using for the proxy. Compare the address you see with the one registered in your FineProxy dashboard. If they don’t match — your external IP changed. Update the registered address or switch to login/password mode. Also check whether your traffic is going through a VPN or mobile hotspot that uses a different external IP than you expect.

Is IP auth more secure than login/password?Partly

In one specific way — yes. There are no credentials to leak. No passwords in config files, no secrets in command history, no Proxy-Authorization headers flying across the network. The downside is that anyone on your network sharing the same public IP could theoretically access the proxy. For most setups — a dedicated server, an office with a fixed IP — that’s not a concern.

How many IPs can I add to the whitelist?Up to five

You can register up to 5 IP addresses per subscription. To add more than the default single address, contact FineProxy technical support — they’ll update your whitelist, and the changes take effect within up to 5 minutes.