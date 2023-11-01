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Premium Proxy

Exclusive IPv4 proxies with elite anonymity by default: HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5, clean subnets across 20+ countries, 500 Mbps per IP, unlimited traffic.

Configure your plan →Proxies for 48 hours
UnmeteredNo per-GB fees
AMD EPYCLatest-generation server hardware
Up to 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvision and manage by API

Build your elite proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Four ways to buy proxies.
One fits this workload.

Every FineProxy address uses IPv4. Datacenter, dedicated, and ISP proxies remain static for the plan term; rotating proxies change with each request. Static plans include unmetered traffic. The highlighted option matches this page’s primary use case: Dedicated.

Package datacenterSold in blocks, sharedRecommended hereDedicatedPersonal, from a single IPISPStatic ISP-registered addressesRotatingBilled in API credits
Best forBots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.
People per addressUp to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.Up to 5Shared pool
Platform trustStandardDatacenter ASNHigh — exclusiveHigh — ISP registeredVaries by pool
Price from$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Minimum order100 IPs1 IP100 IPs2.5M credits
Address tenureStatic for the termStatic for the termStatic for the termChanges per request
BandwidthUnmeteredUnmeteredUnmeteredCreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.
UDP / voice callsOptional add-onOptional add-onOptional add-onNot available
ProtocolsHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AuthenticationIP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.API key
See plansSee dedicated plansSee ISP plansSee plans
Recommended here

Dedicated

Personal, from a single IP

Best for

Long-lived account sessionsOne address per profile, used only by you.

People per address

1 — youNobody else uses it for the whole term.

Platform trust

High — exclusive

Price from

$12 / 100 IPsBuy exactly what you need.

Minimum order

1 IP

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See dedicated plans

Package datacenter

Sold in blocks, shared

Best for

Bots and monitoring at volumeFor work without a persistent account.

People per address

Up to 5Reputation depends partly on your neighbours.

Platform trust

StandardDatacenter ASN

Price from

$12 / 100 IPs$0.12 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See plans

ISP

Static ISP-registered addresses

Best for

Targets that judge the ASNRegistered to an internet provider.

People per address

Up to 5

Platform trust

High — ISP registered

Price from

$30 / 100 IPs$0.30 per address, monthly

Minimum order

100 IPs

Address tenure

Static for the term

Bandwidth

Unmetered

UDP / voice calls

Optional add-on

Protocols

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Authentication

IP allowlistLogin and password can be added.

See ISP plans

Rotating

Billed in API credits

Best for

Collection, not accountsA persistent session should not change address.

People per address

Shared pool

Platform trust

Varies by pool

Price from

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Minimum order

2.5M credits

Address tenure

Changes per request

Bandwidth

CreditsBilled per request, not per gigabyte.

UDP / voice calls

Not available

Protocols

HTTP, SOCKS5

Authentication

API key

See plans

Proxies for 48 hours

Build a plan for your task and test the proxies in real work. Pay for the selected configuration for 48 hours—the price is calculated during setup.

Proxies for 48 hours

Top Proxy Locations

The eight proxy locations FineProxy customers choose most often.

View all locations

Connect once.
Then just ask.

FineProxy runs a native MCP server: paste one URL into your agent and it gets 49 cabinet tools — buying, renewals, IP rotation, allowlists, usage analytics, invoices, and support. The same operations are available through a REST API if you would rather write the calls yourself.

Then just say

  • Buy one dedicated premium proxy in Germany
  • Export my high quality proxy list as JSON
  • Allowlist 203.0.113.7 for my dedicated proxy service
  • Show the status of my exclusive proxy services
  • Replace a dedicated IP when the next free swap is available
Learn more Create an API key
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude after saving the configuration. FineProxy’s 49 tools will then appear in the available tool list.

What the agent won’t do — whatever you ask

Spend your money

Six tools touch the balance and all six need wallet:spend. Leave it off the key and the agent can run everything else.

Pay more than quoted

Every purchase carries expected_total_cents from the quote. A cent of drift and the call is rejected, with nothing charged.

Cancel on a whim

The two irreversible tools refuse to run without confirm=true. Termination cannot happen as a side effect.

Charge you twice

Money calls take an idempotency_key. A retry after a timeout settles the same charge, not a second one.

MCP: 49 tools · 9 permission scopesJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · statelessREST API: 49 operations · OpenAPI 3.1

Manual setup

Choose your operating system, browser, or proxy application for a step-by-step setup guide.

ALL INTEGRATIONS

Systems

Browsers

Apps

Built for speed.
Traffic never metered.

