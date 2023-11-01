2 Ways to View Instagram Stories Anonymously

Are you curious to see who viewed your Instagram story but want to do so without revealing your identity? Typically, the users who post a story on Instagram can easily see who viewed it. However, we’ve discovered two simple and effective ways to view Instagram stories anonymously. By using an anonymous Instagram account or enabling airplane mode, you can enjoy the freedom of browsing stories without leaving a trace. In this blog post, we’ll walk you through these methods, ensuring your anonymity while enjoying the content you’re interested in. And for even greater privacy — especially when viewing stories or browsing profiles without logging in — using a proxy for Instagram can help mask your IP address and enhance security across sessions.

Creating an Anonymous Instagram Account#

One way to view Instagram stories anonymously is by creating an anonymous account. If you already have a primary account, you can easily add another and switch between the two. Follow these steps to set up an anonymous Instagram account:

1. Tap on your profile name and select “Add account.”

2. Choose “Create New Account” and follow the prompts to set up the account.

3. Ensure that your username and profile picture do not include your name or face, enabling you to maintain your anonymity.

4. Once signed in to your new account, you can view the desired Instagram story, knowing that the person will only see the details of your new account.

Do keep in mind that the Instagram account you want to view the story on must be public, as private accounts require the new account to be added as a friend in order to grant you access.

Using Airplane Mode for Anonymous Viewing#

Another method to anonymously view Instagram stories is by utilizing airplane mode. This method works regardless of whether you have an existing Instagram account or not. Follow these steps to view stories without revealing your identity:

1. Connect to the internet and navigate to the profile whose story you wish to watch.

2. Before tapping to view the story, turn on airplane mode on your device.

3. Once airplane mode is enabled, tap to view the story.

4. Since you are disconnected from the internet, your identity remains hidden, and the person whose story you are viewing won’t know that you’ve seen it.

Viewing Instagram stories anonymously is now within your reach. By creating an anonymous Instagram account or utilizing airplane mode, you can browse through stories without letting others know that you’ve viewed them. Remember, it’s essential to respect other users’ privacy, so only view stories from public accounts or those who have granted you access. Enjoy the freedom of exploring content on Instagram while keeping your identity concealed.

Ready to discover the wonders of anonymous Instagram story viewing? Create that anonymous account or toggle on airplane mode, and dive into the captivating world of Instagram stories without leaving a trace. Happy viewing!