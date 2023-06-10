DAZN is a popular sports streaming service with libraries that vary based on geographical location. Due to licensing agreements, some content may be inaccessible in certain regions. The guide outlines how to bypass this issue using a VPN, and the common errors encountered during the process. A VPN temporarily changes your IP address, allowing you to access content from other regions.

Choosing a VPN: Pick a reliable VPN like FineVPN, CyberGhost, or NordVPN. FineVPN is highly recommended due to its fast speeds and minimal errors, but CyberGhost and NordVPN are also valid options with their own strengths. Installation: Install your chosen VPN onto your device. All three VPNs can be installed directly from their respective websites or the Amazon Appstore for Fire devices. Server Selection: Launch the VPN and select a server located in the region of the DAZN library you wish to access. Log in to DAZN: Now that your IP address corresponds with your desired location, log into your DAZN account and start streaming.

Handling DAZN Errors#

Various errors may occur when using a VPN with DAZN. Each error has a different workaround:

DAZN Isn’t Available in This Country: This error signifies DAZN detecting VPN usage. To resolve, ensure you’re using a reliable VPN like FineVPN, CyberGhost, or NordVPN. DAZN Error Code 50-006-403: This occurs when accessing DAZN with an account registered outside the US, Japan, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, or Canada. Ensure your account is registered in one of these countries. DAZN Error Code 50-075-403: This error occurs if DAZN identifies VPN usage during purchase. Use a recommended VPN to circumvent this. DAZN Error Code 10-000-0: Occurs if DAZN detects a VPN during login. After logging in, the stream should proceed without interruption. DAZN Error Code 51-132-403: Appears when creating an account with a VPN on. To resolve this, use your Google or Apple account that matches the DAZN region you’re accessing, and an app store gift card to set up DAZN.

Creating a DAZN Account#

To avoid errors, set up your DAZN account in one of the following countries: US, Japan, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, or Canada. There are two methods to do this:

Credit Card Method: Connect to a server in the targeted country using your VPN. Create a DAZN account and provide your credit card information or use your PayPal account. Gift Card Method: Connect to a server in your chosen country using your VPN. Purchase a gift card from Amazon, Carrefour, or MyGiftCardSupply. Choose a plan on DAZN and follow the instructions to set up your account using the gift card.