FineProxy sustained up to 500 Mbps in our standard remote-server tests. In scraping workloads, the target site’s rate limit—not the proxy—was usually the ceiling.

Test method: 1,973,500 connection attempts plus concurrency runs of up to 96 threads through one proxy IP.

500 Mbps

per proxy in standard remote-server tests

99.97%

of connections established across 1,973,500 requests

96

concurrent threads on one IP with no degradation

0

bandwidth caps — unlimited traffic on every plan

Dedicated AMD EPYC

Our own servers, with no shared-VPS neighbours competing for the port.

Own subnets

IPs come from ranges we hold ourselves, not resold from another provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Capacity headroom per server—not a promise for a single proxy session.

Tier III / IV

Data centres with redundant power and cooling across our locations.

Test notes

Actual throughput depends on the route, destination, network conditions, and the configuration and performance of the user’s equipment. A laptop on a 500 Mbps home internet connection reached approximately 468 Mbps in practice, while remote servers reached up to 500 Mbps in standard tests. In exceptional tests from properly configured high-performance servers in Europe and the US, throughput reached up to 700 Mbps; this is not a typical per-session result.

Every claim on this page, in someone else’s words.

Relevant customer feedback, selected from one verified review pool and linked back to its original source.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

I have been using Fineproxy for a while now, and their service is incredibly reliable. The connection speeds are consistently fast, and the uptime is practically perfect. I highly recommend it for anyone needing stable proxies!

RehanNorton Safe Web, This yearSource

Reliable proxy service with fast speeds, excellent uptime, and secure connections. Easy setup, great customer support, and consistent performance make it ideal for professional use.

vafej39555SaasHub, Last yearSource

Traffic never metered

Very affordable European proxies. I think it’s the only proxy provider that kept true to free and safe Internet. While others charge per GB or even per request, these guys still offer unlimited bandwidth plans.

NemanjaDieg, This yearSource

Quality service! They have different proxy types including rotating ones with no traffic limit, affordable prices and geo-targeting option. Various payment methods: crypto, PayPal or cards

Vladimir AkimkinFineProxy internal platformSource

Order minimums

excellent proxies work like a watch, I have been using them for a year, I use them all the time, I buy for 1000

IvanTrustpilot, 2+ years agoSource

I bought for testing a few proxies, for Avito, one was beaten, but for 5 minutes replaced by a worker. In general, excellent service and operational work. I like it. I’ll take it here now.

Denis KarpovichFineProxy internal platformSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

All customer reviews
What does "elite proxy" actually mean?Highest anonymity level

It’s a specific anonymity level, not a marketing grade. An elite proxy removes the X-Forwarded-For and Via headers from your requests, so the target site can’t tell you’re using a proxy at all. Any reputable paid proxy should work at this level by default. If a provider charges extra for it — their standard product is likely leaking headers.

How do I check if my proxy is really elite?Check request headers

Send a request through the proxy to a header-checking site like httpbin.org/headers or whoer.net. If the response shows no Via, no X-Forwarded-For, and no Proxy-Connection headers — it’s elite. If any of those appear, the proxy is revealing itself.

Why do "premium" proxies from different providers perform so differently?Infrastructure differs

The label means nothing technical. The difference is infrastructure. A provider with owned IPs, diverse subnets, and active reputation management delivers clean addresses. A reseller buying IPs in bulk from someone else delivers whatever reputation those addresses already carry — including damage from previous users.

I keep getting banned even with a "premium" service. Why?Shared IPs

Most likely you’re on shared IPs. Even if the provider calls them private, check whether other customers can receive the same addresses. Shared pools mean shared reputation. One aggressive user burns the subnet, and everyone on it gets flagged. Switch to a provider where your IP is genuinely exclusive during your rental — like FineProxy’s dedicated proxies.

What's the difference between "premium," "elite," and "HQ" proxies?One technical term

“Elite” has a technical meaning (highest anonymity level — no headers leaked). “Premium” and “HQ” are marketing terms with no standard definition. Some providers use them for their best tier, others slap it on everything. Judge by specs: IP ownership, exclusivity, subnet diversity, supported protocols, and speed.

Do I need ISP proxies, or are datacenter enough?Depends on target

Depends on the target. Datacenter IPs work for most scraping, API access, and platforms that don’t aggressively fingerprint connection types. Sites with strong anti-bot systems — large e-commerce marketplaces, major social media platforms, sneaker and ticket retailers, streaming services — may treat datacenter IPs with more suspicion. ISP proxies look like regular home users — same performance, but harder to distinguish from organic traffic, which makes them the better choice when the target actively profiles connection origin.

