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Which Are the 5 Best Cookie Editors for Managing Your Browser Cookies?

Discover the best cookie editors to enhance your privacy and manage browser cookies efficiently for a tailored online experience.

PublishedNovember 9, 2024
UpdatedAugust 18, 2026
Reading time2 min
In this article 7 sections
  1. EditThisCookie
  2. Cookie-Editor
  3. Cookiebro
  4. Cookie Manager
  5. Cookies.txt
  6. How to Choose the Right Cookie Editor
  7. Conclusion
Download Markdown
Cookie EditorBrowser CompatibilityKey FeaturesPrice
EditThisCookieChromeEdit, delete, add cookiesFree
Cookie-EditorChrome, FirefoxImport/export cookiesFree
CookiebroFirefox, ChromeAdvanced filteringFree
Cookie ManagerFirefoxManage session cookiesFree
Cookies.txtChromeExport cookies to fileFree

Managing browser cookies is essential for privacy and customization. Let’s dive into the top 5 cookie editors that can help you take control of your online experience.

1. EditThisCookie#

EditThisCookie website homepage highlighting open source, multilanguage and unique features

EditThisCookie is a popular cookie editor for Chrome users.

  • Features:
    • Easily edit, delete, and add cookies.
    • Import and export cookies in JSON format.
  • Why Use It: It’s user-friendly and perfect for quick cookie management.

Cookie-Editor website with Install Now and View Source buttons and toolbar, DevTools and phone views

Cookie-Editor works on both Chrome and Firefox.

  • Features:
    • Import and export cookies.
    • Edit multiple cookies simultaneously.
  • Why Use It: Ideal for users who switch between browsers.

3. Cookiebro#

Cookiebro screenshots showing a cookie whitelist menu in Chrome and a cookie editor tree

Cookiebro is compatible with Firefox and Chrome.

  • Features:
    • Advanced cookie filtering.
    • Automatic deletion of unwanted cookies.
  • Why Use It: Great for advanced users needing more control.

Cookie Manager by Rob W on the Firefox Browser Add-ons page with ratings and screenshots

Screenshot

Cookie Manager is exclusive to Firefox.

  • Features:
    • Manage session and persistent cookies.
    • Search and filter cookies easily.
  • Why Use It: Perfect for Firefox users who want detailed cookie management.

5. Cookies.txt#

Get cookies.txt extension popup with Export buttons and a table of Google cookies

Cookies.txt is a Chrome extension.

  • Features:
    • Export cookies to a text file.
    • Useful for web developers and testers.
  • Why Use It: Excellent for those who need to export cookies for development purposes.

Consider your browser and specific needs:

  • Browser Compatibility: Ensure the editor works with your preferred browser.
  • Features Needed: Decide if you need basic editing or advanced features.
  • Ease of Use: Some editors are more user-friendly than others.

Conclusion#

Taking control of your browser cookies is simpler with the right tools. Whether you’re a casual user or a developer, there’s a cookie editor that fits your needs.