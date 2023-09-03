Disclaimer: All data in this review are taken from public sources and information on Proxy6.net’s website. This is not an advertisement or a call for purchase. The aim is to offer an unbiased review without offending anyone or casting the company in a negative light.

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As the digital world continues to expand, the demand for proxy services is on a constant rise. In such a buzzing market, Proxy6.net stands as a lesser-known but affordable player. Specializing in IPv4 and IPv6 proxies, Proxy6 has attracted attention for its budget-friendly rates. However, does it offer reliability and performance alongside its low costs? Let’s delve into the details.

Key Features Proxy6.net#

IPv4 and IPv6 Support : Proxy6.net focuses mainly on IPv4 and IPv6 proxies.

: Proxy6.net focuses mainly on IPv4 and IPv6 proxies. Server Locations : Although exact numbers are undisclosed, servers are primarily located in Russia.

: Although exact numbers are undisclosed, servers are primarily located in Russia. HTTP and SOCKS5 Support: Supports multiple proxy protocols for flexibility.

Server Information#

Feature Information Type IPv4, IPv6 Locations ~50 Countries Speed Up to 30 Mbit/s

Types of Proxies#

Proxy6.net offers two types of proxies: IPv4 and IPv6. However, the company is relatively scant on details:

IPv4 : Priced differently based on subscription length and number of proxies.

: Priced differently based on subscription length and number of proxies. IPv6: Limited server locations compared to IPv4.

Speed and Performance#

While Proxy6.net promises speeds of up to 10 Mbit/s for IPv4 and 30 Mbit/s for IPv6, the company is not transparent about whether the proxies are rotating or static, and if they are datacenter or residential proxies.

Proxy6.net offers a variety of free tools:

Proxy Checker: For analyzing proxy availability

Port Scanner: To check for open ports

‘Whois’ Tool: To look up domain ownership

Purchase Simplicity#

The process of buying a proxy from Proxy6.net is straightforward, though the user interface leaves something to be desired. Users must create an account to gain access to the purchasing dashboard.

Pricing and Discounts#

IPv4 Plan : Starting at $1.77 for one month

: Starting at $1.77 for one month IPv6 Plan : As low as $0.06 for three days

: As low as $0.06 for three days Discounts: A 5% discount is available for customers sharing coupons.

Pricing Table#

Plan Starting Price Duration IPv4 $1.77 1 Month IPv6 $0.06 3 Days

Customer Reviews and Reputation#

One of the low points for Proxy6.net is its Trustpilot rating, which stands at 1.5 stars. Customers often point to poor customer service and the quality of the proxies as areas needing improvement.

Customer Support#

Options for reaching customer support include a phone number, email, and live chat. While options are available, the reputation for customer service is less than stellar.

Affiliate Program#

If you’re looking to earn through Proxy6.net, their affiliate program offers a 30% payout on all referral orders. Sign up is required to start.

Pros and Cons#

Pros

Affordable pricing plans

Support for both IPv4 and IPv6

Free additional tools

Cons

Poor online reputation

Lack of detailed service information

Limited customer support

Final Verdict#

Proxy6.net has its merits, particularly in terms of pricing and the additional free tools it offers. However, the poor online reputation and lack of transparency about its services indicate room for improvement.

Alternatives to Consider#

IPRoyal : Known for its diverse range of proxies and reliable service.

: Known for its diverse range of proxies and reliable service. Bright Data : Offers an extensive array of technological solutions.

: Offers an extensive array of technological solutions. Oxylabs: Suited more for corporate clients requiring a broad array of services.

“The Bridge Over Geo-Restrictions”#

Lena Mirovich, Belarus

“I’ve turned to Proxy6.net for accessing content locked out of my country, and it’s been a revelation. The setup was a breeze, even for someone not overly tech-inclined. While I’ve encountered occasional slowdowns, the overall reliability has kept me a loyal user. It’s a dependable bridge over annoying geo-restrictions.”

“A Mixed Experience for Online Gaming”#

Carlos Rivera, Mexico

“I opted for Proxy6.net hoping to enhance my online gaming with lower ping and access to different regions. While it did open up new servers for me, the inconsistency in speed sometimes affects gameplay. It’s a gamble, but when it pays off, the experience is unbeatable.”

“The Academic Research Facilitator”#

Igor Novikov, Russia

“Proxy6.net has facilitated my academic research by providing access to restricted journals and databases. While most of the time the service is swift and reliable, there have been rare moments of downtime. Nevertheless, it’s a small price for the wealth of information it unlocks.”

What types of proxies does Proxy6.net offer?#

IPv4 and IPv6.

The company has received mixed to poor reviews online, casting doubts on its reliability.

Does Proxy6.net offer a money-back guarantee?#

Yes, but under stringent conditions.

How do you check proxy is working or not?#

You can use our free proxy checker /proxy-checker/

What are sites like Proxy6.net and how do they differ?#

Sites like Proxy6.net are proxy service providers that offer different types of proxies for various needs, such as anonymous web surfing or bypassing geo-restrictions. Each site may vary in terms of the features, types of proxies offered, pricing, and security measures.

What can I expect to find on the Proxy6.net homepage?#

On the Proxy6.net homepage, you typically find information about their proxy services, including the types of proxies available, pricing plans, features like speed and security, and instructions on how to purchase and use their proxies.

What are the pros, cons, and final verdict on using Proxy6.net?#

The pros of using Proxy6.net might include a variety of proxy types, ease of use, and reliable customer support. Cons could include costs compared to free proxies and potential limitations on bandwidth or server locations. The final verdict would depend on your specific needs and whether Proxy6.net’s features align with them.

What features and types of proxies does Proxy6.net offer?#

Proxy6.net typically offers features like different proxy types (e.g., HTTP, HTTPS, Socks5), various server locations, and possibly tools for managing multiple proxies. The specific types of proxies can range from dedicated IPs to shared proxies, each suited for different use cases like web scraping or anonymous browsing.

Is Proxy6.net a legit service or a scam?#

To determine if Proxy6.net is legit or a scam, it’s important to research customer reviews, verify the security of their website, assess their customer service quality, and compare their offerings to other reputable proxy service providers. Generally, looking for detailed user feedback and professional reviews can help gauge the legitimacy of such services.

Where can I find a discount on proxy6?#

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