Guide

What "Premium Proxy" Actually Means (and What's Just a Label)

5 min readFineProxy network team

Every proxy provider calls their product premium. Or elite. Or HQ. Search for any of these terms and you’ll find dozens of services that all sound identical: “high speed, full anonymity, 99.9% uptime.” The words stopped meaning anything a long time ago.

But the differences between proxy services are real and measurable. They just have nothing to do with the label on the landing page.

The one technical term that matters

“Elite” is the only word in this list with an actual technical definition. Proxy servers have three anonymity levels, and this has been a standard classification for decades.

A transparent proxy passes your real IP to the target site in the X-Forwarded-For header. The site knows who you are and that you’re using a proxy. Useful for caching in corporate networks, useless for everything else.

An anonymous proxy hides your IP but leaves the Via header in the request. The site doesn’t know your address, but it can tell the connection is coming through a proxy. Some platforms treat that as a red flag.

An elite anonymous proxy strips both headers. The target site sees a regular connection from the proxy’s IP. No indication that a proxy exists. This is what most people actually need, and it’s what any decent paid proxy should be doing by default. If a provider charges extra for “elite” level — that’s a bad sign. It means their default product is anonymous or worse.

What actually separates good proxies from bad ones

Forget the marketing. Three things determine whether a proxy works well or gets you banned: IP reputation, exclusivity, and the provider’s infrastructure.

IP reputation is the big one. Websites and anti-bot systems don’t just check if an IP belongs to a datacenter. They check the history of that specific address and the entire subnet it sits in. If the /24 block your IP comes from has been flagged for spam, scraping, or abuse — your brand-new proxy starts life with a bad record. You haven’t even sent a single request, and Cloudflare is already suspicious.

This is why cheap shared proxies fail. The provider sells the same pool to hundreds of customers. Someone runs aggressive scraping, burns the IPs, and everyone on that subnet pays the price. When you buy a premium proxy list from a reseller, you’re often getting addresses that have already been through three other services.

Exclusivity is the fix. When an IP is assigned to you and nobody else can use it during your rental period — its reputation depends only on your own behavior. You control the history. That’s what a private premium proxy setup actually delivers in practice: not a fancier label, but sole access to the address.

And then there’s the provider’s infrastructure. A company that owns its IPs and manages its own hardware can retire burned addresses, expand subnets, and maintain ASN reputation actively. A reseller can’t — they’re renting from someone who’s renting from someone else.

How to tell what you’re actually buying

A few questions cut through the marketing fast.

Does the provider own the IP addresses? If they do, they control the reputation. If they resell — ask where the IPs come from and who else uses them.

What’s the subnet diversity? A pool where all IPs sit in the same /24 is fragile. One ban can cascade to the whole block. A provider with IPs spread across many subnets gives you resilience.

Is the IP exclusive to you during the rental? “Dedicated” and “private” should mean nobody else uses your address. Not all providers honor that — some call shared pools “private” if the list isn’t published publicly.

What protocols are supported? HTTP covers basic web traffic. HTTPS with proper SSL certificates adds encrypted connection between you and the proxy — not just between the proxy and the target. SOCKS5 handles non-HTTP traffic and supports UDP.

If you apply those criteria to FineProxy

The checklist above isn’t theoretical — it’s exactly how we built our infrastructure, so here’s what you get when you run through it. We own over 100,000 IPv4 addresses spread across multiple subnets, ASNs, and 20+ countries — no reselling, no middlemen. While you’re renting an IP, it’s exclusively yours; no other customer can receive the same address during your rental period.

Every IP supports HTTP, HTTPS (with a dedicated SSL certificate per address), and SOCKS5. Bandwidth is unlimited, and speeds reach 500 Mbps per IP — well above the 100 Mbps cap that most datacenter proxy providers impose.

If you want to buy elite proxy server IPs individually or in bulk — the dashboard lets you choose quantity and location. When you need an undetectable proxy setup, the combination of clean exclusive IPs, proper headers, and per-IP SSL gets you as close to invisible as a datacenter proxy can be.

For tasks where you need addresses that look residential, ISP proxies add that layer — same unlimited traffic, same exclusive access, but the IP is registered to a real internet provider.

The real test

A high quality (HQ) proxy proves itself after a week of use, not on the sales page. Clean IPs, no surprise bans from someone else’s scraping, consistent speed, and a provider that actually owns what they’re selling. Everything else is decoration.